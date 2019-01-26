Challenger Launceston: Il Tabellone Principale. I quattro azzurri presenti sono già al secondo turno
Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Alta
(1) Harris, Lloyd vs Bye
Ellis, Blake vs (WC) O’Connell, Christopher
Mousley, Bradley vs (WC) Bourchier, Harry
Bye vs (13) Moroni, Gian Marco
(10) Gaio, Federico vs Bye
Kuhn, Nicola vs (WC) Whittington, Andrew
Lopez Perez, Enrique vs Fanselow, Sebastian
Bye vs (5) Ofner, Sebastian
(3) Martinez, Pedro vs Bye
(PR) Nguyen, Daniel vs Kelly, Dayne
Harris, Andrew vs (WC) Hijikata, Rinky
Bye vs (16) Sela, Dudi
(9) Napolitano, Stefano vs Bye
(ITF) Diez, Steven vs Purcell, Max
(PR) Altmaier, Daniel vs Takahashi, Yusuke
Bye vs (6) Moriya, Hiroki
Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Bassa
(7) Safwat, Mohamed vs Bye
Saville, Luke vs (ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander
(ITF) Samper-Montana, Jordi vs (ITF) Perez Sanz, David
Bye vs (11) Soeda, Go
(14) Clezar, Guilherme vs Bye
Vukic, Aleksandar vs Yang, Tsung-Hua
Lamasine, Tristan vs Tokuda, Renta
Bye vs (4) Polmans, Marc
(8) Robert, Stephane vs Bye
Ochi, Makoto vs Banes, Maverick
Chung, Yunseong vs Statham, Rubin
Bye vs (12) Giustino, Lorenzo
(15) Clarke, Jay vs Bye
Qualifier vs Santillan, Akira
(WC) Grills, Jacob vs Qualifier
Bye vs (2) Ito, Tatsuma
TAG: Challenger Launceston, Challenger Launceston 2019
