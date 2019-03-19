ATP Masters 1000 Miami 1000 | Cemento | $8.359.455 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Problema al gomito destro per Stefano Travaglia
19/03/2019 23:43 Nessun commento
Stefano Travaglia per un problema al gomito destro si è dovuto ritirare dal torneo challenger di Lille.
L’azzurro, direttamente al secondo turno perchè testa di serie, ha abbandonato il campo dopo aver perso il primo set per 6 a 3 contro Tobias Kamke.
[6] Stefano Travaglia vs Tobias Kamke
CH Lille
Stefano Travaglia [6]
0
3
0
Tobias Kamke•
0
6
0
Vincitore: T. KAMKE per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Kamke
0-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-5 → 3-6
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
3-4 → 3-5
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
TAG: Italiani, Stefano Travaglia
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit