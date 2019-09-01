Chellenger Cassis: Il Main Draw. Tsonga è il n.1 del seeding
(1/WC) Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried vs Bye
Heliovaara, Harri vs Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Felipe
Escoffier, Antoine vs Viola, Matteo
Bye vs (13) Clarke, Jay
(10) Halys, Quentin vs Bye
Blancaneaux, Geoffrey vs (WC) Roumane, Rayane
Ignatik, Uladzimir vs Lamasine, Tristan
Bye vs (8) Stakhovsky, Sergiy
(3) Jaziri, Malek vs Bye
Giraldo, Santiago vs (WC) Cabos, Vivien
Popko, Dmitry vs Added, Dan
Bye vs (16) Sakharov, Gleb
(12) Ramanathan, Ramkumar vs Bye
Masur, Daniel vs Kamke, Tobias
Arnaboldi, Andrea vs Muller, Alexandre
Bye vs (5) Ymer, Mikael
(6) Maden, Yannick vs Bye
Gaston, Hugo vs Huesler, Marc-Andrea
Qualifier vs Machac, Tomas
Bye vs (9) Rosol, Lukas
(14) Ruusuvuori, Emil vs Bye
Seyboth Wild, Thiago vs Martineau, Matteo
Karlovskiy, Evgeny vs Rodionov, Jurij
Bye vs (4) Hoang, Antoine
(7/WC) Ivashka, Ilya vs Bye
Glasspool, Lloyd vs Marchenko, Illya
Qualifier vs Durasovic, Viktor
Bye vs (11) Sela, Dudi
(15) Nedovyesov, Aleksandr vs Bye
(Alt) Pla Malfeito, Jaume vs Eriksson, Markus
(PR) Neuchrist, Maximilian vs Grenier, Hugo
Bye vs (2/WC) Moutet, Corentin
