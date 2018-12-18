Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP Auckland: Entry list Qualificazioni. Presenza di Thomas Fabbiano

18/12/2018 14:40 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
ATP Auckland Qualificazioni Inizio torneo: 07/01/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 18/12/2018 14:43

Main Draw (cut off: 174 - Data entry list: 17/12/18 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 59. Gojowczyk
  • 61. Sandgren
  • 65. Ramos
  • 74. Marterer
  • 76. Klahn
  • 78. Mcdonald
  • 88. Cuevas
  • 90. Norrie
  • 93. Djere
  • 98. Albot
  • 101. Fabbiano
  • 102. Humbert
  • 103. Mmoh
  • 174. Zeballos
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Robert (196)
  • 2. Paul (203)
  • 3. Lee (219)
  • 4. Clarke (234)
  • 5. M. Ymer (256)
  • 6. Masur (259)
  • 7. Marcora (291)
  • 8. Gomez Herrera (316)
  • 9. Puetz (318)
  • 10. Statham (374)
  • 11. Bortolotti19a (572)
  • 12. Trusendi(21al (624)
