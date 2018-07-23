ATP Bastad 250 | Terra | e501.345 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Fabio Fognini al n.14 del mondo. Marco Cecchinato 22 esimo
23/07/2018 08:42 Nessun commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (23-07-2018)
14
Best: 13
▲
1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2190
Punti
24
Tornei
22
Best: 22
▲
5
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1740
Punti
29
Tornei
48
Best: 18
▲
2
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
996
Punti
24
Tornei
84
Best: 75
▼
-9
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
687
Punti
24
Tornei
109
Best: 33
▼
-21
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
518
Punti
29
Tornei
110
Best: 70
▼
-3
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
514
Punti
26
Tornei
124
Best: 118
▼
-6
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
481
Punti
25
Tornei
142
Best: 108
▼
-1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
413
Punti
24
Tornei
145
Best: 36
▲
8
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
401
Punti
16
Tornei
161
Best: 161
▲
6
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
347
Punti
16
Tornei
180
Best: 159
▼
-6
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
319
Punti
25
Tornei
187
Best: 156
▼
-2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
307
Punti
26
Tornei
191
Best: 100
▲
6
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
301
Punti
22
Tornei
200
Best: 153
▲
10
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
291
Punti
36
Tornei
221
Best: 165
▲
26
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
258
Punti
30
Tornei
229
Best: 84
▼
-49
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
244
Punti
25
Tornei
240
Best: 152
▼
-4
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
233
Punti
21
Tornei
256
Best: 253
▼
-3
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
217
Punti
21
Tornei
263
Best: 146
▼
-4
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
204
Punti
26
Tornei
277
Best: 118
▲
17
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
190
Punti
37
Tornei
291
Best: 291
▲
4
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
174
Punti
22
Tornei
303
Best: 301
▲
2
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
161
Punti
24
Tornei
304
Best: 259
▲
7
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
161
Punti
28
Tornei
330
Best: 290
▼
-38
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
141
Punti
21
Tornei
334
Best: 315
▼
-3
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
138
Punti
18
Tornei
364
Best: 178
▲
2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
118
Punti
22
Tornei
377
Best: 377
▲
11
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
108
Punti
26
Tornei
431
Best: 389
▲
8
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
87
Punti
30
Tornei
435
Best: 418
▲
8
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
85
Punti
27
Tornei
464
Best: 407
▲
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
78
Punti
26
Tornei
483
Best: 402
▼
-1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
74
Punti
23
Tornei
504
Best: 500
▼
-4
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
68
Punti
28
Tornei
505
Best: 394
▼
-20
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
67
Punti
15
Tornei
513
Best: 375
--
0
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
64
Punti
14
Tornei
514
Best: 204
▼
-27
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
64
Punti
14
Tornei
521
Best: 521
▲
14
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
63
Punti
29
Tornei
528
Best: 472
▼
-5
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
61
Punti
30
Tornei
537
Best: 355
▼
-3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
59
Punti
27
Tornei
575
Best: 481
▲
2
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
52
Punti
23
Tornei
590
Best: 522
▲
1
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
49
Punti
14
Tornei
603
Best: 603
▲
5
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
48
Punti
25
Tornei
606
Best: 606
▲
47
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
47
Punti
17
Tornei
619
Best: 542
▲
25
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
44
Punti
15
Tornei
623
Best: 327
▲
1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
44
Punti
26
Tornei
638
Best: 638
▲
2
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
42
Punti
27
Tornei
657
Best: 657
▲
4
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
39
Punti
22
Tornei
669
Best: 70
▲
4
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
7
Tornei
678
Best: 556
▼
-51
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
36
Punti
23
Tornei
694
Best: 465
▼
-39
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
34
Punti
22
Tornei
708
Best: 375
▼
-62
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
32
Punti
18
Tornei
717
Best: 670
▼
-8
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
32
Punti
29
Tornei
747
Best: 526
▼
-30
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
29
Punti
23
Tornei
758
Best: 292
▼
-232
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
27
Punti
11
Tornei
763
Best: 763
▲
4
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
27
Punti
15
Tornei
814
Best: 798
▲
3
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
23
Punti
21
Tornei
815
Best: 797
▼
-10
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
23
Punti
22
Tornei
833
Best: 598
▲
2
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
21
Punti
21
Tornei
866
Best: 384
▲
3
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
18
Punti
15
Tornei
882
Best: 874
▼
-8
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
17
Punti
18
Tornei
899
Best: 899
▲
6
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
16
Punti
23
Tornei
900
Best: 900
▲
18
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
16
Punti
27
Tornei
911
Best: 873
▼
-10
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
15
Punti
18
Tornei
945
Best: 945
▲
24
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
10
Tornei
957
Best: 282
--
0
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
13
Punti
19
Tornei
986
Best: 222
▼
-3
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
11
Punti
4
Tornei
991
Best: 450
▼
-2
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
11
Punti
11
Tornei
1001
Best: 299
▼
-3
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
11
Punti
18
Tornei
1021
Best: 793
▲
2
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
10
Punti
13
Tornei
1030
Best: 989
▲
3
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
24
Tornei
1072
Best: 1072
▲
30
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
8
Punti
5
Tornei
1109
Best: 903
▲
4
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1111
Best: 1086
▲
3
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1115
Best: 743
▲
3
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1150
Best: 1150
--
0
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
6
Punti
3
Tornei
1162
Best: 1160
▼
-2
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1166
Best: 1166
▲
3
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1168
Best: 1133
▼
-3
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1168
Best: 1168
▲
43
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1211
Best: 854
▼
-1
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1213
Best: 1208
▼
-5
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1222
Best: 1163
▲
2
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1227
Best: 1220
▼
-7
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1227
Best: 1066
▲
4
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1267
Best: 1237
▼
-6
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1289
Best: 1184
▼
-5
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1292
Best: 1292
▼
-4
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1302
Best: 1135
▼
-9
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1341
Best: 1307
▼
-5
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1361
Best: 664
▼
-93
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1361
Best: 1181
▼
-93
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1371
Best: 943
▼
-3
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1383
Best: 901
▲
157
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1394
Best: 1142
▼
-2
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1425
Best: 1425
▲
2
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1425
Best: 715
▲
2
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1437
Best: 1437
▲
25
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1447
Best: 267
▲
2
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1490
Best: 1312
▲
4
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1540
Best: 1540
▲
3
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1540
Best: 1445
▲
3
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1540
Best: 1350
▼
-156
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1540
Best: 1442
▲
3
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1561
Best: 1354
▲
1
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1561
Best: 1553
▲
1
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1561
Best: 1561
▲
1
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1574
Best: 1119
▲
3
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1587
Best: 1461
▲
1
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1594
Best: 1028
▲
1
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1602
Best: 590
▼
-512
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
2
Punti
15
Tornei
1604
Best: 1604
▲
2
Lorenzo Fucile
ITA, 13-05-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1701
Best: 1701
--
0
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1552
▲
86
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1701
--
0
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1605
▼
-95
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 590
--
0
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1322
--
0
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1580
--
0
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1787
Best: 1787
--
0
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1787
Best: 1663
--
0
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1856
Best: 1620
▼
-1
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1856
Best: 1743
▼
-1
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1890
Best: 835
▼
-1
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1890
Best: 1694
▼
-1
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1890
Best: 1890
▼
-1
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1890
Best: 1793
▼
-1
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1959
Best: 1856
▲
4
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
9
Tornei
