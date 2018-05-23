Roland Garros 2018 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: I Risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 3 Qualificazioni (LIVE)

23/05/2018 11:00 2 commenti
I risultati dal Roland Garros
FRA Roland Garros Qualificazioni Grand Slam | Terra | 1°-2° Turno Quali

Court 5 – Ore: 10:00
Daniela Seguel CHI vs Viktoriya Tomova BUL

Daniela Seguel
0
1
3
Viktoriya Tomova
0
6
5
Rebecca Sramkova SVK vs Karolina Muchova CZE

Rebecca Sramkova
Karolina Muchova
Goncalo Oliveira POR vs Jan Choinski GER

Jaume Munar ESP vs Felix Auger-aliassime CAN

Juan Ignacio Londero ARG vs Andrea Collarini ARG

Court 6 – Ore: 10:00
Bibiane Schoofs NED vs Kristie Ahn USA

Bibiane Schoofs
A
7
0
Kristie Ahn [19]
40
6
3
Francesca Schiavone ITA vs Carol Zhao CAN

Francesca Schiavone
0
6
3
0
Carol Zhao [23]
0
4
6
0
Danka Kovinic MNE vs Claire Liu USA

Danka Kovinic [9]
Claire Liu
Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS vs Jurgen Zopp EST

Jay Clarke GBR vs Bernard Tomic AUS

Court 7 – Ore: 10:00
Margot Yerolymos FRA vs Jia-Jing Lu CHN

Margot Yerolymos
0
6
6
Jia-Jing Lu
0
2
5
Barbora Krejcikova CZE vs Clara Burel FRA

Constant Lestienne FRA vs Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

Carlos Taberner ESP vs Jurgen Melzer AUT

Court 8 – Ore: 10:00
Destanee Aiava AUS vs Fangzhou Liu CHN

Destanee Aiava
30
6
3
0
Fangzhou Liu
15
2
6
2
Jing-Jing Lu CHN vs Gabriella Taylor GBR

Taro Daniel JPN vs Dennis Novak AUT

Ruben Bemelmans BEL vs Nino Serdarusic CRO

Court 9 – Ore: 10:00
Mariana Duque-marino COL vs Katie Boulter GBR

Mariana Duque-marino [7]
30
7
1
Katie Boulter
0
6
3
Ons Jabeur TUN vs Sesil Karatantcheva BUL

Ons Jabeur
Sesil Karatantcheva
Francesca Di lorenzo USA vs Quirine Lemoine NED

Francesca Di lorenzo
Quirine Lemoine
Ilya Ivashka BLR vs Viktor Galovic CRO

Thomaz Bellucci BRA vs Daniel Gimeno-traver ESP

Court 12 – Ore: 10:00
Viktorija Golubic SUI vs Miyu Kato JPN

Viktorija Golubic [6]
15
6
5
Miyu Kato
40
4
2
Valentyna Ivakhnenko RUS vs Georgina Garcia perez ESP

Valentyna Ivakhnenko
Georgina Garcia perez
Marco Trungelliti ARG vs Pedro Sousa POR

Oscar Otte GER vs Carlos Berlocq ARG

Martin Klizan SVK vs Miomir Kecmanovic SRB

Court 13 – Ore: 10:00
Deborah Chiesa ITA vs Priscilla Hon AUS

Deborah Chiesa
30
0
6
1
Priscilla Hon
0
6
2
2
Junri Namigata JPN vs Lizette Cabrera AUS

Junri Namigata
Lizette Cabrera
Vitalia Diatchenko RUS vs Jasmine Paolini ITA

Duckhee Lee KOR vs Lorenzo Sonego ITA

Court 14 – Ore: 10:00
Vera Lapko BLR vs Bianca Andreescu CAN

Vera Lapko [1]
40
4
5
Bianca Andreescu
15
6
3
Rebecca Peterson SWE vs Misaki Doi JPN

Rebecca Peterson [2]
Misaki Doi
Adam Pavlasek CZE vs Hugo Dellien BOL

Casper Ruud NOR vs Daniel Elahi Galan COL

Court 15 – Ore: 10:00
Elitsa Kostova BUL vs Tamara Korpatsch GER

Elitsa Kostova
0
4
3
Tamara Korpatsch
30
6
1
Nao Hibino JPN vs Alexandra Dulgheru ROU

Nao Hibino [12]
Alexandra Dulgheru
Yannick Hanfmann GER vs Hubert Hurkacz POL

Elias Ymer SWE vs Facundo Bagnis ARG

Court 16 – Ore: 10:00
Renata Zarazua MEX vs Tamara Zidansek SLO

Renata Zarazua
40
1
4
Tamara Zidansek [14]
A
6
3
Danielle Lao USA vs Anhelina Kalinina UKR

Barbara Haas AUT vs Magdalena Frech POL

Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs Marcelo Arevalo ESA

Court 18 – Ore: 10:00
Harmony Tan FRA vs Arina Rodionova AUS

Harmony Tan
30
6
4
Arina Rodionova [15]
40
3
3
Eugenie Bouchard CAN vs Dalila Jakupovic SLO

Jana Fett CRO vs Diane Parry FRA

Jana Fett [5]
Diane Parry
Denis Kudla USA vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

Akira Santillan AUS vs Alexandre Muller FRA

