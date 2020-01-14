Challenger Bangkok: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Moroni agli ottavi di finale (Video)

Challenger Bangkok 1 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale

Chun Hsin Tseng (TPE) – (9)Gian Marco Moroni (ITA)(Q)Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) vs Di Wu (CHN)Andrea Arnaboldi (ITA) vs (13)Santiago Giraldo (COL)(6)Roman Safiullin (RUS) vs Ze Zhang (CHN)(15)Borna Gojo (CRO) vs (4)Denis Istomin (UZB)(8)Evgeny Karlovskiy (RUS) vs (10)Renzo Olivo (ARG)

Challenger Bangkok 1 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)

1. Di Wu vs [7] Illya Marchenko



CH Bangkok 1 Di Wu Di Wu 6 7 Illya Marchenko [7] Illya Marchenko [7] 1 6 Vincitore: D. WU Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 2-5* 3-5* df 4*-5 df 5*-5 6-5* 6-6 → 7-6 D. Wu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 I. Marchenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 D. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-5 → 5-5 I. Marchenko 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 D. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-4 → 4-4 I. Marchenko 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 D. Wu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 I. Marchenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Wu 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 I. Marchenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 I. Marchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 D. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 I. Marchenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-0 → 5-1 D. Wu 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-0 → 5-0 I. Marchenko 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 3-0 → 4-0 D. Wu 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 I. Marchenko 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 D. Wu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

2. Jack Draper vs [4] Denis Istomin (non prima ore: 05:30)



CH Bangkok 1 Jack Draper Jack Draper 4 2 Denis Istomin [4] Denis Istomin [4] 6 6 Vincitore: D. ISTOMIN Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 J. Draper 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-5 → 2-6 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 J. Draper 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-4 → 2-4 D. Istomin 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 J. Draper 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 D. Istomin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 J. Draper 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 D. Istomin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 J. Draper 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 4-5 → 4-6 D. Istomin 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Draper 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 3-4 → 4-4 D. Istomin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Draper 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 D. Istomin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Draper 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 D. Istomin 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 J. Draper 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 ace 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

3. [1] Jiri Vesely vs Aslan Karatsev



CH Bangkok 1 Jiri Vesely [1] Jiri Vesely [1] 4 7 2 Aslan Karatsev Aslan Karatsev 6 6 6 Vincitore: A. KARATSEV Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace ace 2-4 → 2-5 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 J. Vesely 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 0-3 → 1-3 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-2 → 0-3 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 0-1 → 0-2 A. Karatsev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 4*-0 ace 5-0* 6-0* 6-6 → 7-6 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 A. Karatsev 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 5-4 → 5-5 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-3 → 4-3 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. Karatsev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. Karatsev 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 0-1 → 1-1 J. Vesely 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Karatsev 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 df ace 4-5 → 4-6 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 3-5 → 4-5 A. Karatsev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 A. Karatsev 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-3 → 2-4 J. Vesely 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-3 → 2-3 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 1-3 J. Vesely 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 0-2 → 1-2 A. Karatsev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

4. Mirza Basic vs [16] Daniel Altmaier (non prima ore: 09:30)



CH Bangkok 1 Mirza Basic Mirza Basic 7 7 Daniel Altmaier [16] Daniel Altmaier [16] 6 5 Vincitore: M. BASIC Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 D. Altmaier 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 M. Basic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 D. Altmaier 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 4-5 → 5-5 M. Basic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace ace 3-4 → 3-5 M. Basic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 3-3 → 3-4 D. Altmaier 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 3-2 → 3-3 M. Basic 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Altmaier 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Basic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Altmaier 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 M. Basic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 5-3* 5*-4 6*-4 6-5* 6-6 → 7-6 M. Basic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-6 → 6-6 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 M. Basic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 D. Altmaier 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 M. Basic 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-5 → 3-5 D. Altmaier 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 M. Basic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 M. Basic 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 D. Altmaier 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Basic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 D. Altmaier 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

5. [WC] Sonchat Ratiwatana / Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul vs Sanchai Ratiwatana / Christopher Rungkat



CH Bangkok 1 Sonchat Ratiwatana / Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul Sonchat Ratiwatana / Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul 4 3 Sanchai Ratiwatana / Christopher Rungkat Sanchai Ratiwatana / Christopher Rungkat 6 6 Vincitori: RATIWATANA / RUNGKAT Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 S. Ratiwatana / Trongcharoenchaikul 15-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 S. Ratiwatana / Trongcharoenchaikul 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 S. Ratiwatana / Trongcharoenchaikul 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 S. Ratiwatana / Trongcharoenchaikul 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 S. Ratiwatana / Trongcharoenchaikul 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 S. Ratiwatana / Trongcharoenchaikul 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-4 → 4-4 S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 3-3 → 3-4 S. Ratiwatana / Trongcharoenchaikul 15-0 30-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 S. Ratiwatana / Trongcharoenchaikul 0-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 S. Ratiwatana / Trongcharoenchaikul 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Ratiwatana / Rungkat 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)

1. [Q] Sidharth Rawat vs [13] Santiago Giraldo



CH Bangkok 1 Sidharth Rawat Sidharth Rawat 6 6 4 Santiago Giraldo [13] Santiago Giraldo [13] 3 7 6 Vincitore: S. GIRALDO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 S. Rawat 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 4-5 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 S. Rawat 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 S. Rawat 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 S. Rawat 15-0 30-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Rawat 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 4*-5 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 S. Rawat 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 5-5 → 5-6 S. Rawat 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 S. Rawat 15-0 40-0 ace ace 3-4 → 4-4 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 S. Rawat 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 S. Giraldo 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 S. Rawat 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 S. Giraldo 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 S. Rawat 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 S. Giraldo 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 S. Rawat 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 5-3 → 6-3 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 5-2 → 5-3 S. Rawat 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 S. Giraldo 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Rawat 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 S. Rawat 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Rawat 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

2. [LL] Tomislav Brkic vs [Q] Vladyslav Orlov (non prima ore: 05:30)



CH Bangkok 1 Tomislav Brkic Tomislav Brkic 7 4 1 Vladyslav Orlov Vladyslav Orlov 6 6 6 Vincitore: V. ORLOV Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 V. Orlov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-5 → 1-6 T. Brkic 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 V. Orlov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 T. Brkic 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 1-2 → 1-3 V. Orlov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 T. Brkic 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 V. Orlov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 T. Brkic 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 4-6 V. Orlov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-4 → 4-5 T. Brkic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-4 → 4-4 V. Orlov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 T. Brkic 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 V. Orlov 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 T. Brkic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 V. Orlov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 T. Brkic 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 V. Orlov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 df 2*-2 ace 3-2* 4-2* 5*-2 6*-2 6-6 → 7-6 V. Orlov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 6-5 → 6-6 T. Brkic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 ace 5-5 → 6-5 V. Orlov 15-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 T. Brkic 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 V. Orlov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 T. Brkic 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 V. Orlov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 T. Brkic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 V. Orlov 0-15 df 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 T. Brkic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 V. Orlov 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 T. Brkic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

3. [1] Gonzalo Escobar / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul



CH Bangkok 1 Gonzalo Escobar / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [1] Gonzalo Escobar / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [1] 7 7 Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul 5 5 Vincitori: ESCOBAR / REYES-VARELA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 S. Doumbia / Reboul 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 5-5 → 6-5 G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 S. Doumbia / Reboul 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 S. Doumbia / Reboul 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-3 → 3-4 G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 S. Doumbia / Reboul 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 2-2 → 2-3 G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 S. Doumbia / Reboul 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 ace df 0-2 → 1-2 G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 S. Doumbia / Reboul 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 6-5 → 7-5 S. Doumbia / Reboul 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 5-5 → 6-5 G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 S. Doumbia / Reboul 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 4-4 S. Doumbia / Reboul 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 S. Doumbia / Reboul 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Doumbia / Reboul 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 40-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 G. Escobar / Angel Reyes-Varela 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Doumbia / Reboul 0-15 df 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-0 → 0-1

4. [14] JC Aragone vs Alex Molcan (non prima ore: 09:30)



CH Bangkok 1 JC Aragone [14] JC Aragone [14] 7 6 Alex Molcan Alex Molcan 6 1 Vincitore: J. ARAGONE Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 A. Molcan 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 J. Aragone 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 4-1 → 5-1 A. Molcan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 J. Aragone 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 A. Molcan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 J. Aragone 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 A. Molcan 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 4*-0 4-1* 5-1* 5*-2 6*-2 6-6 → 7-6 A. Molcan 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 6-5 → 6-6 J. Aragone 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 5-5 → 6-5 A. Molcan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 5-4 → 5-5 J. Aragone 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. Molcan 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 4-3 → 4-4 J. Aragone 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Molcan 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 J. Aragone 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Molcan 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 2-2 J. Aragone 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Molcan 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Aragone 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

CH Bangkok 1 Goncalo Oliveira / Tsung-Hua Yang Goncalo Oliveira / Tsung-Hua Yang 3 3 N.Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan N.Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6 6 Vincitori: BALAJI / NEDUNCHEZHIYAN Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 G. Oliveira / Yang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 3-5 → 3-6 N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-5 → 3-5 G. Oliveira / Yang 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-5 → 2-5 N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 1-5 G. Oliveira / Yang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 G. Oliveira / Yang 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 G. Oliveira / Yang 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 G. Oliveira / Yang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 G. Oliveira / Yang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 1-4 → 2-4 N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-3 → 1-4 G. Oliveira / Yang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-2 → 1-3 N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 G. Oliveira / Yang 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 N. Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. Treat Huey / Nathaniel Lammons vs Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang



CH Bangkok 1 Treat Huey / Nathaniel Lammons Treat Huey / Nathaniel Lammons 6 6 Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang 3 4 Vincitori: HUEY / LAMMONS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 T. Huey / Lammons 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 M. Gong / Zhang 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 T. Huey / Lammons 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df ace 4-3 → 5-3 M. Gong / Zhang 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. Huey / Lammons 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-3 → 3-3 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 T. Huey / Lammons 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 T. Huey / Lammons 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 T. Huey / Lammons 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 M. Gong / Zhang 0-15 0-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 4-3 → 5-3 T. Huey / Lammons 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 3-3 → 4-3 M. Gong / Zhang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-2 → 3-3 T. Huey / Lammons 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Gong / Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 2-1 → 2-2 T. Huey / Lammons 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 T. Huey / Lammons 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

3. [WC] Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs Harri Heliovaara / David Pel



CH Bangkok 1 Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov 6 3 10 Harri Heliovaara / David Pel Harri Heliovaara / David Pel 2 6 6 Vincitori: GOLUBEV / NEDOVYESOV Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 10-6 A. Golubev / Nedovyesov 1-0 2-0 df 2-1 3-1 4-1 5-1 5-2 6-2 7-2 7-3 7-4 8-4 9-4 9-5 9-6 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 H. Heliovaara / Pel 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 A. Golubev / Nedovyesov 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 H. Heliovaara / Pel 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 A. Golubev / Nedovyesov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 2-3 → 2-4 H. Heliovaara / Pel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Golubev / Nedovyesov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 H. Heliovaara / Pel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Golubev / Nedovyesov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 H. Heliovaara / Pel 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Golubev / Nedovyesov 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 H. Heliovaara / Pel 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Golubev / Nedovyesov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 H. Heliovaara / Pel 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 A. Golubev / Nedovyesov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 H. Heliovaara / Pel 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Golubev / Nedovyesov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-0 → 1-1 H. Heliovaara / Pel 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

4. [9] Gian Marco Moroni vs Viktor Durasovic

