Italiane nei tornei del World Tour: I risultati del 11 Maggio 2019
11/05/2019 08:54 1 commento
W25 Rome – Semifinale
Daniela Seguel vs. Camilla Scala 2 incontro dalle ore 12:00
ITF Rome
D. Seguel•
0
4
C. Scala
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Seguel
4-2
C. Scala
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
D. Seguel
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
C. Scala
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
D. Seguel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
C. Scala
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Seguel
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
1 commento
Forza Camilla ,fatto 30 facciamo 31 dai