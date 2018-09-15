Challenger Shanghai CH | Cemento | $75.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Kaohsiung: Qualificazioni. Alessandro Bega e Jacopo Berrettini impegnati al primo turno (LIVE)
15/09/2018 10:40 Nessun commento
Challenger Kaohsiung | Indoor | $150.000 – 1° turno quali
Jacopo Berrettini vs Tristan Lamasine 7° incontro dalle ore 5
CH Kaohsiung
Jacopo Berrettini
15
0
Tristan Lamasine•
40
1
2 Game points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
[WC] Ray Ho vs [8] Alessandro Bega 8° incontro dalle ore 5
Il match deve ancora iniziare
in caso di successo, al turno successivo, affronteranno, rispettivamente:
[WC] Yu Hsiang Chiu vs [7] Bradley Mousley 6° incontro dalle ore 5
CH Kaohsiung
Yu Hsiang Chiu
4
2
Bradley Mousley [7]
6
6
Vincitore: B. MOUSLEY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
2-6
B. Mousley
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
Y. Hsiang Chiu
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
2-4 → 2-5
B. Mousley
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Hsiang Chiu
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
B. Mousley
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Hsiang Chiu
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
B. Mousley
0-15
15-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Hsiang Chiu
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
4-6
B. Mousley
15-0
ace
40-0
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Hsiang Chiu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
B. Mousley
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Hsiang Chiu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
B. Mousley
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Hsiang Chiu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
B. Mousley
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Hsiang Chiu
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
B. Mousley
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Hsiang Chiu
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
[WC] Li-Wie Tan vs Sidharth Rawat 6° incontro dalle ore 5
Il match deve ancora iniziare
