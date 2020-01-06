ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.325.200 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: La situazione di questa settimana. Best ranking per Gianluca Mager
06/01/2020 10:51 2 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (06-01-2020)
8
Best: 8
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
2870
Punti
25
Tornei
12
Best: 9
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2290
Punti
24
Tornei
51
Best: 46
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
990
Punti
28
Tornei
71
Best: 18
▲
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
776
Punti
26
Tornei
75
Best: 16
▼
-4
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
690
Punti
28
Tornei
78
Best: 78
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
671
Punti
25
Tornei
82
Best: 79
▲
2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
637
Punti
28
Tornei
93
Best: 93
▲
3
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
586
Punti
27
Tornei
111
Best: 70
▲
3
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
482
Punti
25
Tornei
112
Best: 33
▲
3
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
480
Punti
34
Tornei
114
Best: 114
▲
4
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
473
Punti
29
Tornei
146
Best: 84
▲
2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
361
Punti
24
Tornei
149
Best: 127
▲
2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
347
Punti
27
Tornei
150
Best: 144
▲
2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
347
Punti
31
Tornei
177
Best: 177
▲
4
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
283
Punti
26
Tornei
219
Best: 118
▲
6
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
217
Punti
27
Tornei
223
Best: 152
▲
6
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
214
Punti
27
Tornei
235
Best: 144
▲
6
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
198
Punti
29
Tornei
255
Best: 212
▲
4
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
176
Punti
28
Tornei
304
Best: 153
▲
6
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
128
Punti
26
Tornei
319
Best: 100
▼
-13
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
122
Punti
18
Tornei
336
Best: 312
▲
3
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
115
Punti
27
Tornei
343
Best: 270
▲
3
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
112
Punti
34
Tornei
357
Best: 357
▲
3
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
106
Punti
25
Tornei
358
Best: 324
▲
3
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
105
Punti
20
Tornei
378
Best: 378
▲
3
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
96
Punti
18
Tornei
379
Best: 142
▼
-13
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
96
Punti
21
Tornei
400
Best: 259
▲
4
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
85
Punti
28
Tornei
401
Best: 391
▲
4
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
85
Punti
29
Tornei
402
Best: 36
▼
-68
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
84
Punti
7
Tornei
408
Best: 326
▼
-2
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
84
Punti
36
Tornei
411
Best: 404
▲
5
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
82
Punti
30
Tornei
426
Best: 355
▲
4
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
76
Punti
37
Tornei
457
Best: 393
▲
2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
68
Punti
27
Tornei
471
Best: 471
▲
3
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
65
Punti
28
Tornei
481
Best: 389
▲
2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
63
Punti
26
Tornei
537
Best: 375
--
0
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
49
Punti
17
Tornei
543
Best: 354
▲
1
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
48
Punti
20
Tornei
552
Best: 355
▲
1
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
47
Punti
26
Tornei
562
Best: 301
▲
2
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
44
Punti
19
Tornei
574
Best: 571
▲
3
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
42
Punti
22
Tornei
597
Best: 497
▲
2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
39
Punti
26
Tornei
598
Best: 282
▲
2
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
39
Punti
29
Tornei
624
Best: 623
▲
2
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
35
Punti
26
Tornei
638
Best: 489
▲
1
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
33
Punti
28
Tornei
645
Best: 462
▲
1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
32
Punti
19
Tornei
663
Best: 397
--
0
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
31
Punti
28
Tornei
673
Best: 633
--
0
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
30
Punti
21
Tornei
677
Best: 664
--
0
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
29
Punti
12
Tornei
703
Best: 564
▲
2
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
27
Punti
27
Tornei
730
Best: 704
▲
3
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
24
Punti
21
Tornei
735
Best: 686
▲
3
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
24
Punti
26
Tornei
743
Best: 455
▲
3
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
23
Punti
24
Tornei
751
Best: 522
▲
2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
22
Punti
14
Tornei
760
Best: 760
▲
2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
21
Punti
14
Tornei
762
Best: 375
▲
2
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
21
Punti
15
Tornei
768
Best: 568
▲
2
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
21
Punti
26
Tornei
770
Best: 159
▲
1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
20
Punti
5
Tornei
798
Best: 628
▲
1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
19
Punti
16
Tornei
809
Best: 807
▲
2
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
18
Punti
16
Tornei
811
Best: 797
▲
2
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
18
Punti
17
Tornei
814
Best: 394
▲
2
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
18
Punti
19
Tornei
850
Best: 817
▲
2
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
16
Punti
19
Tornei
874
Best: 871
▲
1
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
14
Punti
14
Tornei
881
Best: 715
▲
2
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
14
Punti
22
Tornei
886
Best: 885
▲
2
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
13
Punti
7
Tornei
898
Best: 897
▲
1
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
13
Punti
14
Tornei
907
Best: 907
--
0
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
12
Punti
3
Tornei
916
Best: 915
--
0
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
12
Punti
14
Tornei
940
Best: 933
--
0
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
11
Punti
7
Tornei
955
Best: 942
--
0
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
11
Punti
13
Tornei
968
Best: 204
▲
1
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
10
Punti
4
Tornei
992
Best: 976
▲
1
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
10
Punti
16
Tornei
1024
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1032
Best: 1026
--
0
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
9
Punti
17
Tornei
1055
Best: 1036
--
0
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1068
Best: 1052
▲
1
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1085
Best: 327
▲
1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
7
Punti
5
Tornei
1093
Best: 1080
▲
1
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1098
Best: 1087
▲
1
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1108
Best: 1097
▲
1
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1114
Best: 1114
--
0
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1123
Best: 1123
--
0
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
6
Punti
1
Tornei
1153
Best: 1153
▼
-1
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1179
Best: 1168
--
0
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1196
Best: 1196
--
0
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1196
Best: 1130
--
0
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1196
Best: 299
--
0
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1218
Best: 1198
--
0
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
5
Punti
13
Tornei
1220
Best: 763
--
0
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
5
Punti
13
Tornei
1285
Best: 1285
--
0
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1292
Best: 1223
--
0
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1303
Best: 445
--
0
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
4
Punti
18
Tornei
1367
Best: 1148
--
0
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1381
Best: 1381
--
0
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1381
Best: 1381
--
0
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1400
Best: 1400
--
0
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1419
Best: 1418
--
0
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1430
Best: 943
--
0
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1438
Best: 1438
--
0
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1438
Best: 1438
--
0
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1452
Best: 1342
--
0
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1461
Best: 1461
--
0
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1466
Best: 1466
--
0
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1466
Best: 1028
--
0
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1495
Best: 1495
--
0
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1497
Best: 1380
--
0
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1497
Best: 1497
--
0
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1520
Best: 1220
--
0
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1532
Best: 1167
--
0
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1532
Best: 1532
--
0
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1532
Best: 1387
--
0
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1532
Best: 1532
--
0
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1532
Best: 1519
--
0
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1557
Best: 873
--
0
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1581
Best: 1581
--
0
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1581
Best: 1581
--
0
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1581
Best: 300
--
0
Claudio Grassi
ITA, 25-07-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1581
Best: 1581
--
0
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1664
Best: 1664
--
0
Simone Cacciapuoti
ITA, 27-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1664
Best: 1664
--
0
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1664
Best: 1119
--
0
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1664
Best: 1664
--
0
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1664
Best: 1336
--
0
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1755
Best: 1751
--
0
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1755
Best: 1609
--
0
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1818
Best: 1818
--
0
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1818
Best: 1818
--
0
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1852
Best: 384
--
0
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1852
Best: 1851
--
0
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1852
Best: 1852
--
0
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1902
Best: 1184
--
0
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1902
Best: 1902
--
0
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1909
Best: 1909
--
0
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1921
Best: 1292
--
0
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
1
Punti
10
Tornei
1922
Best: 1051
--
0
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
1
Punti
11
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani, Italiani
2 commenti
azz.. Picchione nato il primo gennaio 1900 ?
next geriatrico ?
Best anche caruso