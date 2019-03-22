Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Lille: LIVE i risultati dei Quarti di Finale

Sebastian Ofner nella foto
FRA Challenger Lille CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Quarti di Finale

Central – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Rameez Junaid AUS / David Pel NED vs Robert Galloway USA / Nathaniel Lammons USA

CH Lille
Rameez Junaid / David Pel
7
3
8
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
6
6
10
Vincitori: GALLOWAY / LAMMONS
2. [4] Jonathan Erlich ISR / Fabrice Martin FRA vs Sander Arends NED / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT

CH Lille
Jonathan Erlich / Fabrice Martin [4]
2
6
12
Sander Arends / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
6
3
10
Vincitori: ERLICH / MARTIN
3. Jan Choinski GBR vs [2] Yannick Maden GER

CH Lille
Jan Choinski
0
3
2
Yannick Maden [2]
0
6
0
4. [15] Sebastian Ofner AUT vs Norbert Gombos SVK (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Tobias Kamke GER vs [13] Quentin Halys FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [3] Gregoire Barrere FRA vs [Q] Aslan Karatsev RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

