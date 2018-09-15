Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Kaohsiung: Qualificazioni. Alessandro Bega e Jacopo Berrettini impegnati al primo turno (LIVE)

15/09/2018 10:40
Alessandro Bega
Alessandro Bega

TPE Challenger Kaohsiung | Indoor | $150.000 – 1° turno quali

Jacopo Berrettini ITA vs Tristan Lamasine FRA 7° incontro dalle ore 5

CH Kaohsiung
Jacopo Berrettini
15
0
Tristan Lamasine
40
1
2 Game points


[WC] Ray Ho TPE vs [8] Alessandro Bega ITA 8° incontro dalle ore 5

Il match deve ancora iniziare



in caso di successo, al turno successivo, affronteranno, rispettivamente:

[WC] Yu Hsiang Chiu TPE vs [7] Bradley Mousley AUS 6° incontro dalle ore 5

CH Kaohsiung
Yu Hsiang Chiu
4
2
Bradley Mousley [7]
6
6
Vincitore: B. MOUSLEY


[WC] Li-Wie Tan TPE vs Sidharth Rawat IND 6° incontro dalle ore 5

Il match deve ancora iniziare

