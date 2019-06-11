ATP s’Hertogenbosch e Stoccarda: LIVE Primo Turno Italiani. Matteo Berrettini elimina Nick Kyrgios

Lorenzo Sonego nella foto
ATP s-Hertogenbosch 250 | Erba | e635.750
1T Sinner – Jarry (0-0) ore 11:00
ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Jannik Sinner
6
3
Nicolas Jarry
7
6
Vincitore: N. JARRY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Jarry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
J. Sinner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
N. Jarry
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
J. Sinner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
df
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Sinner
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
N. Jarry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
N. Jarry
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
J. Sinner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
N. Jarry
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
N. Jarry
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
3-0 → 3-1
J. Sinner
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
Tsitsipas Stefanos
Age: 20 (12. 8. 1998)
Current/Highest rank – singles: 6. / 6.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 73. / 73.
Plays: right
ATP s-Hertogenbosch 250 | Erba | e635.750
1T Fabbiano – Seppi (0-1) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Thomas Fabbiano
6
5
Andreas Seppi
7
7
Vincitore: A. SEPPI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
A. Seppi
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 3-2
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-40
ace
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
df
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
ace
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
9*-9
10-9*
10-10*
10*-11
6-6 → 6-7
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-2 → 4-3
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
De Minaur Alex
Age: 20 (17. 2. 1999)
Current/Highest rank – singles: 24. / 24.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: – / 406.
Plays: right
ATP s-Hertogenbosch 250 | Erba | e635.750
1T Sonego – Kukushkin (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 11:00
ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Lorenzo Sonego
15
5
Mikhail Kukushkin•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Sonego
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Kukushkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Sonego
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
Aljaz Bedene
vs [8] Richard Gasquet
ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Aljaz Bedene
7
6
4
Richard Gasquet [8]
6
7
6
Vincitore: R. GASQUET
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Bedene
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
A. Bedene
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Bedene
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
A. Bedene
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
ace
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
A. Bedene
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Bedene
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
A. Bedene
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
R. Gasquet
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Bedene
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
A. Bedene
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bedene
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e679.015
1T Berrettini – Kyrgios (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 11:00
ATP Stuttgart
Matteo Berrettini
6
6
Nick Kyrgios
3
4
Vincitore: M. BERRETTINI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Kyrgios
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
N. Kyrgios
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Berrettini
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Kyrgios
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
N. Kyrgios
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-1 → 2-1
In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
Khachanov Karen
Age: 23 (21. 5. 1996)
Current/Highest rank – singles: 9. / 9.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 237. / 64.
Plays: right
Kyrgios fuori, bene per il tennis.
@ furborovescio (#2359350)
Berrettini fece discreti slam juniores non era certo un brocco anche allora!
Parlo in termini relativi, ovviamente. Non voglio riaprire l’annosa questione su cosa sia effettivamente il talento, intendevo semplicemente che uno a 17 anni era numero 1 del mondo junior, l’altro non entrava nemmeno dei Grade 3 ITF. Quando Kyrgios entrava nei primi 30, Berrettini era forse nei primi 500. Quando Kyrgios era 13, Berrettini era 140. Insomma Berretto è arrivato a questo livello per gradi, costruendosi blocco su blocco con umiltà e dedizione. Kyrgios invece sospetto che non si alleni dal 2015. Eppure, bevendo, fumando e “ballando” fino all’alba, è in grado di entrare in campo domani e battere Nadal. Il buon Matteo non ha questa abilità. Tutto lì.
per me vincera wimbledon e fara stare zitti molti vedrete 😛
In effetti certe partite non fai manco a tempo a sintonizzati che sono già finite..
@ Bjorn borg (#2359249)
Tsitsipas 3 anni fa veniva asflatato da Adelchi Virgili