Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Vienna: LIVE i risultati del Day 3. Fognini sconfitto al secondo turno

24/10/2018 22:34 112 commenti
Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.15 ATP
Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.15 ATP

AUT ATP Vienna 500 | Indoor | e2.198.250 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [SE] Gael Monfils FRA vs Steve Johnson USA

ATP Vienna
Gael Monfils
4
6
6
Steve Johnson
6
3
2
Vincitore: G. MONFILS
Mostra dettagli

2. Karen Khachanov RUS vs [WC] Dennis Novak AUT (non prima ore: 14:00)

ATP Vienna
Karen Khachanov
6
7
Dennis Novak
3
5
Vincitore: K. KHACHANOV
Mostra dettagli

3. [3] Grigor Dimitrov BUL vs [Q] Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ

ATP Vienna
Grigor Dimitrov [3]
4
6
4
Mikhail Kukushkin
6
4
6
Vincitore: M. KUKUSHKIN
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Jurgen Melzer AUT vs [2] Kevin Anderson RSA (non prima ore: 17:30)

ATP Vienna
Jurgen Melzer
0
0
Kevin Anderson [2]
0
0
Vincitore: K. ANDERSON per walkover
Mostra dettagli

5. [6] Borna Coric CRO vs Lucas Pouille FRA

ATP Vienna
Borna Coric [6]
4
6
6
Lucas Pouille
6
0
4
Vincitore: B. CORIC
Mostra dettagli


Next Gen Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Roman Jebavy CZE / Philipp Kohlschreiber GER vs Nikola Mektic CRO / Rajeev Ram USA

ATP Vienna
Roman Jebavy / Philipp Kohlschreiber
6
5
Nikola Mektic / Rajeev Ram
7
7
Vincitori: MEKTIC / RAM
Mostra dettagli

2. [8] Kyle Edmund GBR vs Diego Schwartzman ARG (non prima ore: 14:30)

ATP Vienna
Kyle Edmund [8]
6
7
Diego Schwartzman
3
6
Vincitore: K. EDMUND
Mostra dettagli

3. Marton Fucsovics HUN vs [7] Fabio Fognini ITA

ATP Vienna
Marton Fucsovics
4
6
6
Fabio Fognini [7]
6
3
2
Vincitore: M. FUCSOVICS
Mostra dettagli

4. Marcus Daniell NZL / Wesley Koolhof NED vs Joe Salisbury GBR / Neal Skupski GBR

ATP Vienna
Marcus Daniell / Wesley Koolhof
6
6
4
Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski
3
7
10
Vincitori: SALISBURY / SKUPSKI
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , ,

112 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
marvar (Guest) 24-10-2018 23:17

oggi un altra perla della carriera ..Comportamento assurdo in campo,partita regalata al mediocre di turno…Scene viste e riviste…E ripeto questo non era un 250…E fognini quando conta sparisce sempre

 112
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Antonio (Guest) 24-10-2018 23:12

Melzer si ritira con un ritiro

 111
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Il prof (Guest) 24-10-2018 22:47

@ Spider 99 (#2221282)

Scritto da Spider 99

Scritto da Albcors84
Gli passerà definitivamente il male da qui a lunedì o martedì si spera..e all in su Bercy! Ci sta provando e se lo meriterebbe tutto il Best ranking!!

Ma dai finiamola, quale BR può meritare uno che perde con tomic e Fuscovics? Ragazzi Fabio non vale i top 15, mettiamoci il cuore in pace, i vari Edmund coric tsitsipas kachanov medevedev pouille gli sono superiori abbastanza nettamente. Bisogna essere onesti.

Pouille?

 110
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tomax (Guest) 24-10-2018 22:40

@ Spider 99 (#2221282)

Purtroppo credo che in ste due settimane venga superato e addio best ranking.ha sempre fallito i 500 a parte Tokio.prendete bashilasvili ha vinto 2 500.dateli a Fognini in cambio di 2 250

 109
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
SUPERPEPPE (Guest) 24-10-2018 22:31

Scritto da mirko.dllm
In questa ultima parte dell’anno,lo “squadrone” azzurro sta dando ottimamente il meglio di se.

Sei contento eh!!

 108
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
K80 (Guest) 24-10-2018 22:16

@ Spider 99 (#2221282)

Ma mangia dei limoni….

 107
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Matrix (Guest) 24-10-2018 22:10

Ancora con questi 250.. arriva alla fine perché solitamente è nr 1 o 2 del torneo, la prima la gioca il giovedì solitamente con un numero 100, la seconda se è sfortunato prendo un numero 50 ed ecco che arriva alle semifinali.. nei 500 gioca dal lunedì/martedì e sono sempre incontri impegnativi poi il al turno successivo esce sempre.. se vuole essere un top 10 deve confrontarsi nei tornei che contano dai 500 in poi, giocando.solo qualche 250 per allenarsi alle superficie.. se vuole entrare nei top 10, cosa diversa dall essere un top 10, con tanta fortuna ci poteva riuscire.. Ma adesso come adesso è più facile che finisca 20 che 10.. cosa che avevo detto dopo Wimbledon..

 106
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lo Scriba (Guest) 24-10-2018 22:06

Scritto da Spider 99

Scritto da Albcors84
Gli passerà definitivamente il male da qui a lunedì o martedì si spera..e all in su Bercy! Ci sta provando e se lo meriterebbe tutto il Best ranking!!

Ma dai finiamola, quale BR può meritare uno che perde con tomic e Fuscovics? Ragazzi Fabio non vale i top 15, mettiamoci il cuore in pace, i vari Edmund coric tsitsipas kachanov medevedev pouille gli sono superiori abbastanza nettamente. Bisogna essere onesti.

Effettivamente chi perde da Chardy, Johnson, Mannarino, Haase (Medvedev), Sandgren, Sousa, Kudla, Novak (Pouille), Lorenzi, Johnson, Kukushkin, Sousa (Edmund) non merita la top 15…

 105
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Stefan Navratil (Guest) 24-10-2018 21:57

Scritto da Spider 99

Scritto da Albcors84
Gli passerà definitivamente il male da qui a lunedì o martedì si spera..e all in su Bercy! Ci sta provando e se lo meriterebbe tutto il Best ranking!!

Ma dai finiamola, quale BR può meritare uno che perde con tomic e Fuscovics? Ragazzi Fabio non vale i top 15, mettiamoci il cuore in pace, i vari Edmund coric tsitsipas kachanov medevedev pouille gli sono superiori abbastanza nettamente. Bisogna essere onesti.

Bisogna essere onesti e dire che Fognini è meritatamente in top 15 come tutti gli altri si meritano le loro posizioni ed essere onesti e dire che è evidentemente menomato alla caviglia e anche se non zoppica vistosamente questo lo porta a giocare forzando i colpi per abbreviare gli scambi, che poi lui non sappia gestire mentalmente queste difficoltà e faccia riaffiorare certi comportamenti maleducati suoi tipici è altrettanto vero. Dei nomi che hai fatto giusto tsitsipas ha, forse, il talento di Fognini e le sue qualità tecniche, gli altri hanno raggiunto o raggiungeranno posizioni migliori del Fogna ma come tennis meglio lasciare perdere… Per il gioco che esprime, quando sta bene e per l’impegno, anche mentale, che ci sta mettendo merita il BR, per gli scleri che mostra in campo ancora ogni tanto meriterebbe la penalizzazione di dover giocare solo futures 😉

 104
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lo Scriba (Guest) 24-10-2018 21:56

Scritto da frafra
@ keope77 (#2221216)
In effetti ha un ottima media un 500 vinto e una finale su quanti tornei giocati in carriera?

Se fai il calcolo scoprirai che ha una pessima media anche nei challenger e nei 250 come la gran parte dei tennisti.

 103
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Morenomcrae (Guest) 24-10-2018 21:45

Scritto da andrea
Stabilità mentale level: jack nicholson in shining

102
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Supertris (Guest) 24-10-2018 21:40

La spiega è una sola, non ha la fame chimica e la testa artificiale dei numeri uno

 101
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)