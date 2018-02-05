ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e501.345 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: +1 per Andreas Seppi. Alessandro Bega +22
05/02/2018 08:58 1 commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (05-02-2018)
22
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1850
Punti
24
Tornei
46
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1085
Punti
34
Tornei
77
Best: 18
▲
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
686
Punti
26
Tornei
79
Best: 70
--
0
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
676
Punti
27
Tornei
99
Best: 82
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
543
Punti
31
Tornei
127
Best: 120
▲
1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
465
Punti
21
Tornei
135
Best: 125
▼
-2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
442
Punti
25
Tornei
159
Best: 84
▼
-2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
343
Punti
22
Tornei
174
Best: 36
▼
-2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
313
Punti
17
Tornei
175
Best: 173
▼
-2
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
313
Punti
21
Tornei
185
Best: 156
--
0
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
286
Punti
31
Tornei
204
Best: 152
▲
5
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
260
Punti
25
Tornei
232
Best: 153
▼
-3
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
229
Punti
35
Tornei
245
Best: 118
▲
5
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
213
Punti
33
Tornei
247
Best: 146
▲
2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
211
Punti
24
Tornei
258
Best: 165
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
200
Punti
32
Tornei
267
Best: 159
▼
-1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
195
Punti
25
Tornei
273
Best: 100
▼
-1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
185
Punti
22
Tornei
308
Best: 240
▼
-2
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
158
Punti
13
Tornei
320
Best: 259
▲
22
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
149
Punti
27
Tornei
334
Best: 319
▲
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
139
Punti
22
Tornei
347
Best: 204
▼
-6
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
127
Punti
21
Tornei
352
Best: 352
▲
1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
123
Punti
24
Tornei
377
Best: 369
▲
2
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
110
Punti
25
Tornei
378
Best: 378
▲
8
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
109
Punti
20
Tornei
416
Best: 290
▲
3
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
92
Punti
19
Tornei
418
Best: 402
▼
-4
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
92
Punti
23
Tornei
424
Best: 394
--
0
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
90
Punti
23
Tornei
430
Best: 423
▼
-1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
88
Punti
33
Tornei
465
Best: 457
▲
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
77
Punti
25
Tornei
486
Best: 486
--
0
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
72
Punti
34
Tornei
506
Best: 292
▲
2
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
66
Punti
11
Tornei
514
Best: 355
▼
-34
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
65
Punti
33
Tornei
518
Best: 518
▲
5
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
63
Punti
21
Tornei
525
Best: 523
▲
4
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
61
Punti
20
Tornei
534
Best: 375
▼
-28
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
60
Punti
26
Tornei
552
Best: 542
--
0
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
56
Punti
28
Tornei
563
Best: 548
▲
3
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
54
Punti
30
Tornei
573
Best: 546
▼
-2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
53
Punti
28
Tornei
596
Best: 327
▼
-3
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
48
Punti
21
Tornei
600
Best: 556
▲
2
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
47
Punti
23
Tornei
612
Best: 178
▲
14
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
45
Punti
18
Tornei
646
Best: 526
▲
4
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
38
Punti
23
Tornei
648
Best: 465
▲
4
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
38
Punti
26
Tornei
659
Best: 472
▲
2
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
36
Punti
34
Tornei
667
Best: 299
--
0
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
35
Punti
23
Tornei
693
Best: 678
--
0
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
31
Punti
20
Tornei
706
Best: 703
▼
-1
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
29
Punti
14
Tornei
710
Best: 598
▲
22
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
29
Punti
25
Tornei
711
Best: 282
▼
-1
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
29
Punti
31
Tornei
727
Best: 590
--
0
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
27
Punti
21
Tornei
765
Best: 384
▼
-2
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
24
Punti
17
Tornei
767
Best: 765
▼
-2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
24
Punti
18
Tornei
774
Best: 774
▲
19
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
24
Punti
26
Tornei
839
Best: 450
--
0
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
19
Punti
21
Tornei
858
Best: 858
▲
1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
17
Punti
12
Tornei
889
Best: 70
--
0
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
15
Punti
5
Tornei
936
Best: 743
▲
1
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
13
Punti
18
Tornei
954
Best: 908
▲
1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
12
Punti
14
Tornei
982
Best: 949
--
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
11
Punti
17
Tornei
994
Best: 222
--
0
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1019
Best: 1019
▲
1
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1025
Best: 989
▲
1
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
19
Tornei
1027
Best: 873
▲
1
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
20
Tornei
1049
Best: 793
▲
3
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
9
Punti
17
Tornei
1081
Best: 1066
--
0
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1090
Best: 1001
▼
-1
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1111
Best: 854
▲
3
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1119
Best: 1105
▲
5
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1142
Best: 1133
▲
1
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1150
Best: 903
▲
46
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1156
Best: 1135
▼
-3
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1169
Best: 912
▼
-3
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
6
Punti
15
Tornei
1186
Best: 1183
▲
1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1187
Best: 1187
▲
2
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1192
Best: 1184
▲
1
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1199
Best: 1165
▲
3
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1203
Best: 664
▲
4
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1207
Best: 943
▲
7
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1211
Best: 945
▲
6
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1250
Best: 1250
▲
3
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1255
Best: 590
▲
12
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1264
Best: 835
▲
2
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1283
Best: 1163
▲
3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1327
Best: 1307
▲
4
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1332
Best: 1332
▲
5
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1349
Best: 1142
▲
5
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1367
Best: 1367
▲
4
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1367
Best: 1367
▲
4
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1382
Best: 1382
▲
6
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1405
Best: 1251
▲
3
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1452
Best: 1452
▲
3
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1452
Best: 1452
▲
3
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1452
Best: 1322
▲
3
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1452
Best: 267
▲
3
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1484
Best: 1484
▲
4
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1513
Best: 1513
▲
6
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1529
Best: 1402
▲
6
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1529
Best: 1461
▲
6
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1592
Best: 1592
▲
3
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1592
Best: 988
▲
3
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1671
Best: 1671
▲
3
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1671
Best: 1671
▲
3
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1671
Best: 980
▲
3
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1671
Best: 715
▲
3
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1671
Best: 1671
▲
3
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1671
Best: 1671
▲
3
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1671
Best: 430
▲
3
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1671
Best: 1312
▲
3
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1671
Best: 1671
▲
3
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1753
Best: 1004
▼
-265
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1753
Best: 842
--
0
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1753
Best: 1497
--
0
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1753
Best: 1753
--
0
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1753
Best: 1753
--
0
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1825
Best: 1676
▲
3
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1825
Best: 1825
▲
3
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1825
Best: 1552
▲
3
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1825
Best: 1694
▼
-72
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1825
Best: 1793
▲
3
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1886
Best: 1856
--
0
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1886
Best: 1558
▲
35
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1918
Best: 1918
▲
3
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1952
Best: 1620
▲
2
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
8
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani
1 commento
