Wimbledon: LIVE I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

02/07/2019 10:29 38 commenti
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon

GBR Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $46.765.979 – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm
T. Maria GER vs A. Kerber GER

Slam Wimbledon
T. Maria
4
3
A. Kerber [5]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Kerber
L. Harris RSA vs R. Federer SUI

Slam Wimbledon
L. Harris
0
6
1
1
R. Federer [2]
0
3
6
1
S. Williams USA vs G. Gatto-Monticone ITA

No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
A. Barty AUS vs S. Zheng CHN

Slam Wimbledon
A. Barty [1]
6
6
S. Zheng
4
2
Vincitore: A. Barty
A. Bogdan ROU vs J. Konta GBR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Bogdan
30
5
1
J. Konta [19]
15
7
1
Y. Sugita JPN vs R. Nadal ESP

No.2 Court – Ore:
S. Stephens USA vs T. Bacsinszky SUI

Slam Wimbledon
S. Stephens [9]
6
6
T. Bacsinszky
2
4
Vincitore: S. Stephens
D. Thiem AUT vs S. Querrey USA

Slam Wimbledon
D. Thiem [5]
7
6
3
0
S. Querrey
6
7
6
6
Vincitore: S. Querrey
M. Sharapova RUS vs P. Parmentier FRA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Sharapova
0
1
P. Parmentier
30
1
C. Ruud NOR vs J. Isner USA

No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
N. Kyrgios AUS vs J. Thompson AUS

Slam Wimbledon
N. Kyrgios
7
3
7
0
6
J. Thompson
6
6
6
6
1
Vincitore: N. Kyrgios
B. Haddad Maia BRA vs G. Muguruza ESP

Slam Wimbledon
B. Haddad Maia
40
6
0
G. Muguruza [26]
15
4
0
O. Jabeur TUN vs P. Kvitova CZE

M. Cilic CRO vs A. Mannarino FRA

Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
K. Nishikori JPN vs T. Monteiro BRA

Slam Wimbledon
K. Nishikori [8]
6
7
6
T. Monteiro
4
6
4
Vincitore: K. Nishikori
L. Siegemund GER vs K. Swan GBR

Slam Wimbledon
L. Siegemund
6
6
K. Swan
2
4
Vincitore: L. Siegemund
B. Tomic AUS vs J-W. Tsonga FRA

Slam Wimbledon
B. Tomic
0
2
1
0
J-W. Tsonga
0
6
6
0
K. Bertens NED vs M. Minella LUX

Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
F. Delbonis ARG vs D. Evans GBR

Slam Wimbledon
F. Delbonis
3
6
3
D. Evans
6
7
6
Vincitore: D. Evans
A. Pavlyuchenkova RUS vs B. Bencic SUI

Slam Wimbledon
A. Pavlyuchenkova
2
3
B. Bencic [13]
6
6
Vincitore: B. Bencic
C. Suarez Navarro ESP vs S. Stosur AUS

Slam Wimbledon
C. Suarez Navarro [30]
40
5
S. Stosur
A
1
F. Tiafoe USA vs F. Fognini ITA

Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Alexandrova RUS vs K. Siniakova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
E. Alexandrova
6
1
1
K. Siniakova
2
6
6
Vincitore: K. Siniakova
G. Simon FRA vs S. Caruso ITA

Slam Wimbledon
G. Simon [20]
7
6
6
S. Caruso
6
3
2
Vincitore: G. Simon
J. Struff GER vs R. Albot MDA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Struff [33]
0
0
R. Albot
0
0
Riscaldamento
Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Strycova CZE vs L. Tsurenko UKR

Slam Wimbledon
B. Strycova
6
6
L. Tsurenko [32]
3
2
Vincitore: B. Strycova
K. Kozlova UKR vs L. Davis USA

Slam Wimbledon
K. Kozlova
3
2
L. Davis
6
6
Vincitore: L. Davis
D. Koepfer GER vs F. Krajinovic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
D. Koepfer
30
6
4
2
F. Krajinovic
15
3
6
4
P. Andujar ESP vs M. Kukushkin KAZ

Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Kuznetsova RUS vs A. Van Uytvanck BEL

Slam Wimbledon
S. Kuznetsova
4
6
2
A. Van Uytvanck
6
4
6
Vincitore: A. Van Uytvanck
M. Linette POL vs A. Kalinskaya RUS

Slam Wimbledon
M. Linette
6
7
A. Kalinskaya
0
6
Vincitore: M. Linette
Y. Uchiyama JPN vs T. Sandgren USA

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Uchiyama
0
6
1
T. Sandgren
0
3
4
G. Andreozzi ARG vs L. Djere SRB

Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Johnson USA vs A. Ramos-Vinolas ESP

Slam Wimbledon
S. Johnson
6
6
6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
4
2
3
Vincitore: S. Johnson
Y. Wang CHN vs T. Martincova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Wang
6
7
T. Martincova
2
5
Vincitore: Y. Wang
L. Kerkhove NED vs I. Jorovic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
L. Kerkhove
30
5
I. Jorovic
40
3
H. Dellien BOL vs J. Millman AUS

Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Mertens BEL vs F. Ferro FRA

Slam Wimbledon
E. Mertens [21]
6
6
F. Ferro
2
0
Vincitore: E. Mertens
B. Schnur CAN vs M. Baghdatis CYP

Slam Wimbledon
B. Schnur
2
4
4
M. Baghdatis
6
6
6
Vincitore: M. Baghdatis
J. Clarke GBR vs N. Rubin USA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Clarke
0
4
5
N. Rubin
15
6
5
A. Rodionova AUS vs T. Townsend USA

Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Voegele SUI vs K. Kanepi EST

Slam Wimbledon
S. Voegele
7
5
4
K. Kanepi
5
7
6
Vincitore: K. Kanepi
C. Garin CHI vs A. Rublev RUS

Slam Wimbledon
C. Garin
15
6
4
4
A. Rublev
30
4
6
4
K. Juvan SLO vs Kr. Pliskova CZE

M. Fucsovics HUN vs D. Novak AUT

Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
V. Lapko BLR vs Q. Wang CHN

Slam Wimbledon
V. Lapko
2
2
Q. Wang [15]
6
6
Vincitore: Q. Wang
M. Berrettini ITA vs A. Bedene SLO

Slam Wimbledon
M. Berrettini [17]
3
6
6
7
A. Bedene
6
3
2
6
Vincitore: M. Berrettini
P. Badosa ESP vs V. Flink RUS

Slam Wimbledon
P. Badosa
A
0
V. Flink
40
0
A. Bublik KAZ vs G. Barrere FRA

Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
H. Dart GBR vs C. McHale USA

Slam Wimbledon
H. Dart
4
6
6
C. McHale
6
4
4
Vincitore: H. Dart
T. Zidansek SLO vs E. Bouchard CAN

Slam Wimbledon
T. Zidansek
40
6
5
4
E. Bouchard
15
3
7
4
D. Shapovalov CAN vs R. Berankis LTU

L. Pouille FRA vs R. Gasquet FRA

Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Cecchinato ITA vs A. De Minaur AUS

Slam Wimbledon
M. Cecchinato
0
4
6
A. De Minaur [25]
6
6
7
Vincitore: A. De Minaur
V. Diatchenko RUS vs K. Mladenovic FRA

Slam Wimbledon
V. Diatchenko
0
5
7
2
K. Mladenovic
15
7
6
4
M. Ebden AUS vs D. Schwartzman ARG

D. Vekic CRO vs A. Riske USA

Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Petkovic GER vs M. Niculescu ROU

Slam Wimbledon
A. Petkovic
6
2
5
M. Niculescu
2
6
7
Vincitore: M. Niculescu
D. Istomin UZB vs C. Norrie GBR

Slam Wimbledon
D. Istomin
2
4
4
C. Norrie
6
6
6
Vincitore: C. Norrie
T. Fritz USA vs T. Berdych CZE

Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Ward GBR vs N. Basilashvili GEO

Slam Wimbledon
J. Ward
6
6
4
4
6
N. Basilashvili [18]
2
4
6
6
8
Vincitore: N. Basilashvili
A. Anisimova USA vs S. Cirstea ROU

Slam Wimbledon
A. Anisimova [25]
40
6
2
S. Cirstea
30
3
0
E. Ruse ROU vs J. Goerges GER

J. Sousa POR vs P. Jubb GBR

38 commenti. Lasciane uno!

DrittoDiGulbis (Guest) 02-07-2019 16:43

Tsonga e tomic hanno prenotato il campo per un’ora?

 38
MADE 02-07-2019 16:25

Scritto da Bar

Scritto da MADE
Kyrgios è già un ex tennista che gioca esibizioni durante i tornei ai quali partecipa. Dispiace vedere un ragazzo in queste condizioni psichiche.

Intanto, l’ex giocatore Kyrgios va a sfidare Nadal al secondo turno: spettacolo assicurato.

ex giocatore è riferito all’atteggiamento in campo. Tra tweener su punti importanti, gridolini, palle corte tirate a caso, coreografie per il pubblico, sembrava di assistere ad una esibizione. Poi ha vinto perchè ha un talento immenso, ma proprio perchè ha un talento immenso fa tenerezza. Deve vivere un disagio interiore profondo.

 37
Antonello (Guest) 02-07-2019 16:08

Vamos Nick! Ora dai spettacolo al prossimo turno

 36
Luca (Guest) 02-07-2019 16:07

E salutiamo anche Thiem

 35
CannoniereKarlovic (Guest) 02-07-2019 16:06

Scritto da Francé
@ CannoniereKarlovic (#2375461)
Speriamo che tua mamma…. Ah no..

Complimenti anche a te per le ottime argomentazioni.
Ormai è diventato un sito di troll e frustrati

 34
CannoniereKarlovic (Guest) 02-07-2019 16:05

Scritto da Spider 99

Scritto da CannoniereKarlovic
Grande Kyrgios, contro tutto e tutti! Ora lo voglio vedere al massimo contro Nadal, speriamo in un remake del 2014 con Nick nuovamente vincente

Rafa ti fa così tanta paura da auguragli la sconfitta con kyrgios? Tranquillo a Wimbledon non può vincere, con Parigi e il 18 Slam ha già sistemato la stagione. Io non tifo Roger ma non gli auguro la sconfitta con harrys. Non capisco questa forma di tiro contro. Per giunta contro un giocatore che non è certo l’emblema della correttezza e dell’etica dello sport. Mah…

Di Rafa non me ne importa assolutamente niente, potrò anche essere libero di tifare chi voglio o devo per forza tifare i più titolati? Per quanto mi riguarda preferisco 100 volte vedere un Kyrgios che gioca svogliato su erba che un Nadal-Carreno Busta o un Djokovic-Murray. Sono preferenze personali, ognuno sceglie di seguire i propri preferiti. Se tifassi Karlovic contro Federer vuol dire che Federer mi sta antipatico?
Poi Kyrgios scorretto e non etico fa proprio ridere. Certi atteggiamenti non saranno il massimo, ma meglio lui che giocatori come Tsitsipas (forse avete la memoria corta e non ricordate il “bullshit russian” che disse a Medvedev quando perse) o altri che non sanno accettare la sconfitta. E poi io giudico ciò che vedo in campo e il gioco, dell’atteggiamento fuori dal campo non me ne potrebbe interessare di meno.
Peace & Love.

 33
Foxtrot (Guest) 02-07-2019 16:04

Scritto da Bar

Scritto da MADE
Kyrgios è già un ex tennista che gioca esibizioni durante i tornei ai quali partecipa. Dispiace vedere un ragazzo in queste condizioni psichiche.

Intanto, l’ex giocatore Kyrgios va a sfidare Nadal al secondo turno: spettacolo assicurato.

E vince facendo meno punti dell’avversario; quindi aggiudicandosi quelli “importanti”.
Tant’è vero che subisce un bagel ma si aggiudica entrambi i tie-break.

 32
Spider 99 (Guest) 02-07-2019 15:58

Scritto da CannoniereKarlovic
Grande Kyrgios, contro tutto e tutti! Ora lo voglio vedere al massimo contro Nadal, speriamo in un remake del 2014 con Nick nuovamente vincente

Rafa ti fa così tanta paura da auguragli la sconfitta con kyrgios? Tranquillo a Wimbledon non può vincere, con Parigi e il 18 Slam ha già sistemato la stagione. Io non tifo Roger ma non gli auguro la sconfitta con harrys. Non capisco questa forma di tiro contro. Per giunta contro un giocatore che non è certo l’emblema della correttezza e dell’etica dello sport. Mah…

 31
Antonio95 02-07-2019 15:56

Nel frattempo lo zio sam,Come pensavo da domenica,si sta facendo “beffe” di Domenico,anche se ovviamente non è finita…

 30
CannoniereKarlovic (Guest) 02-07-2019 15:54

Scritto da furborovescio

Scritto da CannoniereKarlovic
Grande Kyrgios, contro tutto e tutti! Ora lo voglio vedere al massimo contro Nadal, speriamo in un remake del 2014 con Nick nuovamente vincente

Speriamo… ne dubito fortemente ma di certo , quando ha visto il risultato, a Nadal gli è si è un po’ corrucciata la mutanda.

Certo lo spagnolo è chiaramente favorito, ma quando Nick vede i top 5 gli viene voglia di giocare seriamente, Acapulco docet

 29
furborovescio 02-07-2019 15:51

Scritto da CannoniereKarlovic
Grande Kyrgios, contro tutto e tutti! Ora lo voglio vedere al massimo contro Nadal, speriamo in un remake del 2014 con Nick nuovamente vincente

Speriamo… ne dubito fortemente ma di certo , quando ha visto il risultato, a Nadal gli è si è un po’ corrucciata la mutanda.

 28
Francé (Guest) 02-07-2019 15:49

@ CannoniereKarlovic (#2375461)

Speriamo che tua mamma…. Ah no..

 27
Bar 02-07-2019 15:45

Scritto da MADE
Kyrgios è già un ex tennista che gioca esibizioni durante i tornei ai quali partecipa. Dispiace vedere un ragazzo in queste condizioni psichiche.

Intanto, l’ex giocatore Kyrgios va a sfidare Nadal al secondo turno: spettacolo assicurato.

 26
CannoniereKarlovic (Guest) 02-07-2019 15:42

Grande Kyrgios, contro tutto e tutti! Ora lo voglio vedere al massimo contro Nadal, speriamo in un remake del 2014 con Nick nuovamente vincente

 25
furborovescio 02-07-2019 15:27

Scritto da MADE
Kyrgios è già un ex tennista che gioca esibizioni durante i tornei ai quali partecipa. Dispiace vedere un ragazzo in queste condizioni psichiche.

Assolutamente grottesco. Oggi – per quei 10 minuti che ho visto – cercava di proporsi in versione clown simpatico piuttosto che orco belligerante, ma in ogni caso uno spettacolo indecente.

 24
Fede-rer 02-07-2019 15:07

Cioè, spiegatemi una cosa… Sto seguendo Wimledon su Sky Go.. In questo momento trasmettono: Kerber, Kyrgios, Berrettini, Thiem, Bencic e… Siegemund… Ora, premesso che io sono simpatizzante della Siegemund e mi fa sempre piacere vederla, non riesco però a capire come sia possibile che non venga trasmessa la Barty, n°1 del mondo e che gioca sul secondo campo per importanza! Sinceramente sono sempre più deluso da Sky e dai suoi criteri di scelta… C’è un abisso rispetto all’Eurosport Player che per una cifra abbastanza irrisoria permette di coprire praticamente tutti i campi degli slams, doppi compresi! Dopo aver appena vissuto il RG in quel modo trovo la trasmissione di Wimbledon davvero di basso livello!

 23
MADE 02-07-2019 14:50

Kyrgios è già un ex tennista che gioca esibizioni durante i tornei ai quali partecipa. Dispiace vedere un ragazzo in queste condizioni psichiche.

 22
Dolgo#1 (Guest) 02-07-2019 14:28

ha rotto il ghiaccio Berre…via la tensione dell’esordio

 21
Slice97 (Guest) 02-07-2019 14:21

Ma la Maria un vincente nei suoi match lo fa mai? Gioca affettando qualsiasi colpo (sia di dritto che di rovescio), e sta creando qualche grattacapo alla Kerber.

 20
Dolgo#1 (Guest) 02-07-2019 14:10

Partenza pessima di Berrettini

 19
nadaluberalles (Guest) 02-07-2019 13:48

Scritto da RafaNadal9900
Amici nadaliani oggi più che Rafa dobbiamo tifare Jordan thompson!
Forse mi scambierete per matto ma se al secondo turno troviamo il clown di Canberra possiamo salutare ogni sogno di gloria. E sono serio

No, no. Io voglio Kyrgios al secondo turno contro Nadal, poi voglio pure Cilic.
Nadal deve affrontare i migliori ad ogni turno. Il suo è un girone d’oro, mi spiace solo che non ci sia pure Auger- Aliassime. Tanti nemici tanta gloria.

 18
Edo (Guest) 02-07-2019 13:41

Ma è una mia impressione o le condizioni sono piuttosto lente per essere erba ?

 17
Luis (Guest) 02-07-2019 13:39

Questo Kyrgios non ha alcuna possibilità contro Rafa, a patto che passi oggi, cosa già difficile.

 16
Wimbledon 02-07-2019 13:35

Scritto da braian86
@ RafaNadal9900 (#2374969)
Si tifa sempre lo spettacolo..e Rafa kirgios ha tutte le carte in regola per esserlo visto il contrasto di stili e le dichiarazioni non certo amorevoli tra i due.. anche perché Rafa, chiaro, sulla superficie meno congeniale per lui e più congeniale all’australiano, ha comunque le sue chances di vincerla,se poi vuoi fare il tifoso da calcio fa pure…;;;)))

Quoto.
Può stare antipatico ma i match di Kyrgios preannunciano spettacolo.

A chi non piace lo spettacolo non piace il tennis.

 15
Nane (Guest) 02-07-2019 13:28

Incredibile!! Ma come ha fatto Sonego a perdere con un ex giocatore o quasi come Granollers. Soliti italiani, quando si devono confermare vanno in vacca.

 14
Vennera 02-07-2019 13:07

Scritto da Hair49
Voi sbizzarritevi in dissertazioni sui maschietti, io aspetto con ansia l’incontro per me top della giornata delle donne e cioè Anisimova Cirstea e non ditemi che non è il top, interessantissimi anche Mladenovic Diatchenko e Bogdan Konta.

Che tu sappia Chris McHale è rimasta ai suoi livelli, lì in basso?

 13
Lallo (Guest) 02-07-2019 13:07

Scritto da Hair49
Voi sbizzarritevi in dissertazioni sui maschietti, io aspetto con ansia l’incontro per me top della giornata delle donne e cioè Anisimova Cirstea e non ditemi che non è il top, interessantissimi anche Mladenovic Diatchenko e Bogdan Konta.

Come non condividere…A parte il 3 inkontro che non vale bouchard vs chiunque……..

 12
gaba 02-07-2019 12:47

Ceck bene ma non benissimo

 11
gio’ (Guest) 02-07-2019 12:45

Scritto da Gaz
Dopo 6/10 di stagione magnifico il rendimento di Ash Barty
36-5 pari al 0.878%
Il miglior anno della Halep e’stato il 2018 con 0.807%
La kerber nell’anno dei 2 slam e dei 9000 punti ebbe una percentuale di 0.775%.

Se metti il simbolo “%” devi spostare la virgola di due posti a destra, altrimenti sembrano percentuali davvero irrisorie…

 10
Lucianone (Guest) 02-07-2019 12:28

Jordan Thompson sfoggia un baffone a manubrio MERAVIGLIOSO giusto per dare fastidio al big gun Kyrgios

 9
Gaz (Guest) 02-07-2019 12:09

Dopo 6/10 di stagione magnifico il rendimento di Ash Barty
36-5 pari al 0.878%

Il miglior anno della Halep e’stato il 2018 con 0.807%

La kerber nell’anno dei 2 slam e dei 9000 punti ebbe una percentuale di 0.775%.

 8
Hair49 (Guest) 02-07-2019 11:56

Voi sbizzarritevi in dissertazioni sui maschietti, io aspetto con ansia l’incontro per me top della giornata delle donne e cioè Anisimova Cirstea e non ditemi che non è il top, interessantissimi anche Mladenovic Diatchenko e Bogdan Konta.

 7
braian86 02-07-2019 11:55

@ RafaNadal9900 (#2374969)

Si tifa sempre lo spettacolo..e Rafa kirgios ha tutte le carte in regola per esserlo visto il contrasto di stili e le dichiarazioni non certo amorevoli tra i due.. anche perché Rafa, chiaro, sulla superficie meno congeniale per lui e più congeniale all’australiano, ha comunque le sue chances di vincerla,se poi vuoi fare il tifoso da calcio fa pure…;;;)))

 6
DYLAN1998 02-07-2019 11:43

Scritto da RafaNadal9900
Amici nadaliani oggi più che Rafa dobbiamo tifare Jordan thompson!
Forse mi scambierete per matto ma se al secondo turno troviamo il clown di Canberra possiamo salutare ogni sogno di gloria. E sono serio

Vero che questa è la superficie su cui Nick ha più possibilità di battere Nadal (e il vero Kyrgios forse partirebbe sempre favorito, su erba, quella dei oeimi giorni soprattutto), però non ci si può privare di un secondo turno simile! Cioè Thompson verrebbe spazzato via da Rafa, memtre contro il tamarro per eccellenza potrebbe uscirne una gran bella partita. E Rafa, essendo Rafa, non partirebbe certo così battuto.

 5
DYLAN1998 02-07-2019 11:38

@ RafaNadal9900 (#2374976)

Anche io vedo malissimo Thiem.. e sarebbe un peccato perché poi secondo me partirebbe sempre favorito sempre nei seguenti tre turni. E ovviamente vorrei la rivincita della finale di Parigi, magari con esito diverso.. 🙂

 4
RafaNadal9900 02-07-2019 10:53

Tra i big vedo malissimo thiem contro querrey(l austriaco non ama l erba non ha fatto tornei preparatori mentre l americano ama la superficie e su sti campi ha battuto pure nole e murray in passato) e il cilic attuale deve fare attenzione a mannarino.

 3
Supergatto Monticoooneee MIAOOO (Guest) 02-07-2019 10:47

Ho un solo sogno in fondo al mio cuor: Fogna che bestemmia davanti alla regina ❗ ❗

 2
RafaNadal9900 02-07-2019 10:44

Amici nadaliani oggi più che Rafa dobbiamo tifare Jordan thompson!
Forse mi scambierete per matto ma se al secondo turno troviamo il clown di Canberra possiamo salutare ogni sogno di gloria. E sono serio

 1
