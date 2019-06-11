Circuito ATP - LIVE Italiani ATP, Copertina

ATP s’Hertogenbosch e Stoccarda: LIVE Primo Turno Italiani. Matteo Berrettini elimina Nick Kyrgios

11/06/2019 15:24 206 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego nella foto

NED ATP s-Hertogenbosch 250 | Erba | e635.750
1T Sinner ITA – Jarry CHI (0-0) ore 11:00

ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Jannik Sinner
6
3
Nicolas Jarry
7
6
Vincitore: N. JARRY
Mostra dettagli

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
Tsitsipas Stefanos GRE
Age: 20 (12. 8. 1998)
Current/Highest rank – singles: 6. / 6.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 73. / 73.
Plays: right


NED ATP s-Hertogenbosch 250 | Erba | e635.750
1T Fabbiano ITA – Seppi ITA (0-1) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Thomas Fabbiano
6
5
Andreas Seppi
7
7
Vincitore: A. SEPPI
Mostra dettagli

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
De Minaur Alex AUS
Age: 20 (17. 2. 1999)
Current/Highest rank – singles: 24. / 24.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: – / 406.
Plays: right


NED ATP s-Hertogenbosch 250 | Erba | e635.750
1T Sonego ITA – Kukushkin KAZ (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 11:00

ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Lorenzo Sonego
15
5
Mikhail Kukushkin
0
4
Mostra dettagli

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
Aljaz Bedene SLO vs [8] Richard Gasquet FRA
ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Aljaz Bedene
7
6
4
Richard Gasquet [8]
6
7
6
Vincitore: R. GASQUET
Mostra dettagli



DEU ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e679.015
1T Berrettini ITA – Kyrgios AUS (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 11:00

ATP Stuttgart
Matteo Berrettini
6
6
Nick Kyrgios
3
4
Vincitore: M. BERRETTINI
Mostra dettagli

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
Khachanov Karen RUS
Age: 23 (21. 5. 1996)
Current/Highest rank – singles: 9. / 9.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 237. / 64.
Plays: right

Giorgio (Guest) 11-06-2019 17:19

Kyrgios fuori, bene per il tennis.

Koko (Guest) 11-06-2019 17:07

@ furborovescio (#2359350)

Berrettini fece discreti slam juniores non era certo un brocco anche allora!

furborovescio 11-06-2019 16:45

Scritto da Roooss

Scritto da furborovescio
Confesso che ho per Kyrgios una simpatia innata, come l’ho sempre avuta per chi inietta un che di diverso, ed esuberante, nel contesto sempre più corporate e ultra-professionale del tennis contemporaneo (vedi Dolgo, Safin, Gulbis, Brown, ecc).
Però non si può andare avanti così. Passi la mancanza di rispetto per te stesso e per ciò che la natura ti ha dato in dono. E’ un peccato ma non è un reato. Però una simile mancanza di rispetto nei confronti del gioco (che ti ha ricoperto d’oro), degli avversari e di chi paga per vederti è da stigmatizzare e punire. Forse, l’episodio stile Wrestlemania al Foro Italico era l’occasione perfetta per applicare una misura estrema, nella speranza che fosse non (solo) punitiva ma correttiva. Magari una bella squalifica di un anno lo rimette in carreggiata. Oppure lo oblitera per sempre. Ma se ciò che perdiamo è il giocatore visto oggi, poco male.
Detto ciò bravissimo Berretto, l’esatto contrario di Kyrgios. Talento contro Lavoro… ovviamente non c’è partita. Come diceva il grande Red Auerbach, citando Edison, “genius is 10% inspiration, and 90% perspiration”.

Berrettini non avrebbe talento? Fa tutto e lo fa piuttosto bene.

Parlo in termini relativi, ovviamente. Non voglio riaprire l’annosa questione su cosa sia effettivamente il talento, intendevo semplicemente che uno a 17 anni era numero 1 del mondo junior, l’altro non entrava nemmeno dei Grade 3 ITF. Quando Kyrgios entrava nei primi 30, Berrettini era forse nei primi 500. Quando Kyrgios era 13, Berrettini era 140. Insomma Berretto è arrivato a questo livello per gradi, costruendosi blocco su blocco con umiltà e dedizione. Kyrgios invece sospetto che non si alleni dal 2015. Eppure, bevendo, fumando e “ballando” fino all’alba, è in grado di entrare in campo domani e battere Nadal. Il buon Matteo non ha questa abilità. Tutto lì.

grandepaci (Guest) 11-06-2019 16:32

Scritto da Emanuele
Credevo che l’erba svegliasse un po’ kyrgios. Vada come vada, magari la gira, ma l’atteggiamento è quello del kyrgios svogliato

per me vincera wimbledon e fara stare zitti molti vedrete 😛

Andy86 (Guest) 11-06-2019 16:31

Scritto da Serra

Scritto da Zeta80
Gioco su erba per me inguardabile, zero scambi e 100% di punti al servizio…E poi c’è chi critica la terra mah.

Qualcuno che lo dice finalmente

In effetti certe partite non fai manco a tempo a sintonizzati che sono già finite..

Anni80 11-06-2019 16:30

@ Bjorn borg (#2359249)

Tsitsipas 3 anni fa veniva asflatato da Adelchi Virgili

