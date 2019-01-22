Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Burnie: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno. In campo Alessandro Bega

22/01/2019 23:13 Nessun commento
Alessandro Bega nella foto
AUS Challenger Burnie CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno Md

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Maverick Banes AUS vs [2] Lloyd Harris RSA

CH Burnie
Maverick Banes
6
7
Lloyd Harris [2]
4
5
Vincitore: M. BANES
2. [1] Mirza Basic BIH vs [WC] Luke Saville AUS (non prima ore: 02:00)

CH Burnie
Mirza Basic [1]
0
0
Luke Saville
0
0
3. [15] Guilherme Clezar BRA vs [Q] Jeremy Beale AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Maverick Banes AUS / Harry Bourchier AUS vs [WC] Jacob Grills AUS / Aleksandar Vukic AUS (non prima ore: 06:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Christopher O’Connell AUS vs [12] Go Soeda JPN (non prima ore: 07:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [ITF] Alexander Zhurbin RUS vs [9] Stephane Robert FRA

CH Burnie
Alexander Zhurbin
2
6
3
Stephane Robert [9]
6
4
6
Vincitore: S. ROBERT
2. [5] Kamil Majchrzak POL vs Dudi Sela ISR

CH Burnie
Kamil Majchrzak [5]
0
0
Dudi Sela
0
0
3. [7] Hiroki Moriya JPN vs Zhe Li CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Ariel Behar URU / Enrique Lopez Perez ESP vs [ITF] Steven Diez CAN / Alexander Zhurbin RUS (non prima ore: 04:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Max Purcell AUS / Luke Saville AUS vs Marc Polmans AUS / Matt Reid AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Alessandro Bega ITA vs [16] Jay Clarke GBR

CH Burnie
Alessandro Bega
1
4
Jay Clarke [16]
6
6
Vincitore: J. CLARKE
2. [ITF] John Paul Fruttero USA / David Perez Sanz ESP vs [4] Sanchai Ratiwatana THA / Sonchat Ratiwatana THA (non prima ore: 02:00)

CH Burnie
John Paul Fruttero / David Perez Sanz
0
0
Sanchai Ratiwatana / Sonchat Ratiwatana [4]
0
0
3. Tomislav Draganja CRO / Tsung-Hua Yang TPE vs Lloyd Harris RSA / Dudi Sela ISR (non prima ore: 05:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

