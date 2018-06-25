Wimbledon 2018 ATP, Copertina

Wimbledon: I risultati Live del Day 1 delle Qualificazioni. Azzurri Show. Otto italiani al secondo turno

25/06/2018 19:22 119 commenti
Simone Bolelli classe 1985
Simone Bolelli classe 1985

Quasi un en-plein per il tennis azzurro nel primo turno delle qualificazioni maschili di Wimbledon, terzo Slam della stagione, in corso sui campi in erba di Roehampton, a Londra. In otto hanno infatti esordito positivamente: si tratta di Thomas Fabbiano, 16esima testa di serie, Lorenzo Sonego, 12esima testa di serie, Simone Bolelli, Luca Vanni, Alessandro Giannessi, Stefano Travaglia, 25esima testa di serie, Salvatore Caruso e Stefano Napolitano (questi ultimi due saranno protagonisti di un derby tricolore al secondo turno).
Subito fuori, invece, Matteo Donati, che aveva probabilmente “pescato” l’avversario più complicato su questa superficie, l’australiano Bernard Tomic.

GBR Secondo turno
Salvatore Caruso (ITA) c. Stefano Napolitano (ITA)
Alessandro Giannessi (ITA) c. (5) Jurgen Zopp (EST)
(25) Stefano Travaglia (ITA) c. Mats Moraing (GER)
Luca Vanni (ITA) c. Blaz Rola (SLO)
(12) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) c. Constantin Lestienne (FRA)
Simone Bolelli (ITA) c. Viktor Galovic (CRO)
(16) Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) c. Tobias Kamke (GER)

GBR Wimbledon – 1° Turno Qualificazioni

Court 2 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Londero ARG vs C. Garin CHI

Slam Wimbledon
J. Londero
3
4
C. Garin
6
6
Vincitore: C. Garin
Mostra dettagli

J. Munar ESP vs A. Collarini ARG

Slam Wimbledon
J. Munar [1]
6
7
8
A. Collarini
7
5
10
Vincitore: A. Collarini
Mostra dettagli

E. King USA vs A. Pavlasek CZE

Slam Wimbledon
E. King
3
4
A. Pavlasek [26]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Pavlasek
Mostra dettagli

A. De Greef BEL vs J. Kubler AUS

Slam Wimbledon
A. De Greef
1
2
J. Kubler
6
6
Vincitore: J. Kubler
Mostra dettagli


Court 3 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Giannessi ITA vs D. Petrovic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
A. Giannessi
6
6
D. Petrovic
3
3
Vincitore: A. Giannessi
Mostra dettagli

D. Koepfer GER vs T. Ito JPN

Slam Wimbledon
D. Koepfer
6
6
T. Ito
4
3
Vincitore: D. Koepfer
Mostra dettagli

T. Kamke GER vs P. Gunneswaran IND

Slam Wimbledon
T. Kamke
6
6
P. Gunneswaran
1
4
Vincitore: T. Kamke
Mostra dettagli

E. Gerasimov BLR vs D. Novak AUT

Slam Wimbledon
E. Gerasimov
2
2
D. Novak
6
6
Vincitore: D. Novak
Mostra dettagli


Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Moraing GER vs L. Harris RSA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Moraing
6
6
L. Harris
4
2
Vincitore: M. Moraing
Mostra dettagli

M. Polmans AUS vs M. Bachinger GER

Slam Wimbledon
M. Polmans
3
6
6
M. Bachinger
6
4
8
Vincitore: M. Bachinger
Mostra dettagli

Y. Hanfmann GER vs S. Robert FRA

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Hanfmann [7]
5
6
S. Robert
7
7
Vincitore: S. Robert
Mostra dettagli

M. Kecmanovic SRB vs E. Lopez Perez ESP

Slam Wimbledon
M. Kecmanovic
3
4
E. Lopez Perez
6
6
Vincitore: E. Lopez Perez
Mostra dettagli


Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
I. Nedelko RUS vs S. Travaglia ITA

Slam Wimbledon
I. Nedelko
4
2
S. Travaglia [25]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Travaglia
Mostra dettagli

D. Gimeno-Traver ESP vs S. Ofner AUT

Slam Wimbledon
D. Gimeno-Traver
6
5
9
S. Ofner [29]
4
7
7
Vincitore: D. Gimeno-Traver
Mostra dettagli

B. Klahn USA vs R. Ojeda Lara ESP

Slam Wimbledon
B. Klahn
6
6
R. Ojeda Lara
3
2
Vincitore: B. Klahn
Mostra dettagli

B. Fratangelo USA vs H. Moriya JPN

Slam Wimbledon
B. Fratangelo [14]
7
6
H. Moriya
6
1
Vincitore: B. Fratangelo
Mostra dettagli


Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Vanni ITA vs K. King USA

Slam Wimbledon
K. King
2
2
L. Vanni
6
6
Vincitore: L. Vanni
Mostra dettagli

T. Fabbiano ITA vs G. Clezar BRA

Slam Wimbledon
T. Fabbiano [16]
6
6
G. Clezar
2
3
Vincitore: T. Fabbiano
Mostra dettagli

S. Caruso ITA vs A. Menendez-Maceiras ESP

Slam Wimbledon
S. Caruso
6
6
A. Menendez-Maceiras
2
2
Vincitore: S. Caruso
Mostra dettagli

A. Martin SVK vs A. Bublik KAZ

Slam Wimbledon
A. Martin
6
2
3
A. Bublik [32]
2
6
6
Vincitore: A. Bublik
Mostra dettagli


Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Rola SLO vs A. Vatutin RUS

Slam Wimbledon
B. Rola
6
4
6
A. Vatutin [24]
4
6
3
Vincitore: B. Rola
Mostra dettagli

P. Polansky CAN vs T-H. Yang TPE

Slam Wimbledon
P. Polansky [8]
4
6
6
T-H. Yang
6
3
2
Vincitore: P. Polansky
Mostra dettagli

N. Gombos SVK vs G. Sakharov FRA

Slam Wimbledon
N. Gombos
6
6
G. Sakharov
2
3
Vincitore: N. Gombos
Mostra dettagli

J-P. Smith AUS vs U. Ignatik BLR

Slam Wimbledon
J-P. Smith
6
6
8
U. Ignatik
7
1
6
Vincitore: J-P. Smith
Mostra dettagli


Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Nagal IND vs K. Majchrzak POL

Slam Wimbledon
S. Nagal
2
0
K. Majchrzak
6
6
Vincitore: K. Majchrzak
Mostra dettagli

G. Melzer AUT vs N. Serdarusic CRO

Slam Wimbledon
G. Melzer [6]
6
6
N. Serdarusic
4
4
Vincitore: G. Melzer
Mostra dettagli

J. Kovalik SVK vs J. Melzer AUT

Slam Wimbledon
J. Kovalik
3
7
2
J. Melzer
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. Melzer
Mostra dettagli

N. Rubin USA vs M. Mmoh USA

Slam Wimbledon
N. Rubin
6
2
M. Mmoh [19]
7
6
Vincitore: M. Mmoh
Mostra dettagli


Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
Q. Halys FRA vs A. Bolt AUS

Slam Wimbledon
Q. Halys [13]
6
6
3
A. Bolt
7
3
6
Vincitore: A. Bolt
Mostra dettagli

D. Galan COL vs N. Mahut FRA

Slam Wimbledon
D. Galan
6
6
2
N. Mahut [17]
1
7
6
Vincitore: N. Mahut
Mostra dettagli

D. Brown GER vs S. Kozlov USA

Slam Wimbledon
D. Brown
3
1
S. Kozlov
6
6
Vincitore: S. Kozlov
Mostra dettagli

G. Barrere FRA vs T. Monteiro BRA

Slam Wimbledon
G. Barrere
6
2
6
T. Monteiro [23]
4
6
3
Vincitore: G. Barrere
Mostra dettagli


Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Novikov USA vs C. Hemery FRA

Wimbledon
Novikov
5
Hemery
1
Vincitore: Novikov per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

B. Schnur CAN vs S. Giraldo COL

Slam Wimbledon
B. Schnur
6
7
S. Giraldo
4
5
Vincitore: B. Schnur
Mostra dettagli

Z. Kolar CZE vs A. Matusevich GBR

Slam Wimbledon
Z. Kolar
6
7
A. Matusevich
1
6
Vincitore: Z. Kolar
Mostra dettagli

B. Bonzi FRA vs Y. Watanuki JPN

Slam Wimbledon
B. Bonzi
4
6
6
Y. Watanuki
6
4
2
Vincitore: B. Bonzi
Mostra dettagli


Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Donati ITA vs B. Tomic AUS

Slam Wimbledon
M. Donati
6
3
B. Tomic [30]
7
6
Vincitore: B. Tomic
Mostra dettagli

I. Ivashka BLR vs D. Evans GBR

Slam Wimbledon
I. Ivashka [3]
4
4
D. Evans
6
6
Vincitore: D. Evans
Mostra dettagli

A. Hoang FRA vs C. Ruud NOR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Hoang
6
7
C. Ruud [31]
4
5
Vincitore: A. Hoang
Mostra dettagli

M. Purcell AUS vs D. Young USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Purcell
3
2
D. Young [21]
6
6
Vincitore: D. Young
Mostra dettagli


Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Santillan AUS vs T. Brkic BIH

Slam Wimbledon
A. Santillan
3
6
T. Brkic
6
7
Vincitore: T. Brkic
Mostra dettagli

G. Oliveira POR vs C. Harrison USA

Slam Wimbledon
G. Oliveira
3
1
C. Harrison
6
6
Vincitore: C. Harrison
Mostra dettagli

E. Ymer SWE vs S. Napolitano ITA

Slam Wimbledon
E. Ymer [4]
4
6
S. Napolitano
6
7
Vincitore: S. Napolitano
Mostra dettagli

F. Bagnis ARG vs V. Galovic CRO

Slam Wimbledon
F. Bagnis
5
2
V. Galovic
7
6
Vincitore: V. Galovic
Mostra dettagli


Court 13 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Krueger USA vs R. Opelka USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Krueger
7
3
4
R. Opelka
5
6
6
Vincitore: R. Opelka
Mostra dettagli

R. Bemelmans BEL vs C. Eubanks USA

Slam Wimbledon
R. Bemelmans [2]
6
6
C. Eubanks
4
4
Vincitore: R. Bemelmans
Mostra dettagli

L. Sonego ITA vs V. Safranek CZE

Slam Wimbledon
L. Sonego [12]
7
7
V. Safranek
6
5
Vincitore: L. Sonego
Mostra dettagli

J. Jung TPE vs N. Milojevic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
J. Jung
6
6
N. Milojevic
4
0
Vincitore: J. Jung
Mostra dettagli


Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Ward GBR vs D. King BAR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Ward
4
7
6
D. King
6
5
0
Vincitore: A. Ward
Mostra dettagli

F. Peliwo CAN vs E. Gulbis LAT

Slam Wimbledon
F. Peliwo
5
2
E. Gulbis [27]
7
6
Vincitore: E. Gulbis
Mostra dettagli

S. Gutierrez-Ferrol ESP vs L. Glasspool GBR

Slam Wimbledon
S. Gutierrez-Ferrol
5
5
L. Glasspool
7
7
Vincitore: L. Glasspool
Mostra dettagli

R. Ramanathan IND vs S. Bolelli ITA

Slam Wimbledon
R. Ramanathan [15]
3
4
S. Bolelli
6
6
Vincitore: S. Bolelli
Mostra dettagli



Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Kokkinakis AUS vs M. Arevalo ESA
Slam Wimbledon
T. Kokkinakis
3
7
6
M. Arevalo [28]
6
6
4
Vincitore: T. Kokkinakis
Mostra dettagli

H. Dellien BOL vs G. Soeda JPN

Slam Wimbledon
H. Dellien [9]
4
2
G. Soeda
6
6
Vincitore: G. Soeda
Mostra dettagli

M. Granollers ESP vs O. Otte GER

Slam Wimbledon
M. Granollers [10]
6
6
O. Otte
4
3
Vincitore: M. Granollers
Mostra dettagli

R. Olivo ARG vs H. Laaksonen SUI

Slam Wimbledon
R. Olivo
4
4
H. Laaksonen [22]
6
6
Vincitore: H. Laaksonen
Mostra dettagli


Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Zopp EST vs G. Loffhagen GBR

Slam Wimbledon
J. Zopp [5]
7
6
G. Loffhagen
6
0
Vincitore: J. Zopp
Mostra dettagli

A. McHugh GBR vs A. Davidovich Fokina ESP

Slam Wimbledon
A. McHugh
2
4
A. Davidovich Fokina
6
6
Vincitore: A. Davidovich Fokina
Mostra dettagli

M. Safwat EGY vs J. Draper GBR

Slam Wimbledon
M. Safwat
6
6
J. Draper
4
4
Vincitore: M. Safwat
Mostra dettagli

J. Ward GBR vs M. Trungelliti ARG

Slam Wimbledon
J. Ward
6
7
M. Trungelliti
3
6
Vincitore: J. Ward
Mostra dettagli


Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
H. Hurkacz POL vs K. De Schepper FRA

Slam Wimbledon
H. Hurkacz [11]
3
7
7
K. De Schepper
6
6
5
Vincitore: H. Hurkacz
Mostra dettagli

Y. Uchiyama JPN vs C. Lestienne FRA

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Uchiyama
5
0
C. Lestienne
7
6
Vincitore: C. Lestienne
Mostra dettagli

I. Marchenko UKR vs Y. Maden GER

Slam Wimbledon
I. Marchenko
6
3
4
Y. Maden [20]
4
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Maden
Mostra dettagli

A. Balazs HUN vs D. Lee KOR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Balazs
0
6
5
1
D. Lee
0
3
7
0
Mostra dettagli

119 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
ASHTONEATON 25-06-2018 19:49

FANTASTICI tutti!!!

 119
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alecon (Guest) 25-06-2018 19:49

splendida giornata, speriamo almeno la metà se non di più si riconfermi al secondo turno.

 118
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 25-06-2018 19:43

Raga oggi sicuramente si parla di record, 8 azzurri al secondo turno di quali in uno slam!!!! ma quando mai si era visto?? Qualcuno esperto di numeri e’ in grado di rispondere?

 117
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gualtiero 25-06-2018 19:40

Critiche feroci a Quinzi nell’anno in cui sta facendo il salto di qualità nei challenger e passa da 300 a 100-150 al mondo non si possono leggere. Ha tutta la vita davanti per fare quali slam ora è concentrato a battere il ferro finché caldo e cominciare una nuova carriera.

 116
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Denis Shapovalov (Guest) 25-06-2018 19:38

Scritto da Tennisdoc74
Ma come mai gli italiani giocano tutti wimbledon tranne il fenomeno quinzi?poteva fare le qualificazioni invece gioca a Milano….grandi ambizioni per il tennista italiano più forte degli ultimi 50 anni ma soprattutto il più sopravvalutato ed esaltato che abbia mai visto

Livetennis.it si trasformerà in livequinzi.it…
lasciate in pace ‘sto ragazzo… e godetevi il quasi en plein

 115
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Borsir (Guest) 25-06-2018 19:36

Si qualificano in 16 ?

 114
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
andre84 25-06-2018 19:34

8 su 9 sull’erba spettacolo…con grossa possibilità di portarne almeno dai 4(Caruso/Napolitano, Bolelli, Sonego, Travaglia) ai 6 (Fabbiano e Vanni 50%-50%) al turno finale. L’unico che parte sfavorito ma non chiuso(25%) è Giannezz contro lo Zopp. Inoltre Donati senza partite di preparazione se l’è giocata con Tomic che si qualificherà facile…Grandi!

 113
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Zampa 25-06-2018 19:32

Oggi gli italiani STUPENDI

 112
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
tinapica 25-06-2018 19:32

Scritto da Igor
@ tinapica (#2141771)
Ma a voi cosa cambia che Quinzi faccia Wimbledon oppure no? Non sono un esperto ma a me sembra che abbia deciso di fare un percorso sulla terra per consolidare o migliorare il lavoro sui suoi difetti. I risultati pare gli stiano dando ragione pure.

Beh a me nulla cambia anzi, vivendo vicino a Milano magari me lo vado pure a vedere. Ma io ho una visione un po’romantica dell’agonismo e in quest’ottica ci sono appuntamenti a cui, se si ha il diritto di andare, si deve rispondere: presente! Andare e giocarsi le proprie possibilità senza paura, che le sconfitte fanno parte della vita e, se se ne fà tesoro di esperienza, non possono che far migliorare. Ma non è detto che arrivi inevitabile una sconfitta. Certo, se non ci si prova non lo si può sapere. Questo argomento l’ho continuato a sostenere per Federer ed il Roland Garros, figuriamoci se non lo sostengo per Quinzi ed un torneo (“IL TORNEO”) che al solo sentirlo nominare dovrebbe fargli drizzare tutti gli ormoni e scattare in piedi…

 111
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nere 25-06-2018 19:30

secondo turno:
a parte il derby caruso- napolitano (bravissimo quest’ultimo) che avrà un terzo turno quantomeno alla pari contro il vincente balasz-barrere
giannessi sfavorito ma non chiuso contro zopp
travaglia 50 e 50 contro moraing
vanni lievemente favorito contro rola
così come fabbiano contro kamke
sonego favorito d’obbligo contro lestienne
così come bolelli contro galovic
insomma potremmo portarli se non tutti almeno 5-6 al terzo turno

 110
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Roberto (Guest) 25-06-2018 19:28

@ E-team (#2141892)

Ci dovremo abituare…
Il movimento italiano maschile sta attraversando il miglior momento degli ultimi 30 anni almeno, in termini di quantità il migliore in assoluto.

 109
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tennisdoc74 25-06-2018 19:21

@ Tutto Dritto (#2141864)
Era quello che intendevo dire,visto che nn è un fuoriclasse perché continuare ad esaltarlo così tanto…lui nn ha colpe,Ma basta continuare a considerarlo un futuro campione.un Po di obbiettività reale ci vuole

 108
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
tinapica 25-06-2018 19:20

Allora: 8 su 9 è un risultato su cui avremmo messa la firma col sangue alla vigilia ma il rammarico che il conto in banca di un cretinetti come Tomic abbia incominciato ad assottigliarsi troppo presto, risvegliandolo dal letargo agonistico in cui stava tanto bene ed impedendoci di fare tombola, rimane. Applausi a tutti, Donati compreso, e, a mio modo di vedere, i più fragorosi vanno specialmente a Lucone Vanni che ,delle vittorie odierne, la sua è quella che più mi sorprende.

 107
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sebaSeppi
il vero tennis (Guest) 25-06-2018 19:18

1° TURNO SALTATE 13 TDS! DELLE PRIME 10 FUORI LA 1 LA 3 LA 4 LA 7 E LA 9.. CI SONO GIA’ I LL RIPETO..E’ IMPORTANTE VINCERE AL 2° TURNO!

 106
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
E-team (Guest) 25-06-2018 19:14

Direi una giornata fantastica….non so quante altre volte capita di veder vincere 8/9 in uno slam

 105
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
LorenzoViola (Guest) 25-06-2018 19:05

Scritto da Bag MC13

Scritto da Tennisdoc74
Ma come mai gli italiani giocano tutti wimbledon tranne il fenomeno quinzi?poteva fare le qualificazioni invece gioca a Milano….grandi ambizioni per il tennista italiano più forte degli ultimi 50 anni ma soprattutto il più sopravvalutato ed esaltato che abbia mai visto

9 italiani 7 partite vinte 15 set vinti 2 set persi una sola partita persa
E tu vieni qui a parlare di Quinzi? Giocatore che per altro è nel momento più roseo della sua carriera
Ti interessa il tennis o ti diverti solo a denigrare i talenti che faticano/falliscono ad emergere?

Concordo e inoltre specifico che Quinzi non è voluto andare a Wimbledon per fare le qualificazioni perché in realtà la classifica l’aveva e come! Se poi sarà la scelta giusta lo scopriremo tra qualche giorno!

 104
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Frankappa (Guest) 25-06-2018 19:05

Scritto da Tutto Dritto

Scritto da JoeFoxx

Scritto da Bjorn borg

Scritto da sabri1977

Scritto da ernests

Scritto da Tennisdoc74
Ma come mai gli italiani giocano tutti wimbledon tranne il fenomeno quinzi?poteva fare le qualificazioni invece gioca a Milano….grandi ambizioni per il tennista italiano più forte degli ultimi 50 anni ma soprattutto il più sopravvalutato ed esaltato che abbia mai visto

Sono un utente semplice: ho bisogno di attenzioni, sparo cazzate su quinzi

spara cazzate? ha detto solo la verita’…

Ha detto la verita’. Resta il fatto che Quinzi continua a deludere. Non sara’ mai un campione. E non gliene si puo’ fare una colpa. Migliorera’ la classifica. A fine anno sara’top 150. Gli auguro di migliorare ancora, ma sembra destinato ad una carriera da challenger con qualche puntata in atp. Poi, siamo appena stati smentiti in tanti con cecchinato. Ma le favole non sempre si ripetono. Non sarebbero favole

In questo stesso momento, commentando la Giorgi, si stanno esprimendo In effetti, solo una vera e propria catarsi, simile a quella di Cecchinato, potrebbe trasformare un buon giocatore intorno alla 200esima posizione nel tanto atteso Messia… Fortunatamente, anche senza gli acuti di Quinzi, il panorama tennistico italiano maschile offre oggi lo stesso dei bei motivi per i quali appassionarsi… Perché prendersela?

Ma che colpe avrà mai sto Quinzi??? Commenti assurdi, e colpa sua se non è il fuoriclasse tanto atteso???

Sì e’ colpa sua, non gli perdonano che è stato vicino a smettere e poi ha ricominciato, ha vinto due challenger, adesso nella race è 112.
Ma come si permette di rialzare la testa cosi’.Deve solo essere deludente e possibilmente smettere per rasserenare queste anime in pena.

 103
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
il vero tennis (Guest) 25-06-2018 18:59

@ Sandro (#2141873)

condivido in totem, su donati ho visto un pezzo su sky, mi è sembrato con un linguaggio del corpo spento, aveva contro brekkato tomic ma era poco convinto di fare la partita e si è limitato a non sbagliare ma poi sbagliavo lo stesso! Non mi è sembrato maturo per questo palcoscenico, eppure ha già fatto 2 1000 a roma……..più che altro mi è sembrato avesse poca attitudine a questo genere di partite che non sono i challenger……
Lo paragono a napolitano che a me non fa impazzire, ma lui ad esempio è convinto che questo palcoscenico lo può frequentare e anche a caruso che anno dopo anno migliora su questa erba, mi sono sembrati con un piglio differente..
Tra l’altro sorte vuole adesso rivali al 2° turno..peccato
Intanto abbiamo gia i LL E QUINDI è FONDAMENTALE PER TRAVAGLIA SONEGO E FABBIANO ANDARE AL 3° TURNO..

vedremo…

 102
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mauro59 (Guest) 25-06-2018 18:56

Scritto da Tutto Dritto

Scritto da JoeFoxx

Scritto da Bjorn borg

Scritto da sabri1977

Scritto da ernests

Scritto da Tennisdoc74
Ma come mai gli italiani giocano tutti wimbledon tranne il fenomeno quinzi?poteva fare le qualificazioni invece gioca a Milano….grandi ambizioni per il tennista italiano più forte degli ultimi 50 anni ma soprattutto il più sopravvalutato ed esaltato che abbia mai visto

Sono un utente semplice: ho bisogno di attenzioni, sparo cazzate su quinzi

spara cazzate? ha detto solo la verita’…

Ha detto la verita’. Resta il fatto che Quinzi continua a deludere. Non sara’ mai un campione. E non gliene si puo’ fare una colpa. Migliorera’ la classifica. A fine anno sara’top 150. Gli auguro di migliorare ancora, ma sembra destinato ad una carriera da challenger con qualche puntata in atp. Poi, siamo appena stati smentiti in tanti con cecchinato. Ma le favole non sempre si ripetono. Non sarebbero favole

In questo stesso momento, commentando la Giorgi, si stanno esprimendo In effetti, solo una vera e propria catarsi, simile a quella di Cecchinato, potrebbe trasformare un buon giocatore intorno alla 200esima posizione nel tanto atteso Messia… Fortunatamente, anche senza gli acuti di Quinzi, il panorama tennistico italiano maschile offre oggi lo stesso dei bei motivi per i quali appassionarsi… Perché prendersela?

Ma che colpe avrà mai sto Quinzi??? Commenti assurdi, e colpa sua se non è il fuoriclasse tanto atteso???

Nessuno criminalizza Quinzi. Ma non si può accettare che sconfitte inattese contro avversari alla portata siano commentate in modo bizzarro trasformando un avversario alquanto modesto in una racchetta d’oro. Paradossalmente invece di tutelarlo gli si fa solo del male. Di contro la Giorgi che perde al terzo contro Sloane Stephens o nettamente contro la Wozniacky viene letteralmente massacrata. Ci vuole equilibrio e riconoscere anche passaggi a vuoto che capitano spesso nel mondo del tennis, senza cercare di arrampicarsi sugli specchi. In questo momento poi al maschile le cose non vanno del tutto male, anzi in prospettiva c’è un campioncino under 11, figlio di un mio amico, fortissimo e che è un prospetto interessantissimo, a breve sentiremo sicuramente parlare di lui, uno Zverevino. Il problema è al femminile forse una crisi del genere l’abbiamo vissuta ai tempi di Lea Pericoli, anzi Lea non riusciva neanche ad arrivare dove Camila è ora. Speriamo che si cambi la politica perché ho paura che dopo Pennetta, Schiavone, Vinci ed Errani c’è Camila e poi il vuoto.

 101
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)