Challenger Launceston: Il Tabellone Principale. I quattro azzurri presenti sono già al secondo turno

26/01/2019 07:59 1 commento
Gian Marco Moroni nella foto
Gian Marco Moroni nella foto

AUS Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Alta
(1) Harris, Lloyd RSA vs Bye
Ellis, Blake AUS vs (WC) O’Connell, Christopher AUS
Mousley, Bradley AUS vs (WC) Bourchier, Harry AUS
Bye vs (13) Moroni, Gian Marco ITA

(10) Gaio, Federico ITA vs Bye
Kuhn, Nicola ESP vs (WC) Whittington, Andrew AUS
Lopez Perez, Enrique ESP vs Fanselow, Sebastian GER
Bye vs (5) Ofner, Sebastian AUT

(3) Martinez, Pedro ESP vs Bye
(PR) Nguyen, Daniel USA vs Kelly, Dayne AUS
Harris, Andrew AUS vs (WC) Hijikata, Rinky AUS
Bye vs (16) Sela, Dudi ISR

(9) Napolitano, Stefano ITA vs Bye
(ITF) Diez, Steven CAN vs Purcell, Max AUS
(PR) Altmaier, Daniel GER vs Takahashi, Yusuke JPN
Bye vs (6) Moriya, Hiroki JPN


AUS Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Parte Bassa
(7) Safwat, Mohamed EGY vs Bye
Saville, Luke AUS vs (ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander RUS
(ITF) Samper-Montana, Jordi ESP vs (ITF) Perez Sanz, David ESP
Bye vs (11) Soeda, Go JPN

(14) Clezar, Guilherme BRA vs Bye
Vukic, Aleksandar AUS vs Yang, Tsung-Hua TPE
Lamasine, Tristan FRA vs Tokuda, Renta JPN
Bye vs (4) Polmans, Marc AUS

(8) Robert, Stephane FRA vs Bye
Ochi, Makoto JPN vs Banes, Maverick AUS
Chung, Yunseong KOR vs Statham, Rubin NZL
Bye vs (12) Giustino, Lorenzo ITA

(15) Clarke, Jay GBR vs Bye
Qualifier vs Santillan, Akira AUS
(WC) Grills, Jacob AUS vs Qualifier
Bye vs (2) Ito, Tatsuma JPN

Gianluca Naso (Guest) 26-01-2019 08:30

T ITO

L HARRIS

SELA
POLMANS

WHITTINGTON
MORIYA
SOEDA
GIUSTINO

