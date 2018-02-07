ATP Quito, Sofia e Montpellier: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 3

Risultati dal circuito ATP
ATP Quito 250 | Terra | $501.345 – 1° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Ernesto Escobedo vs [7] Ivo Karlovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Yannick Hanfmann vs [WC] Roberto Quiroz
ATP Quito
Yannick Hanfmann•
15
5
Roberto Quiroz
15
4
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Quiroz
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-3 → 5-4
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
4-3 → 5-3
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Quiroz
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Marcelo Demoliner / Purav Raja vs [WC] Dorian Descloix / Gael Monfils
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Sergio Galdos / Gerald Melzer vs [4] Pablo Carreno Busta / Guillermo Duran (non prima ore: 00:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Aliaksandr Bury / Hsien-Yin Peng vs [WC] Gonzalo Escobar / Roberto Quiroz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Facundo Bagnis vs [8] Nicolas Jarry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Federico Gaio / Andrej Martin vs Victor Estrella Burgos / Casper Ruud
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Carlos Berlocq / Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Nicolas Jarry / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Gerald Melzer vs Marco Cecchinato
ATP Quito
Gerald Melzer•
30
0
Marco Cecchinato
30
1
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Melzer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
M. Cecchinato
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Alessandro Motti / Stefano Travaglia vs [2] Treat Huey / Philipp Oswald
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Austin Krajicek / Jackson Withrow vs Roberto Carballes Baena / Marco Cecchinato
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [LL] Alessandro Giannessi vs Peter Polansky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Santiago Gonzalez / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Alessandro Giannessi / Paolo Lorenzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – 1°-2° Turno
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [5] Robin Haase vs Marius Copil
ATP Sofia
Robin Haase [5]
6
4
Marius Copil
7
6
Vincitore: M. COPIL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
R. Haase
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
M. Copil
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
M. Copil
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
4-4 → 4-5
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
2. Mikhail Youzhny vs Andreas Seppi
ATP Sofia
Mikhail Youzhny
0
2
Andreas Seppi•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Youzhny
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
3. [WC] Alexander Donski / Alexandar Lazov vs Jamie Cerretani / Sander Gille
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Marcos Baghdatis vs Mikhail Kukushkin (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [4] Philipp Kohlschreiber vs [Q] Mirza Basic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Laslo Djere vs Blaz Kavcic
ATP Sofia
Laslo Djere
4
4
Blaz Kavcic
6
6
Vincitore: B. KAVCIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Kavcic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
L. Djere
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
B. Kavcic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
L. Djere
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
L. Djere
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
B. Kavcic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
L. Djere
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Kavcic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
L. Djere
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
B. Kavcic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
L. Djere
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
L. Djere
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Kavcic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
L. Djere
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Maximilian Marterer vs Malek Jaziri
ATP Sofia
Maximilian Marterer•
0
1
Malek Jaziri
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Marterer
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Marcin Matkowski / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi vs Romain Arneodo / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop vs Viktor Troicki / Nenad Zimonjic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Lukas Lacko vs [Q] Jozef Kovalik (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Robert Lindstedt / Daniel Nestor vs Jonathan Erlich / Philipp Petzschner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – 1°-2° Turno
Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Kenny De Schepper vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert
ATP Montpellier
Kenny De Schepper
0
6
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
0*
6
Ace - n.1 per K. D
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. De Schepper
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-6 → 6-6
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
2. Dustin Brown vs Nicolas Mahut (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Daniil Medvedev vs [5] Richard Gasquet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] David Goffin vs Gilles Simon (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [6] Andrey Rublev vs Jeremy Chardy (non prima ore: 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [8] Yuichi Sugita vs [PR] John Millman
ATP Montpellier
Yuichi Sugita [8]
30
5
John Millman•
30
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Sugita
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Millman
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Sugita
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 1-1
2. [WC] Calvin Hemery vs Ruben Bemelmans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Ben Mclachlan / Hugo Nys vs Karen Khachanov / Mischa Zverev (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Tristan Lamasine / Lucas Pouille vs Andre Begemann / Jonathan Eysseric (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Ken Skupski / Neal Skupski vs [2] Marcus Daniell / Dominic Inglot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] Ivan Dodig / Rajeev Ram vs Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
