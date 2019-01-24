Italiani nel World Tour Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei World Tennis Tour: I risultati del 24 Gennaio 2019

24/01/2019 06:45 Nessun commento
Riccardo Balzerani nella foto
M25 Palm Coast, FL -2° Turno
Nicolas Mejia COL vs. Pietro Rondoni ITA [8] ore 16:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alessandro Petrone ITA vs. Pavel Krainik CAN [7] 2 incontro dalle ore 16:00

CH Burnie
Zhe Li
6
3
Stephane Robert [9]
7
6
Vincitore: S. ROBERT
M15 Sharm El Sheikh – 2° Turno
Enrico Dalla valle ITA [3] vs. Vladyslav Orlov UKR 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M15 Palmanova – 2° Turno
Maxime Mora FRA vs. Giovanni Fonio ITA [2] ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Francisco Cerundolo ARG vs. Dante Gennaro ITA Non prima delle ore 11:00

CH Burnie
Christopher O'Connell
4
2
Go Soeda [12]
6
6
Vincitore: G. SOEDA
Dennis Uspensky USA vs. Walter Trusendi ITA [7] ore

ITF Palmanova
D. Uspensky
0
W. Trusendi [7]
0
M15 Monastir
Andrea Pellegrino ITA [1] vs. Emiliano Maggioli ITA ore

CH Newport Beach
Miomir Kecmanovic / Darian King
1
6
10
Ulises Blanch / Michael Redlicki
6
4
7
Vincitori: KECMANOVIC / KING
Riccardo Balzerani ITA [6] vs. Aidan Mchugh GBR ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M25 Nussloch – 2° Turno
Lorenzo Frigerio ITA vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp NED 2 incontro dalle ore 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M15 Antalya
Samuel Brosset FRA vs. Stefano Baldoni ITA [6] 3 incontro dalle ore 09:00

ITF Antalya
S. Brosset
0
S. Baldoni [6]
0
Ivan Sabanov CRO vs. Simone Roncalli ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Georg Winkler ITA vs. Tom Fawcett USA [2] 2 incontro dalle ore 12:00

ITF Antalya
G. Winkler
0
T. Fawcett [2]
0
