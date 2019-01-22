Challenger Burnie: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno. In campo Alessandro Bega

Challenger Burnie CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno Md

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Maverick Banes vs [2] Lloyd Harris



CH Burnie Maverick Banes Maverick Banes 6 7 Lloyd Harris [2] Lloyd Harris [2] 4 5 Vincitore: M. BANES Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 M. Banes 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Banes 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-5 → 5-5 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Banes 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Banes 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 L. Harris 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Banes 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 M. Banes 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Banes 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 L. Harris 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 4-4 → 5-4 M. Banes 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-3 → 3-4 M. Banes 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 M. Banes 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Banes 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 L. Harris 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1

2. [1] Mirza Basic vs [WC] Luke Saville (non prima ore: 02:00)



CH Burnie Mirza Basic [1] Mirza Basic [1] 0 0 Luke Saville • Luke Saville 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 L. Saville 0-0

3. [15] Guilherme Clezar vs [Q] Jeremy Beale



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Maverick Banes / Harry Bourchier vs [WC] Jacob Grills / Aleksandar Vukic (non prima ore: 06:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Christopher O’Connell vs [12] Go Soeda (non prima ore: 07:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 5 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [ITF] Alexander Zhurbin vs [9] Stephane Robert



CH Burnie Alexander Zhurbin Alexander Zhurbin 2 6 3 Stephane Robert [9] Stephane Robert [9] 6 4 6 Vincitore: S. ROBERT Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 S. Robert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 A. Zhurbin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 S. Robert 4-3 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Zhurbin 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 S. Robert 0-15 df 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Zhurbin 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 S. Robert 15-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Zhurbin 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Robert 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Zhurbin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 S. Robert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Zhurbin 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 30-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Zhurbin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 S. Robert 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 A. Zhurbin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Zhurbin 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Zhurbin 15-15 15-30 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-4 → 2-5 A. Zhurbin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 S. Robert 15-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Zhurbin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Zhurbin 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 S. Robert 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0

2. [5] Kamil Majchrzak vs Dudi Sela



CH Burnie Kamil Majchrzak [5] Kamil Majchrzak [5] 0 0 Dudi Sela • Dudi Sela 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Sela 0-0

3. [7] Hiroki Moriya vs Zhe Li



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Ariel Behar / Enrique Lopez Perez vs [ITF] Steven Diez / Alexander Zhurbin (non prima ore: 04:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Max Purcell / Luke Saville vs Marc Polmans / Matt Reid



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [Alt] Alessandro Bega vs [16] Jay Clarke



CH Burnie Alessandro Bega Alessandro Bega 1 4 Jay Clarke [16] Jay Clarke [16] 6 6 Vincitore: J. CLARKE Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. Clarke 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 A. Bega 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Clarke 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 A. Bega 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 A. Bega 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Bega 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 J. Clarke 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 A. Bega 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-5 → 1-6 A. Bega 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 A. Bega 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 A. Bega 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. [ITF] John Paul Fruttero / David Perez Sanz vs [4] Sanchai Ratiwatana / Sonchat Ratiwatana (non prima ore: 02:00)



CH Burnie John Paul Fruttero / David Perez Sanz John Paul Fruttero / David Perez Sanz 0 0 Sanchai Ratiwatana / Sonchat Ratiwatana [4] • Sanchai Ratiwatana / Sonchat Ratiwatana [4] 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 S. Ratiwatana / Ratiwatana 0-0

3. Tomislav Draganja / Tsung-Hua Yang vs Lloyd Harris / Dudi Sela (non prima ore: 05:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare