Challenger Recanati: Il livescore e il video streaming delle semifinali. Non ci sono azzurri

07/07/2018 18:08 Nessun commento
Daniel Brands, classe 1987
ITAChallenger Recanati (cemento, €43.000) – Semifinali

CENTRALE – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Fernando Romboli BRA vs [2] Mao-Xin Gong CHN / Ze Zhang CHN

2. [PR] Daniel Brands GER vs Roberto Quiroz ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs [6] Viktor Galovic CRO (non prima ore: 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Il match tra Brands e Quiroz

Il match tra Menendez-Maceiras e Galovic

