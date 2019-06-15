Qualificazioni ATP 500 ATP, Copertina

ATP Halle: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo turno di Quali. Andreas Seppi al turno decisivo. Fuori gli altri azzurri

15/06/2019
Jannik Sinner nella foto

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Joao Sousa POR vs [WC] Jannik Sinner ITA

ATP Halle
Joao Sousa [1]
6
6
6
Jannik Sinner
7
3
4
Vincitore: J. SOUSA
2. Mischa Zverev GER vs [7] Lloyd Harris RSA

ATP Halle
Mischa Zverev
6
5
6
Lloyd Harris [7]
3
7
4
Vincitore: M. ZVEREV
3. [4] Andrey Rublev RUS vs [WC] Mats Moraing GER

ATP Halle
Andrey Rublev [4]
3
7
6
Mats Moraing
6
5
7
Vincitore: M. MORAING
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Andreas Seppi ITA vs Brayden Schnur CAN

ATP Halle
Andreas Seppi [2]
6
7
Brayden Schnur
4
5
Vincitore: A. SEPPI
2. [3] Lorenzo Sonego ITA vs [Alt] Matthias Bachinger GER

ATP Halle
Lorenzo Sonego [3]
4
2
Matthias Bachinger
6
6
Vincitore: M. BACHINGER
3. Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs [6] Denis Kudla USA

ATP Halle
Thomas Fabbiano
6
0
4
Denis Kudla [6]
4
6
6
Vincitore: D. KUDLA
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Louis Wessels GER vs [5] Miomir Kecmanovic SRB

ATP Halle
Louis Wessels
4
2
Miomir Kecmanovic [5]
6
6
Vincitore: M. KECMANOVIC
2. Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR vs [8] Ernests Gulbis LAT

ATP Halle
Sergiy Stakhovsky
7
6
Ernests Gulbis [8]
6
2
Vincitore: S. STAKHOVSKY
