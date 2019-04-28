Challenger Bordeaux: Il Tabellone Principale del torneo francese
(1/WC) Pouille, Lucas vs Bye
(ITF) Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed vs Cachin, Pedro
Mertens, Yannick vs Hemery , Calvin
Bye vs (16) Robredo, Tommy
(12) Halys, Quentin vs Bye
(WC) Martineau, Matteo vs De Schepper, Kenny
Gimeno-Traver, Daniel vs Benchetrit, Elliot
Bye vs (7/SE) Otte, Oscar
(4) Barrere, Gregoire vs Bye
Tatlot, Johan vs Darcis, Steve
Zapata Miralles, Bernabe vs Escoffier, Antoine
Bye vs (15) Kolar, Zdenek
(10) Coppejans, Kimmer vs Bye
(ITF) Furness, Evan vs Bega, Alessandro
(WC) Lokoli, Laurent vs (ITF) Brancaccio, Raul
Bye vs (6) Mager, Gianluca
(8) Giron, Marcos vs Bye
(ITF) Jacq, Gregoire vs Qualifier
Lamasine, Tristan vs Tseng, Chun Hsin
Bye vs (11) Horansky, Filip
(13) Marcora, Roberto vs Bye
Munoz de la Nava, Daniel vs Qualifier
Troicki, Viktor vs Mahut, Nicolas
Bye vs (3/WC) Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried
(5) Hoang, Antoine vs Bye
Gabashvili, Teymuraz vs Lenz, Julian
(ITF) Roca Batalla, Oriol vs Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose
Bye vs (9) Ymer, Mikael
(14) Janvier, Maxime vs Bye
Pellegrino, Andrea vs Choinski, Jan
(WC) Delage, Pierre vs Moroni, Gian Marco
Bye vs (2) Mannarino, Adrian
Pouille
Giron
Barrere
Mannarino
Halys
Coppejans
Tsonga
Hoang
Tsonga
Pouille
Mager
Mannarino
De schepper
Tatlot
Lamasine
Hoang
Mmmhh…mi sa tanto che gli hanno promesso un bel po’di soldini oltre al prize money…
tsonga
pouille
coppejans
mannarino
halys
barrere
lamasine
ymer
TSONGA
POUILLE
MAGER
MANNARINO
HALYS
BARRERE
LAMASINE
YMER
E nello stesso spot, Tsonga Troicki e Mahut!
Qualcosa mi dice che il torneo potrebbe anche vincerlo – forse, magari, chissà?, certo che ho qualche dubbio, non saprei, boh?, con tutte le cautele del caso… – un tennista francese… 😀
pouille
tsonga
coppejans
m.ymer
otte
barrere
horansky
mannarino
tsonga
mager
pouille
mannarino
otte
darcis
lamasine
ymer
Capisco che è un challenger in Francia ma ci sono pur sempre 2 atp 250 e vedere Pouille tsonga mannarino è incredibile
un challenger con Pouille, Tsonga e Mannarino… tra gli altri 😳 😳