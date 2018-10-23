Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 23 ottobre 2018

23/10/2018 10:33 2 commenti
Dante Gennaro nella foto
Dante Gennaro nella foto

Italy F33 – 1° Turno
Alvaro Lopez San Martin ESP [7] vs. Georg Winkler ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Timur Kiyamov RUS vs. Raul Brancaccio ITA [3] ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Federico Bertuccioli ITA vs. Luca George Tatomir ROU 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marc Fornell-Mestres ESP vs. Mattia Frinzi ITA ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Turkey F33 – 1° Turno
Vital Flurin Leuch LIE vs. Dante Gennaro ITA [7] ore 09:00

ITF Turkey F33
V. Leuch
3
3
D. Gennaro [7]
6
6
Vincitore: D. Gennaro
Mostra dettagli


Egypt F24 – 1° Turno
Lorenzo Bocchi ITA vs. Alexey Zakharov RUS ore 11:00

ITF Egypt F24
L. Bocchi
5
1
A. Zakharov
7
6
Vincitore: A. Zakharov
Mostra dettagli


Tunisia F37 – 1° Turno
Jannik Sinner ITA [8] vs. Skander Mansouri TUN ore

ITF Tunisia F37
J. Sinner [8]
40
2
5
S. Mansouri
A
6
3
Mostra dettagli

Andres Fernandez Canovas ESP vs. Nicolo Turchetti ITA [3] ore

ITF Tunisia F37
A. Fernandez Canovas
15
7
2
N. Turchetti [3]
0
5
2
Mostra dettagli


Germany F16 – 1° Turno
Artem Dubrivnyy RUS [8] vs. Erik Crepaldi ITA Non prima delle ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Leonard Von Hindte GER vs. Giovanni Fonio ITA [5] ore 11:00

ITF Germany F16
L. Von Hindte
6
4
G. Fonio [5]
7
6
Vincitore: G. Fonio
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,

2 commenti

smash&lob (Guest) 23-10-2018 13:03

Non si sono accorti che gioca Sinner…….strano….non c’è commento al riguardo.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
darios80 (Guest) 23-10-2018 10:51

spero che oggi riuscirete ad aggiornare i risultati a differenza di ieri

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!