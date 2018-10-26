Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 27 ottobre 2018

Raul Brancaccio classe 1997
Turkey F33 – Semifinale
Ivan Nedelko RUS [1] vs. Riccardo Bonadio ITA [4] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Czech Republic F7 – Semifinale
Julian Ocleppo ITA vs. Niels Lootsma NED ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Italy F33 – Finale
Raul Brancaccio ITA [3] vs. Kuzmanov BUL [1] ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

