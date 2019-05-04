Challenger Shymkent: Il Tabellone Principale. Nessun azzurro al via
(1) Gerasimov, Egor vs Bye
Sultanov, Khumoyun vs Piros, Zsombor
(ITF) Kravchuk, Konstantin vs Qualifier
Bye vs (14) Vukic, Aleksandar
(10) Cid Subervi, Roberto vs Bye
(ITF) Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed vs Fomin, Sergey
Danilov, Savriyan vs Gakhov, Ivan
Bye vs (7) Oliveira, Goncalo
(4) Martin, Andrej vs Bye
Lenz, Julian vs Grills, Jacob
(ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander vs Tiurnev, Evgenii
Bye vs (13) Yevseyev, Denis
(12) Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas vs Bye
Bourchier, Harry vs Escoffier, Antoine
(WC) Lomakin, Grigoriy vs Leshem, Edan
Bye vs (8) Melzer, Gerald
(6) Ignatik, Uladzimir vs Bye
Marchenko, Illya vs (WC) Tashbulatov, Dostanbek
Kadhe, Arjun vs (ITF) Fayziev, Sanjar
Bye vs (9) Safiullin, Roman
(15) Seyboth Wild, Thiago vs Bye
(WC) Popko, Dmitry vs Ruusuvuori, Emil
(Alt) Chekhov, Anton vs (WC) Golubev, Andrey
Bye vs (3) Rodionov, Jurij
(5) Nedovyesov, Aleksandr vs Bye
(Alt) Skatov, Timofey vs Patael, Ben
(WC) Voronin, Dimitriy vs Gabashvili, Teymuraz
Bye vs (11) Kotov, Pavel
(16) Durasovic, Viktor vs Bye
Simon, Tobias vs (ITF) Brouwer, Gijs
Ojeda Lara, Ricardo vs Qualifier
Bye vs (2) Clarke, Jay
TAG: Challenger Shymkent, Challenger Shymkent 2019
