Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 23 ottobre 2018

Italy F33 – 1° Turno
Alvaro Lopez San Martin [7] vs. Georg Winkler 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Timur Kiyamov vs. Raul Brancaccio [3] ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Federico Bertuccioli vs. Luca George Tatomir 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marc Fornell-Mestres vs. Mattia Frinzi ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Turkey F33 – 1° Turno
Vital Flurin Leuch vs. Dante Gennaro [7] ore 09:00
ITF Turkey F33
V. Leuch
3
3
D. Gennaro [7]
6
6
Vincitore: D. Gennaro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Leuch
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
D. Gennaro
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
V. Leuch
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Leuch
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Leuch
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
D. Gennaro
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Leuch
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Egypt F24 – 1° Turno
Lorenzo Bocchi vs. Alexey Zakharov ore 11:00
ITF Egypt F24
L. Bocchi
5
1
A. Zakharov
7
6
Vincitore: A. Zakharov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Bocchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
L. Bocchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Bocchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
L. Bocchi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 2-3
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Zakharov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Tunisia F37 – 1° Turno
Jannik Sinner [8] vs. Skander Mansouri ore
ITF Tunisia F37
J. Sinner [8]
40
2
5
S. Mansouri•
A
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Mansouri
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
J. Sinner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
S. Mansouri
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
J. Sinner
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
S. Mansouri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
J. Sinner
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Mansouri
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
S. Mansouri
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Andres Fernandez Canovas vs. Nicolo Turchetti [3] ore
ITF Tunisia F37
A. Fernandez Canovas
15
7
2
N. Turchetti [3]•
0
5
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Fernandez Canovas
1-2 → 2-2
A. Fernandez Canovas
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Fernandez Canovas
6-5 → 7-5
A. Fernandez Canovas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
N. Turchetti
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Fernandez Canovas
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
N. Turchetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Fernandez Canovas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
N. Turchetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
A. Fernandez Canovas
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
N. Turchetti
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Fernandez Canovas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
N. Turchetti
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Germany F16 – 1° Turno
Artem Dubrivnyy [8] vs. Erik Crepaldi Non prima delle ore 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Leonard Von Hindte vs. Giovanni Fonio [5] ore 11:00
ITF Germany F16
L. Von Hindte
6
4
G. Fonio [5]
7
6
Vincitore: G. Fonio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Fonio
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
L. Von Hindte
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Von Hindte
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Fonio
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
L. Von Hindte
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
G. Fonio
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Von Hindte
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
ace
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
L. Von Hindte
15-40
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
L. Von Hindte
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-2 → 5-3
G. Fonio
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
L. Von Hindte
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
G. Fonio
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
L. Von Hindte
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
G. Fonio
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2 commenti
Non si sono accorti che gioca Sinner…….strano….non c’è commento al riguardo.
spero che oggi riuscirete ad aggiornare i risultati a differenza di ieri