Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Chellenger Cassis: Il Main Draw. Tsonga è il n.1 del seeding

01/09/2019 15:28 Nessun commento

(1/WC) Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried FRA vs Bye
Heliovaara, Harri FIN vs Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Felipe BRA
Escoffier, Antoine FRA vs Viola, Matteo ITA
Bye vs (13) Clarke, Jay GBR

(10) Halys, Quentin FRA vs Bye
Blancaneaux, Geoffrey FRA vs (WC) Roumane, Rayane FRA
Ignatik, Uladzimir BLR vs Lamasine, Tristan FRA
Bye vs (8) Stakhovsky, Sergiy UKR

(3) Jaziri, Malek TUN vs Bye
Giraldo, Santiago COL vs (WC) Cabos, Vivien FRA
Popko, Dmitry KAZ vs Added, Dan FRA
Bye vs (16) Sakharov, Gleb FRA

(12) Ramanathan, Ramkumar IND vs Bye
Masur, Daniel GER vs Kamke, Tobias GER
Arnaboldi, Andrea ITA vs Muller, Alexandre FRA
Bye vs (5) Ymer, Mikael SWE

(6) Maden, Yannick GER vs Bye
Gaston, Hugo FRA vs Huesler, Marc-Andrea SUI
Qualifier vs Machac, Tomas CZE
Bye vs (9) Rosol, Lukas CZE

(14) Ruusuvuori, Emil FIN vs Bye
Seyboth Wild, Thiago BRA vs Martineau, Matteo FRA
Karlovskiy, Evgeny RUS vs Rodionov, Jurij AUT
Bye vs (4) Hoang, Antoine FRA

(7/WC) Ivashka, Ilya BLR vs Bye
Glasspool, Lloyd GBR vs Marchenko, Illya UKR
Qualifier vs Durasovic, Viktor NOR
Bye vs (11) Sela, Dudi ISR

(15) Nedovyesov, Aleksandr KAZ vs Bye
(Alt) Pla Malfeito, Jaume ESP vs Eriksson, Markus SWE
(PR) Neuchrist, Maximilian AUT vs Grenier, Hugo FRA
Bye vs (2/WC) Moutet, Corentin FRA