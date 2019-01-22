Challenger Burnie: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno. In campo Alessandro Bega

Alessandro Bega nella foto
Challenger Burnie CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno Md
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Maverick Banes vs [2] Lloyd Harris
CH Burnie
Maverick Banes
6
7
Lloyd Harris [2]
4
5
Vincitore: M. BANES
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Banes
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Banes
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Banes
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
L. Harris
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Banes
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
L. Harris
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Mirza Basic vs [WC] Luke Saville (non prima ore: 02:00)
CH Burnie
Mirza Basic [1]
0
0
Luke Saville•
0
0
3. [15] Guilherme Clezar vs [Q] Jeremy Beale
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Maverick Banes / Harry Bourchier vs [WC] Jacob Grills / Aleksandar Vukic (non prima ore: 06:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Christopher O’Connell vs [12] Go Soeda (non prima ore: 07:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [ITF] Alexander Zhurbin vs [9] Stephane Robert
CH Burnie
Alexander Zhurbin
2
6
3
Stephane Robert [9]
6
4
6
Vincitore: S. ROBERT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Robert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
A. Zhurbin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
S. Robert
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Zhurbin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
S. Robert
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Zhurbin
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Zhurbin
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
S. Robert
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Zhurbin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
S. Robert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
A. Zhurbin
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
A. Zhurbin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Robert
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
A. Zhurbin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Zhurbin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Robert
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Robert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 2-5
A. Zhurbin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Zhurbin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Robert
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Zhurbin
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
2. [5] Kamil Majchrzak vs Dudi Sela
CH Burnie
Kamil Majchrzak [5]
0
0
Dudi Sela•
0
0
3. [7] Hiroki Moriya vs Zhe Li
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Ariel Behar / Enrique Lopez Perez vs [ITF] Steven Diez / Alexander Zhurbin (non prima ore: 04:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Max Purcell / Luke Saville vs Marc Polmans / Matt Reid
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Alessandro Bega vs [16] Jay Clarke
CH Burnie
Alessandro Bega
1
4
Jay Clarke [16]
6
6
Vincitore: J. CLARKE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Clarke
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
J. Clarke
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Clarke
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-5 → 1-6
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
2. [ITF] John Paul Fruttero / David Perez Sanz vs [4] Sanchai Ratiwatana / Sonchat Ratiwatana (non prima ore: 02:00)
CH Burnie
John Paul Fruttero / David Perez Sanz
0
0
Sanchai Ratiwatana / Sonchat Ratiwatana [4]•
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Ratiwatana / Ratiwatana
3. Tomislav Draganja / Tsung-Hua Yang vs Lloyd Harris / Dudi Sela (non prima ore: 05:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
