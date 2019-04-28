Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bordeaux: Il Tabellone Principale del torneo francese

28/04/2019 13:59 11 commenti
Gianluca Mager nella foto
(1/WC) Pouille, Lucas FRA vs Bye
(ITF) Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed EGY vs Cachin, Pedro ARG
Mertens, Yannick BEL vs Hemery , Calvin FRA
Bye vs (16) Robredo, Tommy ESP

(12) Halys, Quentin FRA vs Bye
(WC) Martineau, Matteo FRA vs De Schepper, Kenny FRA
Gimeno-Traver, Daniel ESP vs Benchetrit, Elliot FRA
Bye vs (7/SE) Otte, Oscar GER

(4) Barrere, Gregoire FRA vs Bye
Tatlot, Johan FRA vs Darcis, Steve BEL
Zapata Miralles, Bernabe ESP vs Escoffier, Antoine FRA
Bye vs (15) Kolar, Zdenek CZE

(10) Coppejans, Kimmer BEL vs Bye
(ITF) Furness, Evan FRA vs Bega, Alessandro ITA
(WC) Lokoli, Laurent FRA vs (ITF) Brancaccio, Raul ITA
Bye vs (6) Mager, Gianluca ITA

(8) Giron, Marcos USA vs Bye
(ITF) Jacq, Gregoire FRA vs Qualifier
Lamasine, Tristan FRA vs Tseng, Chun Hsin TPE
Bye vs (11) Horansky, Filip SVK

(13) Marcora, Roberto ITA vs Bye
Munoz de la Nava, Daniel ESP vs Qualifier
Troicki, Viktor SRB vs Mahut, Nicolas FRA
Bye vs (3/WC) Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried FRA

(5) Hoang, Antoine FRA vs Bye
Gabashvili, Teymuraz RUS vs Lenz, Julian GER
(ITF) Roca Batalla, Oriol ESP vs Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose DOM
Bye vs (9) Ymer, Mikael SWE

(14) Janvier, Maxime FRA vs Bye
Pellegrino, Andrea ITA vs Choinski, Jan GBR
(WC) Delage, Pierre FRA vs Moroni, Gian Marco ITA
Bye vs (2) Mannarino, Adrian FRA

barra de boca 28-04-2019 15:14

Pouille

Giron

Barrere
Mannarino

Halys
Coppejans
Tsonga
Hoang

 11
miky85 28-04-2019 14:56

Tsonga

Pouille

Mager
Mannarino

De schepper
Tatlot
Lamasine
Hoang

 10
Nic (Guest) 28-04-2019 14:38

Mmmhh…mi sa tanto che gli hanno promesso un bel po’di soldini oltre al prize money…

 9
Marklaar 28-04-2019 14:31

tsonga

pouille

coppejans
mannarino

halys
barrere
lamasine
ymer

 8
sponghi 28-04-2019 14:25

TSONGA

POUILLE

MAGER
MANNARINO

HALYS
BARRERE
LAMASINE
YMER

 7
fore…dberg 28-04-2019 14:17

E nello stesso spot, Tsonga Troicki e Mahut!

 6
itf expert (Guest) 28-04-2019 14:10

Qualcosa mi dice che il torneo potrebbe anche vincerlo – forse, magari, chissà?, certo che ho qualche dubbio, non saprei, boh?, con tutte le cautele del caso… – un tennista francese… 😀

 5
brizz 28-04-2019 14:09

pouille

tsonga

coppejans
m.ymer

otte
barrere
horansky
mannarino

 4
emilio 28-04-2019 14:05

tsonga

mager

pouille
mannarino

otte
darcis
lamasine
ymer

 3
Tomax (Guest) 28-04-2019 14:04

Capisco che è un challenger in Francia ma ci sono pur sempre 2 atp 250 e vedere Pouille tsonga mannarino è incredibile

 2
Pool aster (Guest) 28-04-2019 14:02

un challenger con Pouille, Tsonga e Mannarino… tra gli altri 😳 😳

 1
