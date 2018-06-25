Wimbledon: I risultati Live del Day 1 delle Qualificazioni. Azzurri Show. Otto italiani al secondo turno

Quasi un en-plein per il tennis azzurro nel primo turno delle qualificazioni maschili di Wimbledon, terzo Slam della stagione, in corso sui campi in erba di Roehampton, a Londra. In otto hanno infatti esordito positivamente: si tratta di Thomas Fabbiano, 16esima testa di serie, Lorenzo Sonego, 12esima testa di serie, Simone Bolelli, Luca Vanni, Alessandro Giannessi, Stefano Travaglia, 25esima testa di serie, Salvatore Caruso e Stefano Napolitano (questi ultimi due saranno protagonisti di un derby tricolore al secondo turno).

Subito fuori, invece, Matteo Donati, che aveva probabilmente “pescato” l’avversario più complicato su questa superficie, l’australiano Bernard Tomic.

Secondo turno

Salvatore Caruso (ITA) c. Stefano Napolitano (ITA)

Alessandro Giannessi (ITA) c. (5) Jurgen Zopp (EST)

(25) Stefano Travaglia (ITA) c. Mats Moraing (GER)

Luca Vanni (ITA) c. Blaz Rola (SLO)

(12) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) c. Constantin Lestienne (FRA)

Simone Bolelli (ITA) c. Viktor Galovic (CRO)

(16) Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) c. Tobias Kamke (GER)

Wimbledon – 1° Turno Qualificazioni

Court 2 – Ore: 12:00am

J. Londero vs C. Garin



Slam Wimbledon J. Londero J. Londero 3 4 C. Garin C. Garin 6 6 Vincitore: C. Garin Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 C. Garin 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 J. Londero 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6

J. Munar vs A. Collarini



Slam Wimbledon J. Munar [1] J. Munar [1] 6 7 8 A. Collarini A. Collarini 7 5 10 Vincitore: A. Collarini Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 8-10 A. Collarini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 8-9 → 8-10 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 8-8 → 8-9 A. Collarini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 8-7 → 8-8 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 7-7 → 8-7 Risultato 7-6 → 7-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0*-15 15*-15 30*-15 40*-15 40*-30 6-6 → 7-6 A. Collarini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 A. Collarini 15-0 15-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. Collarini 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 J. Munar 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Collarini 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Collarini 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Collarini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 A. Collarini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 A. Collarini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 A. Collarini 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-5 → 3-5 J. Munar 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Collarini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Collarini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Collarini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 6-6 → 6-7 J. Munar 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 A. Collarini 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 A. Collarini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 J. Munar 0-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Collarini 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 A. Collarini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Collarini 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Collarini 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

E. King vs A. Pavlasek



Slam Wimbledon E. King E. King 3 4 A. Pavlasek [26] A. Pavlasek [26] 6 6 Vincitore: A. Pavlasek Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 E. King 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 E. King 15-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 E. King 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 E. King 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Pavlasek 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 E. King 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 E. King 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 A. Pavlasek 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 E. King 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 E. King 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 E. King 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Pavlasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

A. De Greef vs J. Kubler



Slam Wimbledon A. De Greef A. De Greef 1 2 J. Kubler J. Kubler 6 6 Vincitore: J. Kubler Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 A. De Greef 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. De Greef 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. De Greef 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 J. Kubler 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. De Greef 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 A. De Greef 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-4 → 1-5 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. De Greef 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 J. Kubler 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 A. De Greef 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Kubler 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 3 – Ore: 12:00am

A. Giannessi vs D. Petrovic



Slam Wimbledon A. Giannessi A. Giannessi 6 6 D. Petrovic D. Petrovic 3 3 Vincitore: A. Giannessi Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 D. Petrovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Giannessi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 D. Petrovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Giannessi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3

D. Koepfer vs T. Ito



Slam Wimbledon D. Koepfer D. Koepfer 6 6 T. Ito T. Ito 4 3 Vincitore: D. Koepfer Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 T. Ito 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 T. Ito 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 T. Ito 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 T. Ito 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 T. Ito 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 5-4 T. Ito 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. Ito 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 T. Ito 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 T. Ito 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

T. Kamke vs P. Gunneswaran



Slam Wimbledon T. Kamke T. Kamke 6 6 P. Gunneswaran P. Gunneswaran 1 4 Vincitore: T. Kamke Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 P. Gunneswaran 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 P. Gunneswaran 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 P. Gunneswaran 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 T. Kamke 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 P. Gunneswaran 15-0 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 T. Kamke 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 P. Gunneswaran 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 P. Gunneswaran 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-0 → 5-1 T. Kamke 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 P. Gunneswaran 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-0 → 4-0 T. Kamke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 P. Gunneswaran 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 T. Kamke 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

E. Gerasimov vs D. Novak



Slam Wimbledon E. Gerasimov E. Gerasimov 2 2 D. Novak D. Novak 6 6 Vincitore: D. Novak Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 E. Gerasimov 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 D. Novak 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 E. Gerasimov 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am

M. Moraing vs L. Harris



Slam Wimbledon M. Moraing M. Moraing 6 6 L. Harris L. Harris 4 2 Vincitore: M. Moraing Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4

M. Polmans vs M. Bachinger



Slam Wimbledon M. Polmans M. Polmans 3 6 6 M. Bachinger M. Bachinger 6 4 8 Vincitore: M. Bachinger Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-8 Risultato 6-7 → 6-8 Tiebreak 0*-0 0*-15 15*-15 15*-30 15*-40 6-6 → 6-7 M. Bachinger 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 M. Polmans 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 M. Bachinger 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 M. Bachinger 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Bachinger 15-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Polmans 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Bachinger 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Bachinger 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Polmans 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 M. Bachinger 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Bachinger 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Bachinger 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Bachinger 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Polmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Bachinger 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Polmans 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 M. Bachinger 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 M. Polmans 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 M. Bachinger 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 M. Bachinger 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Polmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 M. Bachinger 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 M. Polmans 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 30-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 M. Bachinger 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Y. Hanfmann vs S. Robert



Slam Wimbledon Y. Hanfmann [7] Y. Hanfmann [7] 5 6 S. Robert S. Robert 7 7 Vincitore: S. Robert Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* 5*-4 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 7*-6 7*-7 7-8* 6-6 → 6-7 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 S. Robert 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 S. Robert 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 1-2 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 S. Robert 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-6 → 5-7 S. Robert 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 S. Robert 15-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 Y. Hanfmann 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 S. Robert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 Y. Hanfmann 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

M. Kecmanovic vs E. Lopez Perez



Slam Wimbledon M. Kecmanovic M. Kecmanovic 3 4 E. Lopez Perez E. Lopez Perez 6 6 Vincitore: E. Lopez Perez Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 E. Lopez Perez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 E. Lopez Perez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 E. Lopez Perez 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 E. Lopez Perez 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 E. Lopez Perez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 E. Lopez Perez 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 E. Lopez Perez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 E. Lopez Perez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 E. Lopez Perez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 E. Lopez Perez 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am

I. Nedelko vs S. Travaglia



Slam Wimbledon I. Nedelko I. Nedelko 4 2 S. Travaglia [25] S. Travaglia [25] 6 6 Vincitore: S. Travaglia Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 S. Travaglia 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 I. Nedelko 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 S. Travaglia 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6

D. Gimeno-Traver vs S. Ofner



Slam Wimbledon D. Gimeno-Traver D. Gimeno-Traver 6 5 9 S. Ofner [29] S. Ofner [29] 4 7 7 Vincitore: D. Gimeno-Traver Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 9-7 S. Ofner 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 8-7 → 9-7 D. Gimeno-Traver 15-0 30-0 40-0 7-7 → 8-7 Risultato 7-6 → 7-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 30*-0 40*-0 40*-15 6-6 → 7-6 S. Ofner 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 D. Gimeno-Traver 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 D. Gimeno-Traver 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 D. Gimeno-Traver 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 D. Gimeno-Traver 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 D. Gimeno-Traver 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 S. Ofner 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Gimeno-Traver 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 S. Ofner 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 D. Gimeno-Traver 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 S. Ofner 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 D. Gimeno-Traver 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Gimeno-Traver 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 S. Ofner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 D. Gimeno-Traver 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 S. Ofner 15-0 30-0 2-1 → 2-2 D. Gimeno-Traver 0-15 15-15 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Ofner 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Gimeno-Traver 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 S. Ofner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 D. Gimeno-Traver 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Gimeno-Traver 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 S. Ofner 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 D. Gimeno-Traver 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 S. Ofner 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 D. Gimeno-Traver 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Ofner 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Gimeno-Traver 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

B. Klahn vs R. Ojeda Lara



Slam Wimbledon B. Klahn B. Klahn 6 6 R. Ojeda Lara R. Ojeda Lara 3 2 Vincitore: B. Klahn Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 B. Klahn 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 R. Ojeda Lara 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 R. Ojeda Lara 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 B. Klahn 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 R. Ojeda Lara 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 B. Klahn 15-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 R. Ojeda Lara 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 R. Ojeda Lara 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 4-2 → 5-2 R. Ojeda Lara 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 R. Ojeda Lara 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 B. Klahn 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 R. Ojeda Lara 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

B. Fratangelo vs H. Moriya



Slam Wimbledon B. Fratangelo [14] B. Fratangelo [14] 7 6 H. Moriya H. Moriya 6 1 Vincitore: B. Fratangelo Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 H. Moriya 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-1 → 6-1 B. Fratangelo 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 H. Moriya 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 B. Fratangelo 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 H. Moriya 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 B. Fratangelo 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 H. Moriya 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 5*-2 5*-3 6-3* 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 H. Moriya 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 B. Fratangelo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 H. Moriya 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 B. Fratangelo 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 H. Moriya 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 B. Fratangelo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 H. Moriya 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 B. Fratangelo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 H. Moriya 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 B. Fratangelo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 H. Moriya 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1

Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am

L. Vanni vs K. King



Slam Wimbledon K. King K. King 2 2 L. Vanni L. Vanni 6 6 Vincitore: L. Vanni Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6

T. Fabbiano vs G. Clezar



Slam Wimbledon T. Fabbiano [16] T. Fabbiano [16] 6 6 G. Clezar G. Clezar 2 3 Vincitore: T. Fabbiano Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 G. Clezar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 15-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 G. Clezar 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 2-3 → 3-3 G. Clezar 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 G. Clezar 0-15 15-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 T. Fabbiano 0-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 G. Clezar 15-0 30-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 G. Clezar 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 G. Clezar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 G. Clezar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 G. Clezar 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

S. Caruso vs A. Menendez-Maceiras



Slam Wimbledon S. Caruso S. Caruso 6 6 A. Menendez-Maceiras A. Menendez-Maceiras 2 2 Vincitore: S. Caruso Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 A. Menendez-Maceiras 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 A. Menendez-Maceiras 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Menendez-Maceiras 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Menendez-Maceiras 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Menendez-Maceiras 5-3 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 A. Menendez-Maceiras 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Menendez-Maceiras 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 A. Menendez-Maceiras 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Menendez-Maceiras 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

A. Martin vs A. Bublik



Slam Wimbledon A. Martin A. Martin 6 2 3 A. Bublik [32] A. Bublik [32] 2 6 6 Vincitore: A. Bublik Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 A. Martin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 A. Martin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Martin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am

B. Rola vs A. Vatutin



Slam Wimbledon B. Rola B. Rola 6 4 6 A. Vatutin [24] A. Vatutin [24] 4 6 3 Vincitore: B. Rola Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 B. Rola 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Vatutin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 B. Rola 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Vatutin 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 B. Rola 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 A. Vatutin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 B. Rola 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Vatutin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 B. Rola 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 A. Vatutin 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 B. Rola 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Vatutin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4

P. Polansky vs T-H. Yang



Slam Wimbledon P. Polansky [8] P. Polansky [8] 4 6 6 T-H. Yang T-H. Yang 6 3 2 Vincitore: P. Polansky Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 P. Polansky 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 T-H. Yang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 P. Polansky 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 4-1 → 5-1 T-H. Yang 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 P. Polansky 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 T-H. Yang 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 P. Polansky 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 T-H. Yang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 P. Polansky 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 T-H. Yang 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 P. Polansky 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 T-H. Yang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 3-2 → 4-2 P. Polansky 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 T-H. Yang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 P. Polansky 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 T-H. Yang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 P. Polansky 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 T-H. Yang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 P. Polansky 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 T-H. Yang 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 P. Polansky 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 T-H. Yang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 P. Polansky 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 T-H. Yang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 P. Polansky 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 T-H. Yang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 P. Polansky 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

N. Gombos vs G. Sakharov



Slam Wimbledon N. Gombos N. Gombos 6 6 G. Sakharov G. Sakharov 2 3 Vincitore: N. Gombos Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 G. Sakharov 0-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 G. Sakharov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 G. Sakharov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 N. Gombos 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 G. Sakharov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 N. Gombos 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 G. Sakharov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 N. Gombos 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 G. Sakharov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 G. Sakharov 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 G. Sakharov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 G. Sakharov 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

J-P. Smith vs U. Ignatik



Slam Wimbledon J-P. Smith J-P. Smith 6 6 8 U. Ignatik U. Ignatik 7 1 6 Vincitore: J-P. Smith Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 8-6 Risultato 7-6 → 8-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 15*-0 15*-15 30*-15 40*-15 6-6 → 7-6 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 J-P. Smith 0-15 15-15 30-15 5-5 → 6-5 U. Ignatik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 J-P. Smith 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 J-P. Smith 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 U. Ignatik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 J-P. Smith 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 U. Ignatik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J-P. Smith 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J-P. Smith 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 U. Ignatik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 6-1 J-P. Smith 15-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 4-1 J-P. Smith 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 U. Ignatik 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 J-P. Smith 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 U. Ignatik 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6-6 → 6-7 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 J-P. Smith 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 J-P. Smith 15-0 30-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 J-P. Smith 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 U. Ignatik 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 J-P. Smith 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 U. Ignatik 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J-P. Smith 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 U. Ignatik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J-P. Smith 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am

S. Nagal vs K. Majchrzak



Slam Wimbledon S. Nagal S. Nagal 2 0 K. Majchrzak K. Majchrzak 6 6 Vincitore: K. Majchrzak Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 0-6 K. Majchrzak 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-5 → 0-6 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6

G. Melzer vs N. Serdarusic



Slam Wimbledon G. Melzer [6] G. Melzer [6] 6 6 N. Serdarusic N. Serdarusic 4 4 Vincitore: G. Melzer Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 G. Melzer 15-0 30-0 5-4 → 6-4 N. Serdarusic 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 5-4 G. Melzer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 N. Serdarusic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 G. Melzer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 2-3 → 3-3 N. Serdarusic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 G. Melzer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 N. Serdarusic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 G. Melzer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 N. Serdarusic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 G. Melzer 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 N. Serdarusic 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 G. Melzer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 N. Serdarusic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 G. Melzer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 N. Serdarusic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 G. Melzer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 N. Serdarusic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 G. Melzer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 N. Serdarusic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

J. Kovalik vs J. Melzer



Slam Wimbledon J. Kovalik J. Kovalik 3 7 2 J. Melzer J. Melzer 6 6 6 Vincitore: J. Melzer Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 J. Kovalik 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 J. Melzer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 J. Kovalik 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 J. Melzer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 J. Melzer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 J. Kovalik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Melzer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* 4-2* 5*-2 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 J. Melzer 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 J. Melzer 30-0 5-4 → 5-5 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 J. Melzer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 J. Melzer 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Melzer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Melzer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 J. Melzer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 J. Melzer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 J. Kovalik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 J. Melzer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 J. Kovalik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 J. Melzer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Kovalik 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 J. Melzer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

N. Rubin vs M. Mmoh



Slam Wimbledon N. Rubin N. Rubin 6 2 M. Mmoh [19] M. Mmoh [19] 7 6 Vincitore: M. Mmoh Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 M. Mmoh 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 N. Rubin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Mmoh 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 2-4 N. Rubin 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-4 → 1-4 M. Mmoh 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 N. Rubin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 M. Mmoh 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 N. Rubin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3-1* 3*-2 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 5*-4 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 6-6 → 6-7 N. Rubin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 M. Mmoh 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 N. Rubin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 5-5 M. Mmoh 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 N. Rubin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 M. Mmoh 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 N. Rubin 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Mmoh 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 N. Rubin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Mmoh 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 N. Rubin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Mmoh 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am

Q. Halys vs A. Bolt



Slam Wimbledon Q. Halys [13] Q. Halys [13] 6 6 3 A. Bolt A. Bolt 7 3 6 Vincitore: A. Bolt Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 Q. Halys 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 Q. Halys 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 Q. Halys 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 1-2 Q. Halys 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 Q. Halys 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Bolt 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 4-3 → 5-3 Q. Halys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7

D. Galan vs N. Mahut



Slam Wimbledon D. Galan D. Galan 6 6 2 N. Mahut [17] N. Mahut [17] 1 7 6 Vincitore: N. Mahut Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 N. Mahut 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 D. Galan 15-0 40-0 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 N. Mahut 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 1-5 D. Galan 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 1-4 N. Mahut 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 D. Galan 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 N. Mahut 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Galan 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 2-1* 3-1* 4*-1 4*-2 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 D. Galan 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 N. Mahut 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 D. Galan 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 N. Mahut 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 D. Galan 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 N. Mahut 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 D. Galan 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 N. Mahut 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 D. Galan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 N. Mahut 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 D. Galan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 N. Mahut 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 D. Galan 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 N. Mahut 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-1 → 5-1 D. Galan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 N. Mahut 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 D. Galan 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 N. Mahut 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Galan 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

D. Brown vs S. Kozlov



Slam Wimbledon D. Brown D. Brown 3 1 S. Kozlov S. Kozlov 6 6 Vincitore: S. Kozlov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 D. Brown 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-5 → 1-6 S. Kozlov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 D. Brown 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 1-3 → 1-4 S. Kozlov 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 D. Brown 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 S. Kozlov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 D. Brown 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 S. Kozlov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 D. Brown 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 S. Kozlov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 D. Brown 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 S. Kozlov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 D. Brown 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 S. Kozlov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 1-2 D. Brown 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 S. Kozlov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

G. Barrere vs T. Monteiro



Slam Wimbledon G. Barrere G. Barrere 6 2 6 T. Monteiro [23] T. Monteiro [23] 4 6 3 Vincitore: G. Barrere Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 G. Barrere 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 G. Barrere 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 G. Barrere 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 T. Monteiro 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 T. Monteiro 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 G. Barrere 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 T. Monteiro 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 T. Monteiro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 G. Barrere 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am

D. Novikov vs C. Hemery



Wimbledon Novikov • Novikov 5 Hemery Hemery 1 Vincitore: Novikov per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Novikov 5-1

B. Schnur vs S. Giraldo



Slam Wimbledon B. Schnur B. Schnur 6 7 S. Giraldo S. Giraldo 4 5 Vincitore: B. Schnur Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 B. Schnur 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 B. Schnur 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 B. Schnur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 B. Schnur 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 5-4 S. Giraldo 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 S. Giraldo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 B. Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 S. Giraldo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 B. Schnur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Z. Kolar vs A. Matusevich



Slam Wimbledon Z. Kolar Z. Kolar 6 7 A. Matusevich A. Matusevich 1 6 Vincitore: Z. Kolar Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 4*-0 5-0* 6-0* 6*-1 6-6 → 7-6 A. Matusevich 15-0 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 Z. Kolar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Matusevich 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 Z. Kolar 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Matusevich 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 Z. Kolar 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Matusevich 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 Z. Kolar 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 A. Matusevich 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 Z. Kolar 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Matusevich 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 Z. Kolar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 A. Matusevich 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-1 → 6-1 Z. Kolar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 A. Matusevich 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 4-1 Z. Kolar 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 A. Matusevich 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 Z. Kolar 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Matusevich 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

B. Bonzi vs Y. Watanuki



Slam Wimbledon B. Bonzi B. Bonzi 4 6 6 Y. Watanuki Y. Watanuki 6 4 2 Vincitore: B. Bonzi Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 Y. Watanuki 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-2 → 6-2 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 Y. Watanuki 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 B. Bonzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Watanuki 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 B. Bonzi 0-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Y. Watanuki 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 B. Bonzi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 B. Bonzi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 B. Bonzi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 B. Bonzi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Watanuki 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 B. Bonzi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 B. Bonzi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Watanuki 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 B. Bonzi 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Watanuki 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 B. Bonzi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 B. Bonzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Watanuki 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 B. Bonzi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am

M. Donati vs B. Tomic



Slam Wimbledon M. Donati M. Donati 6 3 B. Tomic [30] B. Tomic [30] 7 6 Vincitore: B. Tomic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 B. Tomic 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7

I. Ivashka vs D. Evans



Slam Wimbledon I. Ivashka [3] I. Ivashka [3] 4 4 D. Evans D. Evans 6 6 Vincitore: D. Evans Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 D. Evans 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 D. Evans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Evans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

A. Hoang vs C. Ruud



Slam Wimbledon A. Hoang A. Hoang 6 7 C. Ruud [31] C. Ruud [31] 4 5 Vincitore: A. Hoang Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 C. Ruud 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 A. Hoang 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Hoang 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 C. Ruud 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Hoang 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 C. Ruud 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 A. Hoang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Hoang 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 C. Ruud 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

M. Purcell vs D. Young



Slam Wimbledon M. Purcell M. Purcell 3 2 D. Young [21] D. Young [21] 6 6 Vincitore: D. Young Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 D. Young 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 D. Young 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 M. Purcell 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 D. Young 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Young 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 D. Young 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 D. Young 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 M. Purcell 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 D. Young 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 M. Purcell 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 D. Young 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 M. Purcell 15-0 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 D. Young 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am

A. Santillan vs T. Brkic



Slam Wimbledon A. Santillan A. Santillan 3 6 T. Brkic T. Brkic 6 7 Vincitore: T. Brkic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 2*-3 2*-4 3-4* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 7*-7 7-8* 6-6 → 6-7 A. Santillan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 T. Brkic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 A. Santillan 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6

G. Oliveira vs C. Harrison



Slam Wimbledon G. Oliveira G. Oliveira 3 1 C. Harrison C. Harrison 6 6 Vincitore: C. Harrison Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 G. Oliveira 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-5 → 1-6 C. Harrison 15-0 30-0 1-4 → 1-5 G. Oliveira 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 C. Harrison 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 G. Oliveira 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 C. Harrison 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 G. Oliveira 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 C. Harrison 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 G. Oliveira 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 C. Harrison 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 G. Oliveira 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 C. Harrison 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 G. Oliveira 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 C. Harrison 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 G. Oliveira 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 C. Harrison 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

E. Ymer vs S. Napolitano



Slam Wimbledon E. Ymer [4] E. Ymer [4] 4 6 S. Napolitano S. Napolitano 6 7 Vincitore: S. Napolitano Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 7*-8 6-6 → 6-7 S. Napolitano 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 E. Ymer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 S. Napolitano 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 E. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 S. Napolitano 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 E. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 S. Napolitano 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 E. Ymer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 S. Napolitano 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 E. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Napolitano 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Ymer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 S. Napolitano 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 E. Ymer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 S. Napolitano 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 E. Ymer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 S. Napolitano 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 E. Ymer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 S. Napolitano 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 E. Ymer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 S. Napolitano 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 E. Ymer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

F. Bagnis vs V. Galovic



Slam Wimbledon F. Bagnis F. Bagnis 5 2 V. Galovic V. Galovic 7 6 Vincitore: V. Galovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 V. Galovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 F. Bagnis 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 V. Galovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 F. Bagnis 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 V. Galovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 F. Bagnis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 V. Galovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 F. Bagnis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 V. Galovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 F. Bagnis 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 5-6 V. Galovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 V. Galovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 V. Galovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 V. Galovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 F. Bagnis 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 V. Galovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 F. Bagnis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 13 – Ore: 12:00am

M. Krueger vs R. Opelka



Slam Wimbledon M. Krueger M. Krueger 7 3 4 R. Opelka R. Opelka 5 6 6 Vincitore: R. Opelka Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 R. Opelka 0-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 M. Krueger 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 R. Opelka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 M. Krueger 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 M. Krueger 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 R. Opelka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 2-4 → 2-5 M. Krueger 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Krueger 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5

R. Bemelmans vs C. Eubanks



Slam Wimbledon R. Bemelmans [2] R. Bemelmans [2] 6 6 C. Eubanks C. Eubanks 4 4 Vincitore: R. Bemelmans Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 R. Bemelmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 C. Eubanks 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 R. Bemelmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 3-3 → 3-4 R. Bemelmans 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 C. Eubanks 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 R. Bemelmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 C. Eubanks 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 R. Bemelmans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 C. Eubanks 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 R. Bemelmans 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 C. Eubanks 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 R. Bemelmans 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 C. Eubanks 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 R. Bemelmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 C. Eubanks 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 R. Bemelmans 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 C. Eubanks 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 R. Bemelmans 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 C. Eubanks 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

L. Sonego vs V. Safranek



Slam Wimbledon L. Sonego [12] L. Sonego [12] 7 7 V. Safranek V. Safranek 6 5 Vincitore: L. Sonego Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 L. Sonego 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 V. Safranek 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 V. Safranek 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 V. Safranek 15-0 30-0 3-3 → 3-4 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 V. Safranek 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 V. Safranek 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 V. Safranek 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 4*-0 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 V. Safranek 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 V. Safranek 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 V. Safranek 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 3-4 → 3-5 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 V. Safranek 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 V. Safranek 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 V. Safranek 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

J. Jung vs N. Milojevic



Slam Wimbledon J. Jung J. Jung 6 6 N. Milojevic N. Milojevic 4 0 Vincitore: J. Jung Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 J. Jung 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-0 → 6-0 N. Milojevic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-0 → 5-0 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 N. Milojevic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 N. Milojevic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 J. Jung 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 N. Milojevic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 J. Jung 15-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 N. Milojevic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 J. Jung 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 N. Milojevic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 N. Milojevic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 J. Jung 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 N. Milojevic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am

A. Ward vs D. King



Slam Wimbledon A. Ward A. Ward 4 7 6 D. King D. King 6 5 0 Vincitore: A. Ward Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-0 D. King 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-0 → 6-0 A. Ward 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 D. King 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 A. Ward 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 D. King 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 D. King 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 D. King 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 A. Ward 15-0 15-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 D. King 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 D. King 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 D. King 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 A. Ward 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6

F. Peliwo vs E. Gulbis



Slam Wimbledon F. Peliwo F. Peliwo 5 2 E. Gulbis [27] E. Gulbis [27] 7 6 Vincitore: E. Gulbis Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 F. Peliwo 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 E. Gulbis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 F. Peliwo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 E. Gulbis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 F. Peliwo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 F. Peliwo 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 F. Peliwo 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-6 → 5-7 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 F. Peliwo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 F. Peliwo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 F. Peliwo 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 F. Peliwo 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 E. Gulbis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 F. Peliwo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

S. Gutierrez-Ferrol vs L. Glasspool



Slam Wimbledon S. Gutierrez-Ferrol S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 5 5 L. Glasspool L. Glasspool 7 7 Vincitore: L. Glasspool Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-6 → 5-7 L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 L. Glasspool 15-0 4-4 → 4-5 S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 L. Glasspool 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 L. Glasspool 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 L. Glasspool 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 L. Glasspool 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 L. Glasspool 15-0 15-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 S. Gutierrez-Ferrol 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 L. Glasspool 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

R. Ramanathan vs S. Bolelli



Slam Wimbledon R. Ramanathan [15] R. Ramanathan [15] 3 4 S. Bolelli S. Bolelli 6 6 Vincitore: S. Bolelli Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 S. Bolelli 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 R. Ramanathan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 S. Bolelli 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 R. Ramanathan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 S. Bolelli 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 R. Ramanathan 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 S. Bolelli 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 R. Ramanathan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 S. Bolelli 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 R. Ramanathan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 S. Bolelli 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 R. Ramanathan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 S. Bolelli 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 R. Ramanathan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 S. Bolelli 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 R. Ramanathan 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 S. Bolelli 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 R. Ramanathan 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 S. Bolelli 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Slam Wimbledon T. Kokkinakis T. Kokkinakis 3 7 6 M. Arevalo [28] M. Arevalo [28] 6 6 4 Vincitore: T. Kokkinakis Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 M. Arevalo 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 M. Arevalo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 M. Arevalo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 M. Arevalo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Arevalo 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 M. Arevalo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 M. Arevalo 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 M. Arevalo 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6

T. Kokkinakisvs M. Arevalo

H. Dellien vs G. Soeda



Slam Wimbledon H. Dellien [9] H. Dellien [9] 4 2 G. Soeda G. Soeda 6 6 Vincitore: G. Soeda Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 H. Dellien 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 G. Soeda 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 H. Dellien 30-0 1-4 → 2-4 G. Soeda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 H. Dellien 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 H. Dellien 15-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 H. Dellien 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 G. Soeda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 H. Dellien 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 G. Soeda 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 3-4 H. Dellien 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 H. Dellien 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 H. Dellien 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

M. Granollers vs O. Otte



Slam Wimbledon M. Granollers [10] M. Granollers [10] 6 6 O. Otte O. Otte 4 3 Vincitore: M. Granollers Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 O. Otte 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-3 → 6-3 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 O. Otte 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Granollers 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 M. Granollers 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 O. Otte 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Granollers 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 O. Otte 15-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 O. Otte 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Granollers 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-0 → 1-1 O. Otte 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

R. Olivo vs H. Laaksonen



Slam Wimbledon R. Olivo R. Olivo 4 4 H. Laaksonen [22] H. Laaksonen [22] 6 6 Vincitore: H. Laaksonen Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 R. Olivo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 R. Olivo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 H. Laaksonen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 R. Olivo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 R. Olivo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 H. Laaksonen 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 R. Olivo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 H. Laaksonen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 R. Olivo 15-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 R. Olivo 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 H. Laaksonen 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 R. Olivo 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 R. Olivo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 R. Olivo 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am

J. Zopp vs G. Loffhagen



Slam Wimbledon J. Zopp [5] J. Zopp [5] 7 6 G. Loffhagen G. Loffhagen 6 0 Vincitore: J. Zopp Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 J. Zopp 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-0 → 6-0 G. Loffhagen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 5-0 J. Zopp 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 G. Loffhagen 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 J. Zopp 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 G. Loffhagen 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6

A. McHugh vs A. Davidovich Fokina



Slam Wimbledon A. McHugh A. McHugh 2 4 A. Davidovich Fokina A. Davidovich Fokina 6 6 Vincitore: A. Davidovich Fokina Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. McHugh 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. McHugh 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 A. McHugh 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. McHugh 15-0 30-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. McHugh 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 A. McHugh 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 A. Davidovich Fokina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. McHugh 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. McHugh 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 A. Davidovich Fokina 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 A. McHugh 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

M. Safwat vs J. Draper



Slam Wimbledon M. Safwat M. Safwat 6 6 J. Draper J. Draper 4 4 Vincitore: M. Safwat Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 M. Safwat 15-0 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 J. Draper 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 J. Draper 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 M. Safwat 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 J. Draper 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 J. Draper 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Draper 15-0 15-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Safwat 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 J. Draper 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 J. Draper 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 M. Safwat 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 J. Draper 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 J. Draper 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 M. Safwat 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Draper 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

J. Ward vs M. Trungelliti



Slam Wimbledon J. Ward J. Ward 6 7 M. Trungelliti M. Trungelliti 3 6 Vincitore: J. Ward Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 5*-0 6*-0 6-6 → 7-6 J. Ward 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 M. Trungelliti 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 J. Ward 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 M. Trungelliti 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Trungelliti 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Ward 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Trungelliti 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Trungelliti 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am

H. Hurkacz vs K. De Schepper



Slam Wimbledon H. Hurkacz [11] H. Hurkacz [11] 3 7 7 K. De Schepper K. De Schepper 6 6 5 Vincitore: H. Hurkacz Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 K. De Schepper 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 H. Hurkacz 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 K. De Schepper 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 K. De Schepper 15-0 30-0 3-3 → 3-4 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 K. De Schepper 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 K. De Schepper 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 K. De Schepper 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 3-3* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 K. De Schepper 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 K. De Schepper 15-0 30-0 30-15 5-4 → 5-5 H. Hurkacz 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-3 → 5-4 K. De Schepper 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6

Y. Uchiyama vs C. Lestienne



Slam Wimbledon Y. Uchiyama Y. Uchiyama 5 0 C. Lestienne C. Lestienne 7 6 Vincitore: C. Lestienne Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 0-6 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-5 → 0-6 C. Lestienne 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 0-5 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-3 → 0-4 C. Lestienne 15-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 C. Lestienne 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 C. Lestienne 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 C. Lestienne 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 5-3 → 5-4 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 C. Lestienne 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 C. Lestienne 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 Y. Uchiyama 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 C. Lestienne 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Uchiyama 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 C. Lestienne 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

I. Marchenko vs Y. Maden



Slam Wimbledon I. Marchenko I. Marchenko 6 3 4 Y. Maden [20] Y. Maden [20] 4 6 6 Vincitore: Y. Maden Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 Y. Maden 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 I. Marchenko 15-0 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Maden 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 I. Marchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Maden 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 I. Marchenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 Y. Maden 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 I. Marchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 Y. Maden 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 I. Marchenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Y. Maden 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 I. Marchenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 Y. Maden 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 I. Marchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 Y. Maden 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 I. Marchenko 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 2-2 Y. Maden 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 I. Marchenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 Y. Maden 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 I. Marchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 Y. Maden 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 5-4 I. Marchenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 Y. Maden 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 I. Marchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 Y. Maden 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 I. Marchenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 Y. Maden 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 I. Marchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Maden 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

A. Balazs vs D. Lee

