Australian Open: LIVE Primo Turno Italiani. Day 1. Travaglia, Fabbiano e Seppi illuminato la notte italiana. Berrettini cede in quattro set a Tsitsipas

Andreas Seppi avanza al secondo ostacolo.

L’azzurro ha sconfitto all’esordio per 64 46 64 63 lo statunitense Steve Johnson, numero 34 del ranking e 31esima testa di serie.

Seppi troverà al secondo turno l’australiano Jordan Thompson, numero 72 del ranking mondiale.

Stefano Travaglia approda al secondo turno all’Australian Open.

L’azzurro, proveniente dalle qualificazioni, ha superato all’esordio l’argentino Guido Andreozzi, numero 77 Atp in quattro set: 67 (3) 62 63 62.

Al secondo ostacolo Stefano sfiderà il georgiano Nikolaz Basilashvili, testa di serie numero 19.

Avanza Thomas Fabbiano, numero 102 Atp.

Il 29enne di San Giorgio Jonico ha sconfitto l’australiano Jason Kubler, 25enne di Brisbane, numero 130 del ranking e in gara con una wild card: 64 76 (1) 26 63 in tre ore e 4 minuti di gioco.

Al secondo turno il pugliese è atteso dallo statunitense Reilly Opelka, numero 97 del ranking mondiale, che a sorpresa si è aggiudicato il derby d’esordio contro il connazionale John Isner, numero 10 Atp e nona testa di serie: 76(4) 76(6) (4)67 76(5) lo score per Reilly.

Esce di scena all’esordio, invece, Matteo Berrettini.

L’azzurr affrontava al primo turno il greco Stefanos Tsitsipas, 14esima testa di serie, ed il greco ha superato il match con il risultato di 67(3) 64 63 76 (4) dopo due ore e 57 minuti.

Matteo nel corso della partita non è riuscito mai a strappare il servizio a Stefanos.

Australian Open Grand Slam | Cemento | A$59.687.000 – 1° Turno

Court 22 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)

(Q) S. Travaglia vs G. Andreozzi



GS Australian Open S. Travaglia [27] S. Travaglia [27] 6 6 6 6 G. Andreozzi G. Andreozzi 7 2 3 2 Vincitore: S. Travaglia Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-2 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 5-2 → 6-2 G. Andreozzi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 S. Travaglia 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 S. Travaglia 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 2-1 → 3-1 G. Andreozzi 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 S. Travaglia 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 G. Andreozzi 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 5-2 → 5-3 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 G. Andreozzi 40-A 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 3-2 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 S. Travaglia 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 G. Andreozzi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A ace 5-2 → 6-2 S. Travaglia 15-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 4-2 → 5-2 G. Andreozzi 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 4-1 → 4-2 S. Travaglia 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 3-1 → 4-1 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Travaglia 15-0 15-15 df 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0-1* 1-1* ace 2-1* 2-2* 2-3* 2-4* 2-5* 3-5* 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Travaglia 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 S. Travaglia 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 2-3 S. Travaglia 40-0 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 G. Andreozzi 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-2 → 1-2 S. Travaglia 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00) – 2° Incontro

(14) S. Tsitsipas vs M. Berrettini



GS Australian Open S. Tsitsipas [14] S. Tsitsipas [14] 6 6 6 7 M. Berrettini M. Berrettini 7 4 3 6 Vincitore: S. Tsitsipas Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-40* 0-0* 1-0* ace 1-1* 1-2* 2-2* ace 3-2* 4-2* 4-3* 4-4* 5-4* 6-4* df 6-6 → 7-6 M. Berrettini 40-A 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 S. Tsitsipas 0-40 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 S. Tsitsipas 0-40 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 ace 3-3 → 4-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 3-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 S. Tsitsipas 0-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 5-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-2 → 2-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 S. Tsitsipas 0-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-1 → 1-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0-1* df 0-2* 0-3* 1-3* 1-4* 1-5* 1-6* 2-6* 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 M. Berrettini 15-40 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace ace 4-4 → 5-4 M. Berrettini 0-40 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 4-3 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 ace A-40 3-2 → 3-3 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Court 13 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00) – 2° Incontro

(WC) J. Kubler vs T. Fabbiano



GS Australian Open J. Kubler J. Kubler 4 6 6 3 T. Fabbiano T. Fabbiano 6 7 2 6 Vincitore: T. Fabbiano Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 T. Fabbiano 40-30 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 J. Kubler 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 df 3-4 → 3-5 T. Fabbiano 15-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Kubler 0-15 15-15 30-15 2-3 → 3-3 T. Fabbiano 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Kubler 0-15 15-15 15-30 ace df 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 T. Fabbiano 15-40 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Kubler 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 T. Fabbiano 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 J. Kubler 40-0 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 5-2 → 6-2 T. Fabbiano 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 4-2 → 5-2 J. Kubler 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 4-2 T. Fabbiano 15-40 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 ace 0-1 → 1-1 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0-1* 0-2* 0-3* 1-3* 1-4* 1-5* 1-6* df 6-6 → 6-7 T. Fabbiano 40-A 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 df 6-5 → 6-6 J. Kubler 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 J. Kubler 40-30 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 J. Kubler 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace ace 2-4 → 3-4 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 J. Kubler 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Kubler 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Kubler 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 J. Kubler 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 T. Fabbiano 0-40 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 2-4 → 3-4 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 J. Kubler 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-3 → 2-3 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 J. Kubler 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 15 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00) – 4° Incontro

A. Seppi vs (31) S. Johnson (Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 17:00))

