Problema al gomito destro per Stefano Travaglia

19/03/2019 23:43 Nessun commento
Stefano Travaglia nella foto
Stefano Travaglia per un problema al gomito destro si è dovuto ritirare dal torneo challenger di Lille.

L’azzurro, direttamente al secondo turno perchè testa di serie, ha abbandonato il campo dopo aver perso il primo set per 6 a 3 contro Tobias Kamke.

[6] Stefano Travaglia ITA vs Tobias Kamke GER

CH Lille
Stefano Travaglia [6]
0
3
0
Tobias Kamke
0
6
0
Vincitore: T. KAMKE per ritiro
