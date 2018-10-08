Il record di Ace di Tobias Simon ad Ortisei (VIDEO)

Tobias Simon ha messo a segno un record di ace nel circuito maggiore.
I 52 ace realizzati nel match del turno decisivo di qualificazione contro Setkic al Challenger di Ortisei rappresentano un record per il circuito.
Superato il record di Karlovic che ad Halle ne aveva realizzati 45 contro Tomas Berdych.
La partita punto per punto
CH Ortisei
Tobias Simon
7
6
7
Aldin Setkic [5]
6
7
6
Vincitore: T. SIMON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
ace
3-1*
df
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
ace
6-5*
df
6-6 → 7-6
T. Simon
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
5-6 → 6-6
T. Simon
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
ace
4-5 → 5-5
A. Setkic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
T. Simon
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
T. Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Setkic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. Simon
15-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
ace
3-2*
4-2*
df
4*-3
5*-3
ace
5-4*
df
5-5*
5*-6
ace
6-6 → 6-7
A. Setkic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
T. Simon
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-4 → 5-4
A. Setkic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
4-3 → 4-4
T. Simon
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Setkic
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
ace
1-3*
ace
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
ace
5-3*
6*-3
ace
6-6 → 7-6
T. Simon
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
5-6 → 6-6
T. Simon
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
A. Setkic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
A. Setkic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
T. Simon
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
A. Setkic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-2 → 2-3
T. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Setkic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
T. Simon
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
T. Simon – A. Setkic
52 Aces 16
4 Double Faults 7
71% 1st Serve % 68%
65/80 (81%) 1st Serve Points Won 60/75 (80%)
21/33 (64%) 2nd Serve Points Won 22/35 (63%)
4/4 (100%) Break Points Saved 3/3 (100%)
18 Service Games Played 18
15/75 (20%) 1st Return Points Won 15/80 (19%)
13/35 (37%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/33 (36%)
0/3 (0%) Break Points Won 0/4 (0%)
18 Return Games Played 18
86/113 (76%) Total Service Points Won 82/110 (75%)
28/110 (25%) Total Return Points Won 27/113 (24%)
114/223 (51%) Total Points Won 109/223 (49%)
Esatto: 52 su 65.
@ Tennisaddicted (#2211688)
Sektic è 100 posizioni avanti rispetto a Simon, quindi il tedesco ha fatto 52 aces con uno più forte di lui, poi che Sektic non sia Djokovic in risposta mi pare ovvio ma di certo non è uno qualsiasi quindi il dato rimane importante.
Impressionante che, se ho fatto giusti i conti, l’80% delle prime siano stati ace…
Capirai che divertimento….. 😕
Che piallata
Location molto caratteristica: una rimessa alpina in lamiera! 😆 Dritta in un nuovo videogame di top spin!
@ virginio (#2211701)
Si riguarda i 2 su 3
@ russo97 (#2211680)
Il francese è già a 18 dopo un set
Mi risulta che Isner a Wimbledon, contro Mahut, ne abbia tirati 113! Che il record di Tobias riguardi le partite 2 set su 3?
aloha
virginio
Due considerazioni:
1. Un match di qualificazione a un challenger non so se si possa definire un incontro del circuito maggiore
2. Con tutto il rispetto per Setkic, fagli 52 ace non è come farne 45 a Berdych
Se io giocassi con Volandri probabilmente di ace ne subirei 60…
Tra lui e Olivetti a Ortisei piovono ace…