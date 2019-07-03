Wimbledon: LIVE I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3

Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $46.765.979 – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm

M. Puig vs Ka. Pliskova



K. Edmund vs F. Verdasco



N. Djokovic vs D. Kudla



H. Watsonvs A. Kontaveit

K. Khachanov vs F. Lopez



C. Wozniacki vs V. Kudermetova



S. Wawrinkavs R. Opelka

S. Halep vs M. Buzarnescu



K. Anderson vs J. Tipsarevic



C. Gauff vs M. Rybarikova



No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am

E. Svitolina vs M. Gasparyan



R. Haase vs M. Raonic



F. Auger-Aliassime vs C. Moutet



M. Keys vs P. Hercog



Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am

V. Azarenka vs A. Tomljanovic



D. Medvedev vs A. Popyrin



A. Seppi vs G. Pella



D. Collins vs A. Sevastova



Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am

S-W. Hsieh vs K. Flipkens



J. Chardy vs D. Goffin



S. Kenin vs D. Yastremska



J. Nedunchezhiyan / P. Raja vs L. Hewitt / J. Thompson



Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am

S. Peng / Z. Yang vs A. Friedsam / L. Siegemund



D. Krawczyk / G. Olmos vs A. Guarachi / S. Santamaria



R. Berankis / M. Fucsovics vs N. Mektic / F. Skugor



J. Erlich / A. Sitak vs M. Gonzalez / H. Zeballos



F. Christie/ K. Swanvs G. Minnen/ A. Van Uytvanck

N. Bains / N. Broady vs B. Krejcikova / K. Siniakova



O. Marach / J. Melzer vs C-P. Hsieh / C. Rungkat



L. Bambridge / J.O’Mara vs R. Klaasen / M. Venus



S. Cirstea/ G. Voskoboevavs S. Grey/ E. Silva

A. De Minaur / M. Reid vs F. Delbonis / A. Molteni



K. Flipkens / J. Larsson vs B. Bencic / V. Kuzmova



T. Babos/ K. Mladenovicvs J. Pegula/ M. Sanchez

L. Kubot / M. Melo vs B. McLachlan / J. Struff



K. Kozlova / A. Rodionova vs D. Jurak / K. Srebotnik



H. Chan/ L. Chanvs H. Dart/ K. Dunne

J. Munar / C. Norrie vs D. Inglot / A. Krajicek



F. Krajinovic / D. Lajovic vs M. Ebden / V. Pospisil



T. Bacsinszky / B. Pera vs A. Sasnovich / L. Tsurenko



Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am

I. Bara / M. Linette vs N. Melichar / K. Peschke



O. Jabeur / F. Stollar vs G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu



R. Albot / M. Jaziri vs R. Ram / J. Salisbury



S. Gille / J. Vliegen vs G. Duran / J. Londero



A. Blinkova/ Y. Wangvs N. Hibino/ M. Kato

N. Dzalamidze / C. Lister vs E. Mertens / A. Sabalenka



J. Draper / P. Jubb vs J. Cabal / R. Farah



M. Pavic / B. Soares vs S. Arends / M. Middelkoop



M. Bouzkovavs M. Sakkari

I. Karlovic vs T. Fabbiano



M. Granollers vs U. Humbert



A-L. Groenefeld / D. Schuurs vs M. Adamczak / E. Perez



B. Pairevs M. Kecmanovic

V. Golubic vs Y. Putintseva



K. Skupski / J-P. Smith vs J. Clarke / J. Ward



Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am

P. Cuevas vs J. Vesely



S. Darcis vs R. Bautista Agut



Y. Wickmayer vs S. Zhang



P. Martic vs A. Potapova



Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am

M. Brengle vs K. Muchova



L. Mayer vs H. Hurkacz



L. Marozava / S. Sanders vs V. Azarenka / A. Barty



M. Demoliner / D. Sharan vs K. Krawietz / A. Mies



To be Arranged 1 – Ore: 12:00am

L. Harris / C. Ruud vs M. Arevalo / M. Reyes-Varela



L. Paes / B. Paire vs A. Bublik / M. Kukushkin



