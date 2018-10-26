ATP Basel 500 | Indoor | e1.984.420 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 27 ottobre 2018
26/10/2018 17:31 Nessun commento
Turkey F33 – Semifinale
Ivan Nedelko [1] vs. Riccardo Bonadio [4] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Czech Republic F7 – Semifinale
Julian Ocleppo vs. Niels Lootsma ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Italy F33 – Finale
Raul Brancaccio [3] vs. Kuzmanov [1] ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Circuito Future, Italiani nei Future
