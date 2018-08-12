Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Meerbusch: Qualificazioni. Raul Brancaccio al secondo turno delle qualificazioni (livescore)

12/08/2018 11:00 Nessun commento
Raul Brancaccio
Raul Brancaccio

GER Challenger Meerbusch | Terra | e43.000 – 1° turno qualificazione

[3] Nicola Kuhn ESP vs Raul Brancaccio ITA 3° incontro dalle ore 10

Il match deve ancora iniziare



in caso di vittoria, al turno successivo affronterà il vincente tra:

Yshai Oliel ISR vs [6] Sebastian Fanselow GER ore 10

CH Meerbusch
Yshai Oliel
6
6
Sebastian Fanselow [6]
4
2
Vincitore: Y. OLIEL
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , ,