Challenger Bangkok: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Moroni agli ottavi di finale (Video)

14/01/2020 11:30 1 commento
Gian Marco Moroni nella foto
Gian Marco Moroni nella foto

THA Challenger Bangkok 1 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale

Chun Hsin Tseng (TPE) – (9)Gian Marco Moroni (ITA)
(Q)Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) vs Di Wu (CHN)
Andrea Arnaboldi (ITA) vs (13)Santiago Giraldo (COL)
(6)Roman Safiullin (RUS) vs Ze Zhang (CHN)
(15)Borna Gojo (CRO) vs (4)Denis Istomin (UZB)
(8)Evgeny Karlovskiy (RUS) vs (10)Renzo Olivo (ARG)

THA Challenger Bangkok 1 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Di Wu CHN vs [7] Illya Marchenko UKR

CH Bangkok 1
Di Wu
6
7
Illya Marchenko [7]
1
6
Vincitore: D. WU
Mostra dettagli

2. Jack Draper GBR vs [4] Denis Istomin UZB (non prima ore: 05:30)

CH Bangkok 1
Jack Draper
4
2
Denis Istomin [4]
6
6
Vincitore: D. ISTOMIN
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Jiri Vesely CZE vs Aslan Karatsev RUS

CH Bangkok 1
Jiri Vesely [1]
4
7
2
Aslan Karatsev
6
6
6
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
Mostra dettagli

4. Mirza Basic BIH vs [16] Daniel Altmaier GER (non prima ore: 09:30)

CH Bangkok 1
Mirza Basic
7
7
Daniel Altmaier [16]
6
5
Vincitore: M. BASIC
Mostra dettagli

5. [WC] Sonchat Ratiwatana THA / Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul THA vs Sanchai Ratiwatana THA / Christopher Rungkat INA

CH Bangkok 1
Sonchat Ratiwatana / Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul
4
3
Sanchai Ratiwatana / Christopher Rungkat
6
6
Vincitori: RATIWATANA / RUNGKAT
Mostra dettagli


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Q] Sidharth Rawat IND vs [13] Santiago Giraldo COL

CH Bangkok 1
Sidharth Rawat
6
6
4
Santiago Giraldo [13]
3
7
6
Vincitore: S. GIRALDO
Mostra dettagli

2. [LL] Tomislav Brkic BIH vs [Q] Vladyslav Orlov UKR (non prima ore: 05:30)

CH Bangkok 1
Tomislav Brkic
7
4
1
Vladyslav Orlov
6
6
6
Vincitore: V. ORLOV
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA

CH Bangkok 1
Gonzalo Escobar / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [1]
7
7
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
5
5
Vincitori: ESCOBAR / REYES-VARELA
Mostra dettagli

4. [14] JC Aragone USA vs Alex Molcan SVK (non prima ore: 09:30)

CH Bangkok 1
JC Aragone [14]
7
6
Alex Molcan
6
1
Vincitore: J. ARAGONE
Mostra dettagli



Court 5 – Ora italiana: 04:30 (ora locale: 10:30)
1. Goncalo Oliveira POR / Tsung-Hua Yang TPE vs N.Sriram Balaji IND / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND
CH Bangkok 1
Goncalo Oliveira / Tsung-Hua Yang
3
3
N.Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
6
6
Vincitori: BALAJI / NEDUNCHEZHIYAN
Mostra dettagli

2. Treat Huey PHI / Nathaniel Lammons USA vs Mao-Xin Gong CHN / Ze Zhang CHN

CH Bangkok 1
Treat Huey / Nathaniel Lammons
6
6
Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang
3
4
Vincitori: HUEY / LAMMONS
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Andrey Golubev KAZ / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs Harri Heliovaara FIN / David Pel NED

CH Bangkok 1
Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
6
3
10
Harri Heliovaara / David Pel
2
6
6
Vincitori: GOLUBEV / NEDOVYESOV
Mostra dettagli

4. [9] Gian Marco Moroni ITA vs Viktor Durasovic NOR

CH Bangkok 1
Gian Marco Moroni [9]
6
7
Viktor Durasovic
4
6
Vincitore: G. MORONI
Mostra dettagli

1 commento

Djokernole99 14-01-2020 11:01

Grande Jimbone

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!