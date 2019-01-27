Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Circuito Challenger: Le Nuove Qualificazioni. I Tabelloni di questa settimana

Sadio Doumbia nella foto
USA Challenger Cleveland CH | Indoor | $81.240 – Tabellone Quali
(1/Alt) Hiltzik, Jared USA vs (WC) Boulais, Justin CAN
(2/Alt) Escobar, Gonzalo ECU vs (ITF) Cressy, Maxime USA


AUS Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Tabellone Quali
(1/ITF) Doumbia, Sadio FRA vs (ITF) Shimizu, Yuta JPN
(2/ITF) Bega, Alessandro ITA vs (WC) Fancutt, Thomas AUS



FRA Challenger Quimper CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Tabellone Quali
(1/ITF) Jacq, Gregoire FRA vs (ITF) Reboul, Fabien FRA
(2/ITF) Guinard, Manuel FRA vs (WC) Gueydan, Quentin FRA