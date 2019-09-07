Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Banja Luka: Il Tabellone Principale

07/09/2019 18:51 Nessun commento
Gian Marco Moroni nella foto
(1) Haase, Robin NED vs Bye
Moroni, Gian Marco ITA vs (WC) Malesevic, Nemanja BIH
Ugo Carabelli, Camilo ARG vs Erler, Alexander AUT
Bye vs (16) Mena, Facundo ARG

(9) Dutra Silva, Rogerio BRA vs Bye
Sels, Jelle NED vs Clezar, Guilherme BRA
Qualifier vs (Alt) Pla Malfeito, Jaume ESP
Bye vs (7) Griekspoor, Tallon NED

(3/WC) Milojevic, Nikola SRB vs Bye
Miladinovic, Marko SRB vs Etcheverry, Tomas Martin ARG
Olivieri, Genaro Alberto ARG vs Doumbia, Sadio FRA
Bye vs (13) Popko, Dmitry KAZ

(10) Krstin, Pedja SRB vs Bye
Balzerani, Riccardo ITA vs Geerts, Michael BEL
Gerch, Lucas GER vs Arnaboldi, Andrea ITA
Bye vs (8) Berlocq, Carlos ARG

(6) Nagal, Sumit IND vs Bye
Nedelko, Ivan RUS vs Zukas, Matias ARG
(WC) Radanovic, Goran BIH vs (WC) Pecotic, Matija CRO
Bye vs (12) O’Connell, Christopher AUS

(15) Petrovic, Danilo SRB vs Bye
Kalenichenko, Danylo UKR vs Berrettini, Jacopo ITA
Ficovich, Juan Pablo ARG vs Safranek, Vaclav CZE
Bye vs (4) Coria, Federico ARG

(5) Horansky, Filip SVK vs Bye
Zekic, Miljan SRB vs Crepatte, Baptiste FRA
Shimizu, Yuta JPN vs Denolly, Corentin FRA
Bye vs (11) Collarini, Andrea ARG

(14) Tabilo, Alejandro CHI vs Bye
Qualifier vs Serdarusic, Nino CRO
Kolar, Zdenek CZE vs (WC) Krolo, Filip GER
Bye vs (2) Baldi, Filippo ITA