LIVE i risultati dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger (singolo e doppio): I risultati di Venerdì 15 Febbraio
15/02/2019 11:59 1 commento
ATP 250 Buenos Aires – Terra
QF Carballes Baena – Cecchinato (1-2) ore 18:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
SF Gonzalez/Zeballos – Cecchinato/Lajovic (0-0) ore 20:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP New York – Hard
QF Lorenzi – Schnur (0-0) ore 18:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Cherbourg – Indoor
QF Vanni – Travaglia (4-0) ore 19:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
QF Siljestrom/Walkow – Barranco Cosano/Brancaccio (0-0) ore 12:00
CH Cherbourg
Andreas Siljestrom / Szymon Walkow [4]
4
6
Javier Barranco Cosano / Raul Brancaccio
6
7
Vincitori: BARRANCO COSANO / BRANCACCIO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-7
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Siljestrom / Walkow
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
J. Barranco Cosano / Brancaccio
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
A. Siljestrom / Walkow
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-5 → 5-5
J. Barranco Cosano / Brancaccio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
A. Siljestrom / Walkow
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-4 → 4-4
J. Barranco Cosano / Brancaccio
15-0
30-0
3-3 → 3-4
A. Siljestrom / Walkow
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
J. Barranco Cosano / Brancaccio
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
2-2 → 2-3
A. Siljestrom / Walkow
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Barranco Cosano / Brancaccio
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Siljestrom / Walkow
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 1-1
J. Barranco Cosano / Brancaccio
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
4-6
A. Siljestrom / Walkow
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
df
4-5 → 4-6
J. Barranco Cosano / Brancaccio
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-4 → 4-5
A. Siljestrom / Walkow
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-4 → 4-4
J. Barranco Cosano / Brancaccio
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
df
2-4 → 3-4
A. Siljestrom / Walkow
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-4 → 2-4
J. Barranco Cosano / Brancaccio
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
A. Siljestrom / Walkow
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Barranco Cosano / Brancaccio
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
A. Siljestrom / Walkow
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 1-1
J. Barranco Cosano / Brancaccio
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
1 commento
Partita difficile per Cecchinato molto difficile.