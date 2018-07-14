Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Scheveningen: I risultati Live del Primo Turno di Quali. Fabrizio Ornago al secondo turno

14/07/2018 11:36 Nessun commento
Fabrizio Ornago nella foto
Fabrizio Ornago nella foto

NED Challenger Scheveningen CH | Terra | e64.000 – 1° Turno Quali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [WC] Michiel De Krom NED vs George Von Massow GER

CH Scheveningen
Michiel De Krom
5
6
0
George Von Massow
7
1
6
Vincitore: G. VON MASSOW
Mostra dettagli

2. Peter Torebko GER vs Manuel Guinard FRA

CH Scheveningen
Peter Torebko
30
6
1
Manuel Guinard
15
4
2
Mostra dettagli

3. Marvin Netuschil GER vs Stephan Fransen NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Miliaan Niesten NED vs Antoine Bellier SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Gijs Brouwer NED vs [WC] Lodewijk Weststrate NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Alen Avidzba RUS vs [WC] Niels Lootsma NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [2] Elliot Benchetrit FRA vs [WC] Ryan Nijboer NED

CH Scheveningen
Elliot Benchetrit [2]
6
6
Ryan Nijboer
3
4
Vincitore: E. BENCHETRIT
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs [WC] Roy De Valk NED

CH Scheveningen
Geoffrey Blancaneaux [1]
6
6
Roy De Valk
4
1
Vincitore: G. BLANCANEAUX
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Amadatus Admiraal NED vs [7] Corentin Denolly FRA

CH Scheveningen
Amadatus Admiraal
0
0
Corentin Denolly [7]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

4. Tom Kocevar-Desman SLO vs [5] Kimmer Coppejans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Yannick Vandenbulcke BEL vs Alexander Zhurbin RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Fabrizio Ornago ITA vs Yanais Laurent FRA

CH Scheveningen
Fabrizio Ornago
1
6
6
Yanais Laurent
6
4
2
Vincitore: F. ORNAGO
Mostra dettagli

2. Takashi Saito JPN vs [6] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP

CH Scheveningen
Takashi Saito
15
3
1
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [6]
0
6
4
Mostra dettagli

3. [3] Alexandre Muller FRA vs Tak Khunn Wang FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Jan Satral CZE vs [8] Sadio Doumbia FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [4] Jeremy Jahn GER vs Dan Added FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare