Challenger Shymkent: Il Tabellone Principale. Nessun azzurro al via

04/05/2019 12:07 2 commenti
(1) Gerasimov, Egor BLR vs Bye
Sultanov, Khumoyun UZB vs Piros, Zsombor HUN
(ITF) Kravchuk, Konstantin RUS vs Qualifier
Bye vs (14) Vukic, Aleksandar AUS

(10) Cid Subervi, Roberto DOM vs Bye
(ITF) Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed EGY vs Fomin, Sergey UZB
Danilov, Savriyan RUS vs Gakhov, Ivan RUS
Bye vs (7) Oliveira, Goncalo POR

(4) Martin, Andrej SVK vs Bye
Lenz, Julian GER vs Grills, Jacob AUS
(ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander RUS vs Tiurnev, Evgenii RUS
Bye vs (13) Yevseyev, Denis KAZ

(12) Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas CHI vs Bye
Bourchier, Harry AUS vs Escoffier, Antoine FRA
(WC) Lomakin, Grigoriy KAZ vs Leshem, Edan ISR
Bye vs (8) Melzer, Gerald AUT

(6) Ignatik, Uladzimir BLR vs Bye
Marchenko, Illya UKR vs (WC) Tashbulatov, Dostanbek KAZ
Kadhe, Arjun IND vs (ITF) Fayziev, Sanjar UZB
Bye vs (9) Safiullin, Roman RUS

(15) Seyboth Wild, Thiago BRA vs Bye
(WC) Popko, Dmitry KAZ vs Ruusuvuori, Emil FIN
(Alt) Chekhov, Anton RUS vs (WC) Golubev, Andrey KAZ
Bye vs (3) Rodionov, Jurij AUT

(5) Nedovyesov, Aleksandr KAZ vs Bye
(Alt) Skatov, Timofey KAZ vs Patael, Ben ISR
(WC) Voronin, Dimitriy RUS vs Gabashvili, Teymuraz RUS
Bye vs (11) Kotov, Pavel RUS

(16) Durasovic, Viktor NOR vs Bye
Simon, Tobias GER vs (ITF) Brouwer, Gijs NED
Ojeda Lara, Ricardo ESP vs Qualifier
Bye vs (2) Clarke, Jay GBR

