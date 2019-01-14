Australian Open 2019 - Italiani Day 1 ATP, Copertina

Australian Open: LIVE Primo Turno Italiani. Day 1. Travaglia, Fabbiano e Seppi illuminato la notte italiana. Berrettini cede in quattro set a Tsitsipas

14/01/2019 09:10 106 commenti
Italiani a Melbourne
Italiani a Melbourne

Andreas Seppi avanza al secondo ostacolo.
L’azzurro ha sconfitto all’esordio per 64 46 64 63 lo statunitense Steve Johnson, numero 34 del ranking e 31esima testa di serie.
Seppi troverà al secondo turno l’australiano Jordan Thompson, numero 72 del ranking mondiale.

Stefano Travaglia approda al secondo turno all’Australian Open.
L’azzurro, proveniente dalle qualificazioni, ha superato all’esordio l’argentino Guido Andreozzi, numero 77 Atp in quattro set: 67 (3) 62 63 62.
Al secondo ostacolo Stefano sfiderà il georgiano Nikolaz Basilashvili, testa di serie numero 19.

Avanza Thomas Fabbiano, numero 102 Atp.
Il 29enne di San Giorgio Jonico ha sconfitto l’australiano Jason Kubler, 25enne di Brisbane, numero 130 del ranking e in gara con una wild card: 64 76 (1) 26 63 in tre ore e 4 minuti di gioco.
Al secondo turno il pugliese è atteso dallo statunitense Reilly Opelka, numero 97 del ranking mondiale, che a sorpresa si è aggiudicato il derby d’esordio contro il connazionale John Isner, numero 10 Atp e nona testa di serie: 76(4) 76(6) (4)67 76(5) lo score per Reilly.

Esce di scena all’esordio, invece, Matteo Berrettini.
L’azzurr affrontava al primo turno il greco Stefanos Tsitsipas, 14esima testa di serie, ed il greco ha superato il match con il risultato di 67(3) 64 63 76 (4) dopo due ore e 57 minuti.
Matteo nel corso della partita non è riuscito mai a strappare il servizio a Stefanos.


AUS Australian Open Grand Slam | Cemento | A$59.687.000 – 1° Turno

Court 22 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
(Q) S. Travaglia ITA vs G. Andreozzi ARG

GS Australian Open
S. Travaglia [27]
6
6
6
6
G. Andreozzi
7
2
3
2
Vincitore: S. Travaglia
Mostra dettagli


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00) – 2° Incontro
(14) S. Tsitsipas GRE vs M. Berrettini ITA

GS Australian Open
S. Tsitsipas [14]
6
6
6
7
M. Berrettini
7
4
3
6
Vincitore: S. Tsitsipas
Mostra dettagli


Court 13 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00) – 2° Incontro
(WC) J. Kubler AUS vs T. Fabbiano ITA

GS Australian Open
J. Kubler
4
6
6
3
T. Fabbiano
6
7
2
6
Vincitore: T. Fabbiano
Mostra dettagli


Court 15 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00) – 4° Incontro
A. Seppi ITA vs (31) S. Johnson USA (Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 17:00))

GS Australian Open
A. Seppi
6
4
6
6
S. Johnson
4
6
4
3
Vincitore: A. Seppi
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,

106 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
robibini (Guest) 14-01-2019 11:54

Come dicono al cinema buona la prima. Bravissimo Seppi ad aver battuto un avversario che gli sta davanti in classifica e con qui aveva perso 3 volte su 3. Ora un turno fattibile.
Ottimo Travaglia che riesce a passare un turno e ora ha un turno difficile ma non impossibile.
Ottimo anche Fabiano che al secondo turno si trova Opelka al posto di Isner e penso per le sue caratteristiche sia meglio.
Malino Berrettini che aveva di fronte un avversario sulla carta molto piui’ forte ma nella partita ha sprecato molto. Una disanima cosi’ feroce nei suoi confronti pero’ non mi trova d’ accordo.

 106
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Much (Guest) 14-01-2019 11:25

Scritto da Giallo Naso
Peccato veramente che seppi abbia giocato oggi, a mio parere un giorno in più lo avrebbe sicuramente fatto essere più lucido e quindi meno stanco in via del secondo turno che ora sarà comunque ostico, a prescindere dal l’avversario. Sorpreso da De minaur che ha vinto agevolmente in 3 set. Per quanto riguarda gli altri sorpreso da fabbiano che aveva un match tosto. Bravo a berrettini che avrà modo di dimostrare che le partite da vincere, per adesso, sono altre. In bocca al lupo a tutti per il secondo turno e a coloro che ancora devono scendere in campo per il primo. Speriamo un un po’ di fortuna anche per paolino

Guarda che per gli standard di Seppi 2h24 è una partita veloce 3 su 5!

 105
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Djokernole99
Giacomo (Guest) 14-01-2019 11:16

Secondo me ottima giornata per i colori italiani,riguardo a berettini troppo alti e bassi, pochi miglioramenti col rovescio e risposta e avversario superiore.

 104
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Insalatiera76 14-01-2019 11:05

Scritto da ilpallettaro

Scritto da paoloz
Hovisto due set di Berretto
Buono tutto a parte il servizio. Su questo colpo era in cattiva giornata poco preciso, assolutamente non efficace, tanti doppi falli letali. c’era vento, forse questo o ha disturbato. Ma il vento c’era anche per il greco, che ha servito molto bene.Nei prim due set, la differenza era tutta li

la differenza l’ha fatta il servizio. che è l’arma che berrettini dovrebbe avere in più rispetto agli altri italiani e che dovrebbe metterlo in grado di poter vincere questo tipo di partite.
rimane di gran lunga il next gen italiano più forte, dietro di lui l’ottimo sonego

A Pallettà, ma possibile che qualunque tennista, qualunque partita, il tuo commento è lo stesso: il servizio, il servizio, il servizio, il…
Guarda che esiste pure il ditto, il rovescio… e daje!

 103
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mozz 22 (Guest) 14-01-2019 11:01

Ragazzi ha perso con Tsitsipas mica con Mmoh o con Laaskonen. Ci sta perdere in 4 dal numero 15 al mondo. Magari poteva anche vincere ma come si può criticare Matteo dopo la sconfitta con un tennista più forte di lui? Seppi si conferma una sicurezza contro avversari alla portata, davvero ottimo 2 Turno ( e conseguenti 60 mila euro) per Fabbs e Travaglia. Oggi 3/4, domani speriamo in un 2/3 per un complessivo 5/7 che non sarebbe affatto male.

 102
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
GGG (Guest) 14-01-2019 10:58

Guardando partite e statistiche io sono sempre convinto che il servizio di Berretini sia il colpo da migliorare non il rovescio, 9aces 8 doppi, ha servito meglio il greco :/

 101
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)