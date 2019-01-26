Challenger Launceston: Il Tabellone Principale. I quattro azzurri presenti sono già al secondo turno

Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Alta

(1) Harris, Lloyd vs Bye

Ellis, Blake vs (WC) O’Connell, Christopher

Mousley, Bradley vs (WC) Bourchier, Harry

Bye vs (13) Moroni, Gian Marco

(10) Gaio, Federico vs Bye

Kuhn, Nicola vs (WC) Whittington, Andrew

Lopez Perez, Enrique vs Fanselow, Sebastian

Bye vs (5) Ofner, Sebastian

(3) Martinez, Pedro vs Bye

(PR) Nguyen, Daniel vs Kelly, Dayne

Harris, Andrew vs (WC) Hijikata, Rinky

Bye vs (16) Sela, Dudi

(9) Napolitano, Stefano vs Bye

(ITF) Diez, Steven vs Purcell, Max

(PR) Altmaier, Daniel vs Takahashi, Yusuke

Bye vs (6) Moriya, Hiroki

Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Bassa

(7) Safwat, Mohamed vs Bye

Saville, Luke vs (ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander

(ITF) Samper-Montana, Jordi vs (ITF) Perez Sanz, David

Bye vs (11) Soeda, Go

(14) Clezar, Guilherme vs Bye

Vukic, Aleksandar vs Yang, Tsung-Hua

Lamasine, Tristan vs Tokuda, Renta

Bye vs (4) Polmans, Marc

(8) Robert, Stephane vs Bye

Ochi, Makoto vs Banes, Maverick

Chung, Yunseong vs Statham, Rubin

Bye vs (12) Giustino, Lorenzo

(15) Clarke, Jay vs Bye

Qualifier vs Santillan, Akira

(WC) Grills, Jacob vs Qualifier

Bye vs (2) Ito, Tatsuma