Challenger Banja Luka: Il Tabellone Principale
(1) Haase, Robin vs Bye
Moroni, Gian Marco vs (WC) Malesevic, Nemanja
Ugo Carabelli, Camilo vs Erler, Alexander
Bye vs (16) Mena, Facundo
(9) Dutra Silva, Rogerio vs Bye
Sels, Jelle vs Clezar, Guilherme
Qualifier vs (Alt) Pla Malfeito, Jaume
Bye vs (7) Griekspoor, Tallon
(3/WC) Milojevic, Nikola vs Bye
Miladinovic, Marko vs Etcheverry, Tomas Martin
Olivieri, Genaro Alberto vs Doumbia, Sadio
Bye vs (13) Popko, Dmitry
(10) Krstin, Pedja vs Bye
Balzerani, Riccardo vs Geerts, Michael
Gerch, Lucas vs Arnaboldi, Andrea
Bye vs (8) Berlocq, Carlos
(6) Nagal, Sumit vs Bye
Nedelko, Ivan vs Zukas, Matias
(WC) Radanovic, Goran vs (WC) Pecotic, Matija
Bye vs (12) O’Connell, Christopher
(15) Petrovic, Danilo vs Bye
Kalenichenko, Danylo vs Berrettini, Jacopo
Ficovich, Juan Pablo vs Safranek, Vaclav
Bye vs (4) Coria, Federico
(5) Horansky, Filip vs Bye
Zekic, Miljan vs Crepatte, Baptiste
Shimizu, Yuta vs Denolly, Corentin
Bye vs (11) Collarini, Andrea
(14) Tabilo, Alejandro vs Bye
Qualifier vs Serdarusic, Nino
Kolar, Zdenek vs (WC) Krolo, Filip
Bye vs (2) Baldi, Filippo
