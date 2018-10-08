Record ad Ortisei Challenger, Copertina, Generica

Il record di Ace di Tobias Simon ad Ortisei (VIDEO)

08/10/2018 12:55 11 commenti
Tobias Simon nella foto
Tobias Simon nella foto

Tobias Simon ha messo a segno un record di ace nel circuito maggiore.
I 52 ace realizzati nel match del turno decisivo di qualificazione contro Setkic al Challenger di Ortisei rappresentano un record per il circuito.

Superato il record di Karlovic che ad Halle ne aveva realizzati 45 contro Tomas Berdych.

La partita punto per punto

CH Ortisei
Tobias Simon
7
6
7
Aldin Setkic [5]
6
7
6
Vincitore: T. SIMON
Mostra dettagli

T. Simon DEU – A. Setkic BIH
52 Aces 16
4 Double Faults 7
71% 1st Serve % 68%
65/80 (81%) 1st Serve Points Won 60/75 (80%)
21/33 (64%) 2nd Serve Points Won 22/35 (63%)
4/4 (100%) Break Points Saved 3/3 (100%)
18 Service Games Played 18
15/75 (20%) 1st Return Points Won 15/80 (19%)
13/35 (37%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/33 (36%)
0/3 (0%) Break Points Won 0/4 (0%)
18 Return Games Played 18
86/113 (76%) Total Service Points Won 82/110 (75%)
28/110 (25%) Total Return Points Won 27/113 (24%)
114/223 (51%) Total Points Won 109/223 (49%)

TAG:

11 commenti.

MarcoP 08-10-2018 16:11

Scritto da mariola
Impressionante che, se ho fatto giusti i conti, l’80% delle prime siano stati ace…

Esatto: 52 su 65.

 11
ale98 (Guest) 08-10-2018 15:29

@ Tennisaddicted (#2211688)

Sektic è 100 posizioni avanti rispetto a Simon, quindi il tedesco ha fatto 52 aces con uno più forte di lui, poi che Sektic non sia Djokovic in risposta mi pare ovvio ma di certo non è uno qualsiasi quindi il dato rimane importante.

 10
mariola 08-10-2018 14:44

Impressionante che, se ho fatto giusti i conti, l’80% delle prime siano stati ace…

 9
Sottile 08-10-2018 14:30

Capirai che divertimento….. 😕

 8
Cogito ergo sum; gli uomini hanno incominciato a filosofare a causa della meraviglia; io so di non sapere; l’uomo è una corda tesa fra la bestia e il superuomo (Guest) 08-10-2018 14:17

Che piallata

 7
Koko (Guest) 08-10-2018 14:11

Location molto caratteristica: una rimessa alpina in lamiera! 😆 Dritta in un nuovo videogame di top spin!

 6
lopars (Guest) 08-10-2018 13:59

@ virginio (#2211701)

Si riguarda i 2 su 3

 5
luk (Guest) 08-10-2018 13:28

@ russo97 (#2211680)

Il francese è già a 18 dopo un set

 4
virginio (Guest) 08-10-2018 13:18

Mi risulta che Isner a Wimbledon, contro Mahut, ne abbia tirati 113! Che il record di Tobias riguardi le partite 2 set su 3?
aloha
virginio

 3
Tennisaddicted (Guest) 08-10-2018 13:06

Due considerazioni:
1. Un match di qualificazione a un challenger non so se si possa definire un incontro del circuito maggiore
2. Con tutto il rispetto per Setkic, fagli 52 ace non è come farne 45 a Berdych

Se io giocassi con Volandri probabilmente di ace ne subirei 60…

 2
russo97 08-10-2018 13:01

Tra lui e Olivetti a Ortisei piovono ace…

 1
