Conchita Martinez ufficializza la separazione con Garbine Muguruza: “Ha deciso di lavorare a tempo pieno con Sumyk”

28/03/2018 18:56 Nessun commento

Un breve sodalizio dalla durata di appena un mese e mezzo. La seconda collaborazione tra Conchita Martinez e Garbine Muguruza, dopo la prima fruttuosa avventura conclusasi col titolo ai Championships, si conclude con il torneo di Miami. La tennista spagnola, sconfitta all’esordio ad Indian Wells da Sachia Vickery e agli ottavi di finale a Key Biscayne per mano di Sloane Stephens, ha difatti comunicato a Conchita Martinez di voler interrompere il lavoro cominciato ad inizio febbraio quando giunse all’atto conclusivo di Doha. Garbine Muguruza continuerà ad essere seguita da Sam Sumyk, rimasto sempre in prima linea ma ora impiegato full time.

