ATP Anversa: LIVE i risultati del Day 2

Jo Wilfried Tsonga nella foto
ATP Antwerp 250 | Indoor | e612.755 – 1° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Ilya Ivashka vs [8] Robin Haase
ATP Antwerp
Ilya Ivashka•
0
5
Robin Haase [8]
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Ivashka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
I. Ivashka
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
R. Haase
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
I. Ivashka
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
2. [5] Gilles Simon vs [Q] Sergiy Stakhovsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Feliciano Lopez / Jaume Munar vs [WC] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Guido Pella (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [6] Gael Monfils vs [WC] Ruben Bemelmans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Jan-Lennard Struff vs [LL] Constant Lestienne
ATP Antwerp
Jan-Lennard Struff
15
6
2
Constant Lestienne•
30
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Struff
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
C. Lestienne
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Lestienne
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
C. Lestienne
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
J. Struff
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs [Q] Tallon Griekspoor
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Sander Arends / Romain Arneodo vs Mackenzie McDonald / Cameron Norrie (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Ben McLachlan / Jan-Lennard Struff vs Maximo Gonzalez / Nicolas Jarry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Philipp Petzschner / Frances Tiafoe vs [2] Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. David Marrero / Leonardo Mayer vs Gerard Granollers / Marcel Granollers
Il match deve ancora iniziare
