Roland Garros: I Risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 3 Qualificazioni (LIVE)

I risultati dal Roland Garros
Roland Garros Qualificazioni Grand Slam | Terra | 1°-2° Turno Quali
Court 5 – Ore: 10:00
Daniela Seguel vs Viktoriya Tomova
GS Roland Garros
Daniela Seguel•
0
1
3
Viktoriya Tomova
0
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Viktoriya Tomova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
Viktoriya Tomova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Daniela Seguel
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Viktoriya Tomova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Daniela Seguel
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
Viktoriya Tomova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Viktoriya Tomova
1-5 → 1-6
Viktoriya Tomova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Daniela Seguel
15-0
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-3 → 1-3
Viktoriya Tomova
0-2 → 0-3
Daniela Seguel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Viktoriya Tomova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Rebecca Sramkova vs Karolina Muchova
GS Roland Garros
Rebecca Sramkova
Karolina Muchova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Goncalo Oliveira vs Jan Choinski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jaume Munar vs Felix Auger-aliassime
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Ignacio Londero vs Andrea Collarini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 10:00
Bibiane Schoofs vs Kristie Ahn
GS Roland Garros
Bibiane Schoofs
A
7
0
Kristie Ahn [19]•
40
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kristie Ahn
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
Kristie Ahn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Bibiane Schoofs
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
Bibiane Schoofs
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Bibiane Schoofs
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
Kristie Ahn
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
15-30
3-1 → 4-1
Bibiane Schoofs
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Kristie Ahn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Kristie Ahn
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Francesca Schiavone vs Carol Zhao
GS Roland Garros
Francesca Schiavone•
0
6
3
0
Carol Zhao [23]
0
4
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Carol Zhao
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
Francesca Schiavone
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
Carol Zhao
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Francesca Schiavone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Francesca Schiavone
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 2-2
Francesca Schiavone
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Francesca Schiavone
5-4 → 6-4
Carol Zhao
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
Francesca Schiavone
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Carol Zhao
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Francesca Schiavone
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Francesca Schiavone
2-1 → 2-2
Francesca Schiavone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Carol Zhao
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Danka Kovinic vs Claire Liu
GS Roland Garros
Danka Kovinic [9]
Claire Liu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Jurgen Zopp
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jay Clarke vs Bernard Tomic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 10:00
Margot Yerolymos vs Jia-Jing Lu
GS Roland Garros
Margot Yerolymos
0
6
6
Jia-Jing Lu•
0
2
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Margot Yerolymos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Margot Yerolymos
4-4 → 4-5
Margot Yerolymos
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Jia-Jing Lu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
Margot Yerolymos
1-3 → 1-4
Jia-Jing Lu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 1-3
Margot Yerolymos
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
Margot Yerolymos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Margot Yerolymos
4-2 → 5-2
Margot Yerolymos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Margot Yerolymos
1-1 → 2-1
Jia-Jing Lu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Margot Yerolymos
0-0 → 1-0
Barbora Krejcikova vs Clara Burel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Constant Lestienne vs Sergiy Stakhovsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Carlos Taberner vs Jurgen Melzer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 10:00
Destanee Aiava vs Fangzhou Liu
GS Roland Garros
Destanee Aiava
30
6
3
0
Fangzhou Liu•
15
2
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Fangzhou Liu
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
Destanee Aiava
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Destanee Aiava
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
Fangzhou Liu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Destanee Aiava
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
Fangzhou Liu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Fangzhou Liu
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Fangzhou Liu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
Fangzhou Liu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Destanee Aiava
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
30-30
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Fangzhou Liu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Destanee Aiava
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
Fangzhou Liu
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Jing-Jing Lu vs Gabriella Taylor
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Taro Daniel vs Dennis Novak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ruben Bemelmans vs Nino Serdarusic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 10:00
Mariana Duque-marino vs Katie Boulter
GS Roland Garros
Mariana Duque-marino [7]
30
7
1
Katie Boulter•
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Mariana Duque-marino
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
Katie Boulter
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Mariana Duque-marino
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
Katie Boulter
15-0
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Mariana Duque-marino
5-5 → 6-5
Mariana Duque-marino
5-3 → 5-4
Mariana Duque-marino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Katie Boulter
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
Mariana Duque-marino
2-2 → 3-2
Mariana Duque-marino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Katie Boulter
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Mariana Duque-marino
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Ons Jabeur vs Sesil Karatantcheva
GS Roland Garros
Ons Jabeur
Sesil Karatantcheva
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Francesca Di lorenzo vs Quirine Lemoine
GS Roland Garros
Francesca Di lorenzo
Quirine Lemoine
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Ilya Ivashka vs Viktor Galovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Thomaz Bellucci vs Daniel Gimeno-traver
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 10:00
Viktorija Golubic vs Miyu Kato
GS Roland Garros
Viktorija Golubic [6]•
15
6
5
Miyu Kato
40
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Miyu Kato
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
Viktorija Golubic
5-0 → 5-1
Viktorija Golubic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
Viktorija Golubic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Viktorija Golubic
5-4 → 6-4
Miyu Kato
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
Viktorija Golubic
3-4 → 4-4
Miyu Kato
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Viktorija Golubic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
Miyu Kato
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
Viktorija Golubic
15-0
15-15
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Miyu Kato
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Viktorija Golubic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Miyu Kato
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Valentyna Ivakhnenko vs Georgina Garcia perez
GS Roland Garros
Valentyna Ivakhnenko
Georgina Garcia perez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Marco Trungelliti vs Pedro Sousa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Oscar Otte vs Carlos Berlocq
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Martin Klizan vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 10:00
Deborah Chiesa vs Priscilla Hon
GS Roland Garros
Deborah Chiesa•
30
0
6
1
Priscilla Hon
0
6
2
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Priscilla Hon
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Deborah Chiesa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
Priscilla Hon
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
Deborah Chiesa
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
Priscilla Hon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
Deborah Chiesa
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
Priscilla Hon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Deborah Chiesa
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Priscilla Hon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Deborah Chiesa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
Priscilla Hon
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
Priscilla Hon
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Junri Namigata vs Lizette Cabrera
GS Roland Garros
Junri Namigata
Lizette Cabrera
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Vitalia Diatchenko vs Jasmine Paolini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Duckhee Lee vs Lorenzo Sonego
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 10:00
Vera Lapko vs Bianca Andreescu
GS Roland Garros
Vera Lapko [1]
40
4
5
Bianca Andreescu•
15
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Bianca Andreescu
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
Vera Lapko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
Bianca Andreescu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Bianca Andreescu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
Bianca Andreescu
1-1 → 1-2
Vera Lapko
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Bianca Andreescu
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Vera Lapko
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
Bianca Andreescu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Vera Lapko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
Bianca Andreescu
3-3 → 4-3
Bianca Andreescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
Vera Lapko
0-15
15-15
15-30
0-15
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
Bianca Andreescu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Vera Lapko
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Bianca Andreescu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Rebecca Peterson vs Misaki Doi
GS Roland Garros
Rebecca Peterson [2]
Misaki Doi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Adam Pavlasek vs Hugo Dellien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Casper Ruud vs Daniel Elahi Galan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 10:00
Elitsa Kostova vs Tamara Korpatsch
GS Roland Garros
Elitsa Kostova
0
4
3
Tamara Korpatsch•
30
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tamara Korpatsch
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Tamara Korpatsch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Elitsa Kostova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
Tamara Korpatsch
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
Elitsa Kostova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
Tamara Korpatsch
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
Elitsa Kostova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
Tamara Korpatsch
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
Tamara Korpatsch
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
15-30
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
Elitsa Kostova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Tamara Korpatsch
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Nao Hibino vs Alexandra Dulgheru
GS Roland Garros
Nao Hibino [12]
Alexandra Dulgheru
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Yannick Hanfmann vs Hubert Hurkacz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Elias Ymer vs Facundo Bagnis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 10:00
Renata Zarazua vs Tamara Zidansek
GS Roland Garros
Renata Zarazua
40
1
4
Tamara Zidansek [14]•
A
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tamara Zidansek
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
Renata Zarazua
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Tamara Zidansek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Tamara Zidansek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
Renata Zarazua
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Renata Zarazua
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tamara Zidansek
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
Renata Zarazua
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
Tamara Zidansek
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-30
15-40
0-4 → 1-4
Renata Zarazua
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
Tamara Zidansek
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Renata Zarazua
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Danielle Lao vs Anhelina Kalinina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Barbara Haas vs Magdalena Frech
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Marcelo Arevalo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – Ore: 10:00
Harmony Tan vs Arina Rodionova
GS Roland Garros
Harmony Tan•
30
6
4
Arina Rodionova [15]
40
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Harmony Tan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
Arina Rodionova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
Harmony Tan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Arina Rodionova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Harmony Tan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Harmony Tan
0-15
15-15
15-30
0-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Harmony Tan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
15-0
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Harmony Tan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Eugenie Bouchard vs Dalila Jakupovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jana Fett vs Diane Parry
GS Roland Garros
Jana Fett [5]
Diane Parry
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Denis Kudla vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Akira Santillan vs Alexandre Muller
Il match deve ancora iniziare
