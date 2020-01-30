Challenger Burnie: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale. Lorenzo Giustino fuori agli ottavi di finale (Video)

Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
Challenger Burnie CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Blaz Kavcic vs Jason Kubler
CH Burnie
Blaz Kavcic
7
4
4
Jason Kubler
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. KUBLER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Kubler
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
B. Kavcic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
B. Kavcic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
B. Kavcic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
B. Kavcic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
4-5 → 4-6
B. Kavcic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
B. Kavcic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
B. Kavcic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
df
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
ace
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
J. Kubler
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
B. Kavcic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
B. Kavcic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Kubler
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
B. Kavcic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Kubler
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
2. Michail Pervolarakis vs [2] Yannick Maden (non prima ore: 02:30)
CH Burnie
Michail Pervolarakis
6
6
Yannick Maden [2]
1
0
Vincitore: M. PERVOLARAKIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Pervolarakis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 6-0
Y. Maden
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
Y. Maden
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Pervolarakis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Maden
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Maden
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
Y. Maden
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Pervolarakis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Maden
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Pervolarakis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Taro Daniel vs [13] Tung-Lin Wu (non prima ore: 04:30)
CH Burnie
Taro Daniel [1]
6
6
Tung-Lin Wu [13]
4
4
Vincitore: T. DANIEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
T. Wu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 2-1
T. Wu
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Daniel
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
4-1 → 4-2
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
T. Wu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
4. Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur vs Julian Lenz / Yannick Maden (non prima ore: 07:00)
CH Burnie
Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur
40
4
Julian Lenz / Yannick Maden•
40
1
Prima di servizio - Fallo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Lenz / Maden
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
N. Pasha / Schnur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
J. Lenz / Maden
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
N. Pasha / Schnur
2-0 → 3-0
J. Lenz / Maden
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
N. Pasha / Schnur
0-0 → 1-0
5. [4] Alex Bolt vs [14] Duckhee Lee (non prima ore: 09:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [7] Nikola Milojevic vs [10] Yannick Hanfmann
CH Burnie
Nikola Milojevic [7]
4
4
Yannick Hanfmann [10]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. HANFMANN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
N. Milojevic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
3-5 → 4-5
N. Milojevic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
N. Milojevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
N. Milojevic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Milojevic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-5 → 3-5
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
N. Milojevic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
N. Milojevic
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
2. [11] Mohamed Safwat vs [8] Kimmer Coppejans (non prima ore: 02:30)
CH Burnie
Mohamed Safwat [11]
3
6
6
Kimmer Coppejans [8]
6
3
4
Vincitore: M. SAFWAT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
M. Safwat
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Safwat
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
5-3 → 6-3
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Safwat
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
K. Coppejans
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Daniel Altmaier vs [6] Jay Clarke
CH Burnie
Daniel Altmaier
1
7
4
Jay Clarke [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. CLARKE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
4. [PR] Blaz Kavcic / Mohamed Safwat vs [4] Harri Heliovaara / Sem Verbeek (non prima ore: 06:00)
CH Burnie
Blaz Kavcic / Mohamed Safwat•
30
2
Harri Heliovaara / Sem Verbeek [4]
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Kavcic / Safwat
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
H. Heliovaara / Verbeek
2-2 → 2-3
B. Kavcic / Safwat
1-2 → 2-2
H. Heliovaara / Verbeek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Kavcic / Safwat
0-1 → 1-1
H. Heliovaara / Verbeek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [5] Lorenzo Giustino vs [12] Zhe Li
CH Burnie
Lorenzo Giustino [5]
4
2
Zhe Li [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Z. LI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
L. Giustino
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
2-4 → 2-5
Z. Li
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Li
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-4 → 3-5
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
L. Giustino
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
Z. Li
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
L. Giustino
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Luca Margaroli / Andrea Vavassori vs Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes
CH Burnie
Luca Margaroli / Andrea Vavassori [3]
0
2
Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes•
15
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
L. Margaroli / Vavassori
1-0 → 2-0
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
0-0 → 1-0
3. Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Borna Gojo / Zhe Li
CH Burnie
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
6
5
Borna Gojo / Zhe Li
7
7
Vincitori: GOJO / LI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Gojo / Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
B. Gojo / Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
B. Gojo / Li
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
3-3 → 4-3
B. Gojo / Li
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Doumbia / Reboul
3-4 → 4-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
2-3 → 3-3
B. Gojo / Li
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
B. Gojo / Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
S. Doumbia / Reboul
1-0 → 2-0
B. Gojo / Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
1 commento
Ma nooooo Justin che combini questi sono match da vincere la continuità non la trova proprio