Challenger Lille: LIVE i risultati dei Quarti di Finale

Challenger Lille CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Quarti di Finale
Central – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Rameez Junaid / David Pel vs Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
CH Lille
Rameez Junaid / David Pel
7
3
8
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
6
6
10
Vincitori: GALLOWAY / LAMMONS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Galloway / Lammons
1-0
2-0
3-0
3-1
3-2
3-3
4-3
5-3
5-4
6-4
ace
6-5
6-6
7-6
9-6
9-7
9-8
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
R. Junaid / Pel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
R. Galloway / Lammons
2-2 → 2-3
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
ace
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
6-5 → 6-6
R. Junaid / Pel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
R. Galloway / Lammons
5-4 → 5-5
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
3-4 → 4-4
R. Junaid / Pel
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
R. Galloway / Lammons
2-3 → 2-4
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-1 → 0-2
R. Junaid / Pel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Jonathan Erlich / Fabrice Martin vs Sander Arends / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
CH Lille
Jonathan Erlich / Fabrice Martin [4]
2
6
12
Sander Arends / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
6
3
10
Vincitori: ERLICH / MARTIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Erlich / Martin
1-0
2-0
2-1
2-2
2-3
3-3
4-3
4-4
4-5
5-5
6-5
6-6
6-7
7-7
7-8
8-8
9-8
9-9
10-9
10-10
11-10
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Erlich / Martin
5-3 → 6-3
S. Arends / Weissborn
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-2 → 5-3
J. Erlich / Martin
4-2 → 5-2
S. Arends / Weissborn
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Erlich / Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
S. Arends / Weissborn
2-1 → 2-2
J. Erlich / Martin
1-1 → 2-1
S. Arends / Weissborn
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Erlich / Martin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Arends / Weissborn
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 2-6
J. Erlich / Martin
2-4 → 2-5
S. Arends / Weissborn
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
J. Erlich / Martin
1-3 → 2-3
S. Arends / Weissborn
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Erlich / Martin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Arends / Weissborn
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. Erlich / Martin
0-0 → 1-0
3. Jan Choinski vs [2] Yannick Maden
CH Lille
Jan Choinski
0
3
2
Yannick Maden [2]•
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Choinski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Maden
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Choinski
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
J. Choinski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Maden
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Maden
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
J. Choinski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
J. Choinski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. [15] Sebastian Ofner vs Norbert Gombos (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Tobias Kamke vs [13] Quentin Halys
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [3] Gregoire Barrere vs [Q] Aslan Karatsev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
