Challenger Recanati: Il livescore e il video streaming delle semifinali. Non ci sono azzurri
07/07/2018 18:08 Nessun commento
Challenger Recanati (cemento, €43.000) – Semifinali
CENTRALE – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. Gonzalo Escobar / Fernando Romboli vs [2] Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang
CH Recanati
Gonzalo Escobar / Fernando Romboli•
40
6
4
Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang [2]
0
2
5
4 Game points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Escobar / Romboli
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
4-5
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
G. Escobar / Romboli
15-0
30-0
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
M. Gong / Zhang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Escobar / Romboli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
G. Escobar / Romboli
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-2 → 2-2
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Escobar / Romboli
15-0
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-2
G. Escobar / Romboli
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 6-2
M. Gong / Zhang
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
G. Escobar / Romboli
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
G. Escobar / Romboli
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-0 → 2-1
G. Escobar / Romboli
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [PR] Daniel Brands vs Roberto Quiroz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras vs [6] Viktor Galovic (non prima ore: 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Il match tra Brands e Quiroz
Il match tra Menendez-Maceiras e Galovic
TAG: Brands, Challenger Recanati, Challenger Recanati 2018
