| | livescore | notizie relative
Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List
ATP Auckland: Entry list Qualificazioni. Presenza di Thomas Fabbiano
18/12/2018 14:40 Nessun commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)ATP Auckland Qualificazioni Inizio torneo: 07/01/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 18/12/2018 14:43
Main Draw (cut off: 174 - Data entry list: 17/12/18 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 59. Gojowczyk
- 61. Sandgren
- 65. Ramos
- 74. Marterer
- 76. Klahn
- 78. Mcdonald
- 88. Cuevas
- 90. Norrie
- 93. Djere
- 98. Albot
- 101. Fabbiano
- 102. Humbert
- 103. Mmoh
- 174. Zeballos
-
Alternates
- 1. Robert (196)
- 2. Paul (203)
- 3. Lee (219)
- 4. Clarke (234)
- 5. M. Ymer (256)
- 6. Masur (259)
- 7. Marcora (291)
- 8. Gomez Herrera (316)
- 9. Puetz (318)
- 10. Statham (374)
- 11. Bortolotti19a (572)
- 12. Trusendi(21al (624)
TAG: ATP Auckland, ATP Auckland 2019, Thomas Fabbiano
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit