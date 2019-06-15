ATP Halle: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo turno di Quali. Andreas Seppi al turno decisivo. Fuori gli altri azzurri

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Joao Sousa vs [WC] Jannik Sinner
ATP Halle
Joao Sousa [1]
6
6
6
Jannik Sinner
7
3
4
Vincitore: J. SOUSA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Sinner
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
J. Sinner
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
J. Sinner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Sousa
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Sinner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Sinner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
J. Sinner
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
J. Sousa
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
J. Sinner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
J. Sinner
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Sousa
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Sinner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Sinner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Sinner
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Mischa Zverev vs [7] Lloyd Harris
ATP Halle
Mischa Zverev
6
5
6
Lloyd Harris [7]
3
7
4
Vincitore: M. ZVEREV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Harris
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
M. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
L. Harris
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Zverev
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
L. Harris
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
M. Zverev
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
M. Zverev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
L. Harris
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
L. Harris
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
3. [4] Andrey Rublev vs [WC] Mats Moraing
ATP Halle
Andrey Rublev [4]
3
7
6
Mats Moraing
6
5
7
Vincitore: M. MORAING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-3 → 4-4
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
2-0 → 2-1
A. Rublev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Rublev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 5-5
M. Moraing
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 4-5
M. Moraing
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
M. Moraing
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Rublev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Moraing
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rublev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
M. Moraing
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 2-4
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Andreas Seppi vs Brayden Schnur
ATP Halle
Andreas Seppi [2]
6
7
Brayden Schnur
4
5
Vincitore: A. SEPPI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Schnur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [3] Lorenzo Sonego vs [Alt] Matthias Bachinger
ATP Halle
Lorenzo Sonego [3]
4
2
Matthias Bachinger
6
6
Vincitore: M. BACHINGER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bachinger
0-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
L. Sonego
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
L. Sonego
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
L. Sonego
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Sonego
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
3. Thomas Fabbiano vs [6] Denis Kudla
ATP Halle
Thomas Fabbiano
6
0
4
Denis Kudla [6]
4
6
6
Vincitore: D. KUDLA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Kudla
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
D. Kudla
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
D. Kudla
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Kudla
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
D. Kudla
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
0-4 → 0-5
D. Kudla
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Kudla
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
D. Kudla
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Kudla
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
D. Kudla
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Kudla
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-0 → 1-1
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Louis Wessels vs [5] Miomir Kecmanovic
ATP Halle
Louis Wessels
4
2
Miomir Kecmanovic [5]
6
6
Vincitore: M. KECMANOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-5 → 2-6
L. Wessels
0-15
df
0-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
1-5 → 2-5
L. Wessels
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Wessels
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Wessels
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Wessels
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
ace
3-5 → 4-5
L. Wessels
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
L. Wessels
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Wessels
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Sergiy Stakhovsky vs [8] Ernests Gulbis
ATP Halle
Sergiy Stakhovsky
7
6
Ernests Gulbis [8]
6
2
Vincitore: S. STAKHOVSKY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 5-1
E. Gulbis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-0 → 4-1
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
E. Gulbis
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
df
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
E. Gulbis
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
E. Gulbis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
E. Gulbis
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
E. Gulbis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
(1) Sousa, Joao vs (WC) Sinner, Jannik
(WC) Wessels, Louis vs (5) Kecmanovic, Miomir
(2) Seppi, Andreas vs Schnur, Brayden
Zverev, Mischa vs (7) Harris, Lloyd
(3) Sonego, Lorenzo vs (Alt) Bachinger, Matthias
Stakhovsky, Sergiy vs (8) Gulbis, Ernests
(4) Rublev, Andrey vs (WC) Moraing, Mats
Fabbiano, Thomas vs (6) Kudla, Denis
Ragazzi Sonego da Montecarlo ad oggi non ha piu superato un turno di tabellone principale. Io credo non abbia ancora il livello sia di gioco che di maturità per rimanere a quel livello. Berrettini è avanti anni luce. Le lacune che Sonego si porta dietro sono davvero importanti, rovescio in primis, per cui io prevedo che difficilemente chiuderà l anno nei primi 100
Invece è possibile…perdono i top10…figuriamoci anche chi magari un domani ci diventa top 10..puoi prendere anche in giro gli altri (non credo me perché per principio volo sempre bassissimo)…ma la tua posizione non è certo migliore..e se poi diventasse top 10? Chiederai scusa? 🙂
…ma poi una non ha neanche il diritto di sognare e fare magari qualche volo pi carico di troppo? 🙂
Anni fa vinse un set contro Federer ad Halle, proprio scarso su erba ahahahah!
il nostro giovane top ten altoatesino ha perso contro Sousa????? impossibile, ci sarà un errore