Challenger Scheveningen: I risultati Live del Primo Turno di Quali. Fabrizio Ornago al secondo turno

Fabrizio Ornago nella foto
Challenger Scheveningen CH | Terra | e64.000 – 1° Turno Quali
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [WC] Michiel De Krom vs George Von Massow
CH Scheveningen
Michiel De Krom
5
6
0
George Von Massow
7
1
6
Vincitore: G. VON MASSOW
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. De Krom
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-5 → 0-6
G. Von Massow
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
0-4 → 0-5
M. De Krom
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
M. De Krom
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
G. Von Massow
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. De Krom
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
G. Von Massow
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-0 → 5-1
G. Von Massow
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
G. Von Massow
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. De Krom
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. De Krom
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
M. De Krom
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
G. Von Massow
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. De Krom
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. De Krom
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
G. Von Massow
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
G. Von Massow
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. Peter Torebko vs Manuel Guinard
CH Scheveningen
Peter Torebko
30
6
1
Manuel Guinard•
15
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Torebko
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Guinard
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Torebko
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Guinard
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
P. Torebko
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
P. Torebko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Guinard
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
P. Torebko
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
M. Guinard
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
3. Marvin Netuschil vs Stephan Fransen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Miliaan Niesten vs Antoine Bellier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Gijs Brouwer vs [WC] Lodewijk Weststrate
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Alen Avidzba vs [WC] Niels Lootsma
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [2] Elliot Benchetrit vs [WC] Ryan Nijboer
CH Scheveningen
Elliot Benchetrit [2]
6
6
Ryan Nijboer
3
4
Vincitore: E. BENCHETRIT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Benchetrit
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
R. Nijboer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Nijboer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Nijboer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Benchetrit
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
R. Nijboer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
R. Nijboer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
E. Benchetrit
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
E. Benchetrit
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs [WC] Roy De Valk
CH Scheveningen
Geoffrey Blancaneaux [1]
6
6
Roy De Valk
4
1
Vincitore: G. BLANCANEAUX
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
R. De Valk
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
4-1 → 5-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. De Valk
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
R. De Valk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
R. De Valk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Amadatus Admiraal vs [7] Corentin Denolly
CH Scheveningen
Amadatus Admiraal
0
0
Corentin Denolly [7]•
0
0
4. Tom Kocevar-Desman vs [5] Kimmer Coppejans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Yannick Vandenbulcke vs Alexander Zhurbin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Fabrizio Ornago vs Yanais Laurent
CH Scheveningen
Fabrizio Ornago
1
6
6
Yanais Laurent
6
4
2
Vincitore: F. ORNAGO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Laurent
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
F. Ornago
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
Y. Laurent
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
F. Ornago
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Laurent
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Laurent
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
F. Ornago
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Laurent
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
F. Ornago
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Laurent
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ornago
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
Y. Laurent
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
F. Ornago
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
F. Ornago
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Laurent
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
F. Ornago
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Takashi Saito vs [6] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
CH Scheveningen
Takashi Saito•
15
3
1
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [6]
0
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Davidovich Fokina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
T. Saito
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
A. Davidovich Fokina
15-0
15-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
T. Saito
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Saito
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
A. Davidovich Fokina
3-4 → 3-5
T. Saito
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
A. Davidovich Fokina
3-2 → 3-3
T. Saito
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
T. Saito
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Davidovich Fokina
1-0 → 1-1
3. [3] Alexandre Muller vs Tak Khunn Wang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Jan Satral vs [8] Sadio Doumbia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [4] Jeremy Jahn vs Dan Added
Il match deve ancora iniziare
