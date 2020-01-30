Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Burnie: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale. Lorenzo Giustino fuori agli ottavi di finale (Video)

30/01/2020 07:00 1 commento
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991

AUS Challenger Burnie CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Blaz Kavcic SLO vs Jason Kubler AUS

CH Burnie
Blaz Kavcic
7
4
4
Jason Kubler
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. KUBLER
2. Michail Pervolarakis GRE vs [2] Yannick Maden GER (non prima ore: 02:30)

CH Burnie
Michail Pervolarakis
6
6
Yannick Maden [2]
1
0
Vincitore: M. PERVOLARAKIS
3. [1] Taro Daniel JPN vs [13] Tung-Lin Wu TPE (non prima ore: 04:30)

CH Burnie
Taro Daniel [1]
6
6
Tung-Lin Wu [13]
4
4
Vincitore: T. DANIEL
4. Nathan Pasha USA / Max Schnur USA vs Julian Lenz GER / Yannick Maden GER (non prima ore: 07:00)

CH Burnie
Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur
40
4
Julian Lenz / Yannick Maden
40
1
Prima di servizio - Fallo
5. [4] Alex Bolt AUS vs [14] Duckhee Lee KOR (non prima ore: 09:00)

Court 5 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [7] Nikola Milojevic SRB vs [10] Yannick Hanfmann GER

CH Burnie
Nikola Milojevic [7]
4
4
Yannick Hanfmann [10]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. HANFMANN
2. [11] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs [8] Kimmer Coppejans BEL (non prima ore: 02:30)

CH Burnie
Mohamed Safwat [11]
3
6
6
Kimmer Coppejans [8]
6
3
4
Vincitore: M. SAFWAT
3. Daniel Altmaier GER vs [6] Jay Clarke GBR

CH Burnie
Daniel Altmaier
1
7
4
Jay Clarke [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. CLARKE
4. [PR] Blaz Kavcic SLO / Mohamed Safwat EGY vs [4] Harri Heliovaara FIN / Sem Verbeek NED (non prima ore: 06:00)

CH Burnie
Blaz Kavcic / Mohamed Safwat
30
2
Harri Heliovaara / Sem Verbeek [4]
30
3
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [5] Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs [12] Zhe Li CHN

CH Burnie
Lorenzo Giustino [5]
4
2
Zhe Li [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Z. LI
2. [3] Luca Margaroli SUI / Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP

CH Burnie
Luca Margaroli / Andrea Vavassori [3]
0
2
Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes
15
0
3. Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Borna Gojo CRO / Zhe Li CHN

CH Burnie
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
6
5
Borna Gojo / Zhe Li
7
7
Vincitori: GOJO / LI
1 commento

Cri72 (Guest) 30-01-2020 05:56

Ma nooooo Justin che combini questi sono match da vincere la continuità non la trova proprio

 1
