ATP Quito, Sofia e Montpellier: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 3

Risultati dal circuito ATP
ECU ATP Quito 250 | Terra | $501.345 – 1° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Ernesto Escobedo USA vs [7] Ivo Karlovic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Yannick Hanfmann GER vs [WC] Roberto Quiroz ECU

ATP Quito
Yannick Hanfmann
15
5
Roberto Quiroz
15
4
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Marcelo Demoliner BRA / Purav Raja IND vs [WC] Dorian Descloix FRA / Gael Monfils FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Sergio Galdos PER / Gerald Melzer AUT vs [4] Pablo Carreno Busta ESP / Guillermo Duran ARG (non prima ore: 00:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Aliaksandr Bury BLR / Hsien-Yin Peng TPE vs [WC] Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Roberto Quiroz ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Facundo Bagnis ARG vs [8] Nicolas Jarry CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Federico Gaio ITA / Andrej Martin SVK vs Victor Estrella Burgos DOM / Casper Ruud NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Carlos Berlocq ARG / Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs Nicolas Jarry CHI / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Gerald Melzer AUT vs Marco Cecchinato ITA

ATP Quito
Gerald Melzer
30
0
Marco Cecchinato
30
1
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli

2. Alessandro Motti ITA / Stefano Travaglia ITA vs [2] Treat Huey PHI / Philipp Oswald AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Austin Krajicek USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Roberto Carballes Baena ESP / Marco Cecchinato ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [LL] Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs Peter Polansky CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Alessandro Giannessi ITA / Paolo Lorenzi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



BUL ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – 1°-2° Turno

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [5] Robin Haase NED vs Marius Copil ROU

ATP Sofia
Robin Haase [5]
6
4
Marius Copil
7
6
Vincitore: M. COPIL
Mostra dettagli

2. Mikhail Youzhny RUS vs Andreas Seppi ITA

ATP Sofia
Mikhail Youzhny
0
2
Andreas Seppi
0
2
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Alexander Donski BUL / Alexandar Lazov BUL vs Jamie Cerretani USA / Sander Gille BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Marcos Baghdatis CYP vs Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [4] Philipp Kohlschreiber GER vs [Q] Mirza Basic BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Laslo Djere SRB vs Blaz Kavcic SLO

ATP Sofia
Laslo Djere
4
4
Blaz Kavcic
6
6
Vincitore: B. KAVCIC
Mostra dettagli

2. Maximilian Marterer GER vs Malek Jaziri TUN

ATP Sofia
Maximilian Marterer
0
1
Malek Jaziri
0
1
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Marcin Matkowski POL / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK vs Romain Arneodo MON / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Robin Haase NED / Matwe Middelkoop NED vs Viktor Troicki SRB / Nenad Zimonjic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Lukas Lacko SVK vs [Q] Jozef Kovalik SVK (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Robert Lindstedt SWE / Daniel Nestor CAN vs Jonathan Erlich ISR / Philipp Petzschner GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



FRA ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – 1°-2° Turno

Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Kenny De Schepper FRA vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA

ATP Montpellier
Kenny De Schepper
0
6
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
0*
6
Ace - n.1 per K. D
Mostra dettagli

2. Dustin Brown GER vs Nicolas Mahut FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Daniil Medvedev RUS vs [5] Richard Gasquet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] David Goffin BEL vs Gilles Simon FRA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [6] Andrey Rublev RUS vs Jeremy Chardy FRA (non prima ore: 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [8] Yuichi Sugita JPN vs [PR] John Millman AUS

ATP Montpellier
Yuichi Sugita [8]
30
5
John Millman
30
5
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Calvin Hemery FRA vs Ruben Bemelmans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Ben Mclachlan JPN / Hugo Nys FRA vs Karen Khachanov RUS / Mischa Zverev GER (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Tristan Lamasine FRA / Lucas Pouille FRA vs Andre Begemann GER / Jonathan Eysseric FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Ken Skupski GBR / Neal Skupski GBR vs [2] Marcus Daniell NZL / Dominic Inglot GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Ivan Dodig CRO / Rajeev Ram USA vs Wesley Koolhof NED / Artem Sitak NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

