Challenger Meerbusch: Qualificazioni. Raul Brancaccio al secondo turno delle qualificazioni (livescore)
12/08/2018 11:00 Nessun commento
Challenger Meerbusch | Terra | e43.000 – 1° turno qualificazione
[3] Nicola Kuhn vs Raul Brancaccio 3° incontro dalle ore 10
Il match deve ancora iniziare
in caso di vittoria, al turno successivo affronterà il vincente tra:
Yshai Oliel vs [6] Sebastian Fanselowore 10
CH Meerbusch
Yshai Oliel
6
6
Sebastian Fanselow [6]
4
2
Vincitore: Y. OLIEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-2
Y. Oliel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 5-2
Y. Oliel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
S. Fanselow
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
Y. Oliel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
Y. Oliel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-4
Y. Oliel
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-4 → 6-4
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Y. Oliel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
S. Fanselow
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Oliel
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Fanselow
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Oliel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Oliel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
