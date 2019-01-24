Italiani nei tornei World Tennis Tour: I risultati del 24 Gennaio 2019

Riccardo Balzerani nella foto
M25 Palm Coast, FL -2° Turno
Nicolas Mejia vs. Pietro Rondoni [8] ore 16:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alessandro Petrone vs. Pavel Krainik [7] 2 incontro dalle ore 16:00
CH Burnie
Zhe Li
6
3
Stephane Robert [9]
7
6
Vincitore: S. ROBERT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Robert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
S. Robert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Robert
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
8*-7
8*-8
8-9*
df
6-6 → 6-7
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
S. Robert
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
Z. Li
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
S. Robert
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
S. Robert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
S. Robert
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
M15 Sharm El Sheikh – 2° Turno
Enrico Dalla valle [3] vs. Vladyslav Orlov 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Palmanova – 2° Turno
Maxime Mora vs. Giovanni Fonio [2] ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Francisco Cerundolo vs. Dante Gennaro Non prima delle ore 11:00
CH Burnie
Christopher O'Connell
4
2
Go Soeda [12]
6
6
Vincitore: G. SOEDA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Soeda
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
C. O'Connell
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
1-5 → 2-5
C. O'Connell
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
C. O'Connell
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 1-2
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. O'Connell
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
C. O'Connell
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
G. Soeda
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
C. O'Connell
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
C. O'Connell
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
C. O'Connell
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Dennis Uspensky vs. Walter Trusendi [7] ore
ITF Palmanova
D. Uspensky
0
W. Trusendi [7]
0
M15 Monastir
Andrea Pellegrino [1] vs. Emiliano Maggioli ore
CH Newport Beach
Miomir Kecmanovic / Darian King
1
6
10
Ulises Blanch / Michael Redlicki
6
4
7
Vincitori: KECMANOVIC / KING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Kecmanovic / King
0-1
0-2
1-2
df
2-2
2-3
2-4
3-4
4-4
4-5
5-5
5-6
6-6
7-6
7-7
8-7
9-7
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
U. Blanch / Redlicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Kecmanovic / King
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
U. Blanch / Redlicki
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Kecmanovic / King
4-2 → 4-3
U. Blanch / Redlicki
4-1 → 4-2
M. Kecmanovic / King
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
U. Blanch / Redlicki
3-0 → 3-1
M. Kecmanovic / King
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
U. Blanch / Redlicki
1-0 → 2-0
M. Kecmanovic / King
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
U. Blanch / Redlicki
1-5 → 1-6
M. Kecmanovic / King
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-4 → 1-5
U. Blanch / Redlicki
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
M. Kecmanovic / King
1-2 → 1-3
U. Blanch / Redlicki
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Kecmanovic / King
0-1 → 1-1
U. Blanch / Redlicki
0-0 → 0-1
Riccardo Balzerani [6] vs. Aidan Mchugh ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M25 Nussloch – 2° Turno
Lorenzo Frigerio vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp 2 incontro dalle ore 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Antalya
Samuel Brosset vs. Stefano Baldoni [6] 3 incontro dalle ore 09:00
ITF Antalya
S. Brosset
0
S. Baldoni [6]
0
Ivan Sabanov vs. Simone Roncalli 2 incontro dalle ore 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Georg Winkler vs. Tom Fawcett [2] 2 incontro dalle ore 12:00
ITF Antalya
G. Winkler
0
T. Fawcett [2]
0
