Conchita Martinez ufficializza la separazione con Garbine Muguruza: “Ha deciso di lavorare a tempo pieno con Sumyk”

Un breve sodalizio dalla durata di appena un mese e mezzo. La seconda collaborazione tra Conchita Martinez e Garbine Muguruza, dopo la prima fruttuosa avventura conclusasi col titolo ai Championships, si conclude con il torneo di Miami. La tennista spagnola, sconfitta all’esordio ad Indian Wells da Sachia Vickery e agli ottavi di finale a Key Biscayne per mano di Sloane Stephens, ha difatti comunicato a Conchita Martinez di voler interrompere il lavoro cominciato ad inizio febbraio quando giunse all’atto conclusivo di Doha. Garbine Muguruza continuerà ad essere seguita da Sam Sumyk, rimasto sempre in prima linea ma ora impiegato full time.

I want to share the news that my collaboration with Garbiñe has finished after Miami. She has decided to go back working full time with her coach. Like always it was great to work these past tournaments with her. I wish her and the rest of the team the best for the rest of year.

— Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) 28 marzo 2018