Wimbledon 2019 - Day 3 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: LIVE I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3

03/07/2019 08:37 6 commenti
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon

GBR Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $46.765.979 – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm
M. Puig PUR vs Ka. Pliskova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Edmund GBR vs F. Verdasco ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Djokovic SRB vs D. Kudla USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
H. Watson GBR vs A. Kontaveit EST
Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Khachanov RUS vs F. Lopez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Wozniacki DEN vs V. Kudermetova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare



No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
S. Wawrinka SUI vs R. Opelka USA
Slam Wimbledon
S. Wawrinka [22]
15
1
R. Opelka
0
1
S. Halep ROU vs M. Buzarnescu ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Anderson RSA vs J. Tipsarevic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Gauff USA vs M. Rybarikova SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
E. Svitolina UKR vs M. Gasparyan RUS

Slam Wimbledon
E. Svitolina [8]
0
1
M. Gasparyan
0
2
R. Haase NED vs M. Raonic CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

F. Auger-Aliassime CAN vs C. Moutet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Keys USA vs P. Hercog SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
V. Azarenka BLR vs A. Tomljanovic AUS

Slam Wimbledon
V. Azarenka
15
0
A. Tomljanovic
40
1
D. Medvedev RUS vs A. Popyrin AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Seppi ITA vs G. Pella ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Collins USA vs A. Sevastova LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
S-W. Hsieh TPE vs K. Flipkens BEL

Slam Wimbledon
S-W. Hsieh [28]
40
2
K. Flipkens
A
0
J. Chardy FRA vs D. Goffin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Kenin USA vs D. Yastremska UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Nedunchezhiyan IND / P. Raja IND vs L. Hewitt AUS / J. Thompson AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Peng CHN / Z. Yang CHN vs A. Friedsam GER / L. Siegemund GER

Slam Wimbledon
S. Peng / Z. Yang
0
2
A. Friedsam / L. Siegemund
0
1
D. Krawczyk USA / G. Olmos MEX vs A. Guarachi CHI / S. Santamaria USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Berankis LTU / M. Fucsovics HUN vs N. Mektic CRO / F. Skugor CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Erlich ISR / A. Sitak NZL vs M. Gonzalez ARG / H. Zeballos ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
F. Christie GBR / K. Swan GBR vs G. Minnen BEL / A. Van Uytvanck BEL
Slam Wimbledon
F. Christie / K. Swan
40
0
G. Minnen / A. Van Uytvanck
15
1
N. Bains GBR / N. Broady GBR vs B. Krejcikova CZE / K. Siniakova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

O. Marach AUT / J. Melzer AUT vs C-P. Hsieh TPE / C. Rungkat INA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Bambridge GBR / J.O’Mara GBR vs R. Klaasen RSA / M. Venus NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Cirstea ROU / G. Voskoboeva KAZ vs S. Grey GBR / E. Silva GBR
Slam Wimbledon
S. Cirstea / G. Voskoboeva
40
2
S. Grey / E. Silva
40
0
A. De Minaur AUS / M. Reid AUS vs F. Delbonis ARG / A. Molteni ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Flipkens BEL / J. Larsson SWE vs B. Bencic SUI / V. Kuzmova SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Babos HUN / K. Mladenovic FRA vs J. Pegula USA / M. Sanchez USA
Slam Wimbledon
T. Babos / K. Mladenovic [1]
15
1
J. Pegula / M. Sanchez
0
1
L. Kubot POL / M. Melo BRA vs B. McLachlan JPN / J. Struff GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Kozlova UKR / A. Rodionova AUS vs D. Jurak CRO / K. Srebotnik SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
H. Chan TPE / L. Chan TPE vs H. Dart GBR / K. Dunne GBR
Slam Wimbledon
H. Chan / L. Chan [9]
30
1
H. Dart / K. Dunne
40
0
J. Munar ESP / C. Norrie GBR vs D. Inglot GBR / A. Krajicek USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

F. Krajinovic SRB / D. Lajovic SRB vs M. Ebden AUS / V. Pospisil CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Bacsinszky SUI / B. Pera USA vs A. Sasnovich BLR / L. Tsurenko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
I. Bara ROU / M. Linette POL vs N. Melichar USA / K. Peschke CZE

Slam Wimbledon
I. Bara / M. Linette
30
1
N. Melichar / K. Peschke [7]
0
1
O. Jabeur TUN / F. Stollar HUN vs G. Dabrowski CAN / Y. Xu CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Albot MDA / M. Jaziri TUN vs R. Ram USA / J. Salisbury GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Gille BEL / J. Vliegen BEL vs G. Duran ARG / J. Londero ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Blinkova RUS / Y. Wang CHN vs N. Hibino JPN / M. Kato JPN
Slam Wimbledon
A. Blinkova / Y. Wang
0
0
N. Hibino / M. Kato
30
2
N. Dzalamidze RUS / C. Lister SWE vs E. Mertens BEL / A. Sabalenka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Draper GBR / P. Jubb GBR vs J. Cabal COL / R. Farah COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Pavic CRO / B. Soares BRA vs S. Arends NED / M. Middelkoop NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Bouzkova CZE vs M. Sakkari GRE
Slam Wimbledon
M. Bouzkova
15
1
M. Sakkari [31]
40
1
I. Karlovic CRO vs T. Fabbiano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Granollers ESP vs U. Humbert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A-L. Groenefeld GER / D. Schuurs NED vs M. Adamczak AUS / E. Perez AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Paire FRA vs M. Kecmanovic SRB
Slam Wimbledon
B. Paire [28]
15
2
M. Kecmanovic
15
1
V. Golubic SUI vs Y. Putintseva KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Skupski GBR / J-P. Smith AUS vs J. Clarke GBR / J. Ward GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Cuevas URU vs J. Vesely CZE

Slam Wimbledon
P. Cuevas
A
0
J. Vesely
40
0
S. Darcis BEL vs R. Bautista Agut ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Wickmayer BEL vs S. Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Martic CRO vs A. Potapova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Brengle USA vs K. Muchova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
M. Brengle
0
1
K. Muchova
0
2
L. Mayer ARG vs H. Hurkacz POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Marozava BLR / S. Sanders AUS vs V. Azarenka BLR / A. Barty AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Demoliner BRA / D. Sharan IND vs K. Krawietz GER / A. Mies GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


To be Arranged 1 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Harris RSA / C. Ruud NOR vs M. Arevalo ESA / M. Reyes-Varela MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Paes IND / B. Paire FRA vs A. Bublik KAZ / M. Kukushkin KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6 commenti

Elios (Guest) 03-07-2019 11:25

Forza Feliciano oggi. Importantissimo per il ranking di Fabio.

 6
Bar 03-07-2019 10:33

Scritto da Gaz
Oggi vado su una terna difficile ma non impossibile,molto remunerativa.
Watson
Collins
Potapova
Oggi per l’enfant prodige sara’dura,Ribarikova sa’il fatto suo.
Le Williams mi sembrano abbiabo perso competitivita’.

Una Williams ha perso la partita, altro che competitività.
La “piccola” non va mai sottovalutata, invece.

 5
RafaNadal9900 03-07-2019 09:36

Tanti match interessanti e divertenti oggi oltre a quelli dei nostri:
kachanov Lopez con lo spagnolo che a mio avviso parte addirittura favorito
Ma anche Stan opelka, auger moutet, medvedev popyrin e Edmund verdasco

 4
Gaz (Guest) 03-07-2019 09:24

Oggi vado su una terna difficile ma non impossibile,molto remunerativa.
Watson
Collins
Potapova

Oggi per l’enfant prodige sara’dura,Ribarikova sa’il fatto suo.
Le Williams mi sembrano abbiabo perso competitivita’.

 3
IlCera (Guest) 03-07-2019 08:50

Forza piccolo grande uomo !!!
Size matters but heart matters even more.

 2
Mickis 03-07-2019 08:41

Edmund sul campo principale per tutto il torneo senza che abbia combinato nulla quest’anno mi sembra piuttosto eccessivo.

 1
