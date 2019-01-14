Australian Open: LIVE Primo Turno Italiani. Day 1. Travaglia, Fabbiano e Seppi illuminato la notte italiana. Berrettini cede in quattro set a Tsitsipas

Andreas Seppi avanza al secondo ostacolo.
L’azzurro ha sconfitto all’esordio per 64 46 64 63 lo statunitense Steve Johnson, numero 34 del ranking e 31esima testa di serie.
Seppi troverà al secondo turno l’australiano Jordan Thompson, numero 72 del ranking mondiale.
Stefano Travaglia approda al secondo turno all’Australian Open.
L’azzurro, proveniente dalle qualificazioni, ha superato all’esordio l’argentino Guido Andreozzi, numero 77 Atp in quattro set: 67 (3) 62 63 62.
Al secondo ostacolo Stefano sfiderà il georgiano Nikolaz Basilashvili, testa di serie numero 19.
Avanza Thomas Fabbiano, numero 102 Atp.
Il 29enne di San Giorgio Jonico ha sconfitto l’australiano Jason Kubler, 25enne di Brisbane, numero 130 del ranking e in gara con una wild card: 64 76 (1) 26 63 in tre ore e 4 minuti di gioco.
Al secondo turno il pugliese è atteso dallo statunitense Reilly Opelka, numero 97 del ranking mondiale, che a sorpresa si è aggiudicato il derby d’esordio contro il connazionale John Isner, numero 10 Atp e nona testa di serie: 76(4) 76(6) (4)67 76(5) lo score per Reilly.
Esce di scena all’esordio, invece, Matteo Berrettini.
L’azzurr affrontava al primo turno il greco Stefanos Tsitsipas, 14esima testa di serie, ed il greco ha superato il match con il risultato di 67(3) 64 63 76 (4) dopo due ore e 57 minuti.
Matteo nel corso della partita non è riuscito mai a strappare il servizio a Stefanos.
Come dicono al cinema buona la prima. Bravissimo Seppi ad aver battuto un avversario che gli sta davanti in classifica e con qui aveva perso 3 volte su 3. Ora un turno fattibile.
Ottimo Travaglia che riesce a passare un turno e ora ha un turno difficile ma non impossibile.
Ottimo anche Fabiano che al secondo turno si trova Opelka al posto di Isner e penso per le sue caratteristiche sia meglio.
Malino Berrettini che aveva di fronte un avversario sulla carta molto piui’ forte ma nella partita ha sprecato molto. Una disanima cosi’ feroce nei suoi confronti pero’ non mi trova d’ accordo.
Guarda che per gli standard di Seppi 2h24 è una partita veloce 3 su 5!
Secondo me ottima giornata per i colori italiani,riguardo a berettini troppo alti e bassi, pochi miglioramenti col rovescio e risposta e avversario superiore.
A Pallettà, ma possibile che qualunque tennista, qualunque partita, il tuo commento è lo stesso: il servizio, il servizio, il servizio, il…
Guarda che esiste pure il ditto, il rovescio… e daje!
Ragazzi ha perso con Tsitsipas mica con Mmoh o con Laaskonen. Ci sta perdere in 4 dal numero 15 al mondo. Magari poteva anche vincere ma come si può criticare Matteo dopo la sconfitta con un tennista più forte di lui? Seppi si conferma una sicurezza contro avversari alla portata, davvero ottimo 2 Turno ( e conseguenti 60 mila euro) per Fabbs e Travaglia. Oggi 3/4, domani speriamo in un 2/3 per un complessivo 5/7 che non sarebbe affatto male.
Guardando partite e statistiche io sono sempre convinto che il servizio di Berretini sia il colpo da migliorare non il rovescio, 9aces 8 doppi, ha servito meglio il greco :/