ATP Anversa: LIVE i risultati del Day 2

16/10/2018 11:02 Nessun commento
Jo Wilfried Tsonga nella foto
BEL ATP Antwerp 250 | Indoor | e612.755 – 1° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Ilya Ivashka BLR vs [8] Robin Haase NED

Ilya Ivashka
0
5
Robin Haase [8]
0
5
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Gilles Simon FRA vs [Q] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Feliciano Lopez ESP / Jaume Munar ESP vs [WC] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA vs Guido Pella ARG (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [6] Gael Monfils FRA vs [WC] Ruben Bemelmans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs [LL] Constant Lestienne FRA

Jan-Lennard Struff
15
6
2
Constant Lestienne
30
2
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs [Q] Tallon Griekspoor NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Sander Arends NED / Romain Arneodo MON vs Mackenzie McDonald USA / Cameron Norrie GBR (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Ben McLachlan JPN / Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs Maximo Gonzalez ARG / Nicolas Jarry CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Philipp Petzschner GER / Frances Tiafoe USA vs [2] Nicolas Mahut FRA / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. David Marrero ESP / Leonardo Mayer ARG vs Gerard Granollers ESP / Marcel Granollers ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare