La pagina degli italiani Live (Challenger). Gli azzurri in campo l’11 Gennaio 2018. Andreas Seppi in semifinale a Canberra. Matteo Viola ai quarti a Bangkok (Video)

Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.87 ATP
Challenger Canberra | Cemento | $75.000
QF Seppi – Garcia-Lopez (6-1) ore 03:00
01:23:17
CH Canberra
Andreas Seppi [7]
6
6
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [3]
3
4
Vincitore: A. SEPPI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 2-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
1 Aces 4
0 Double Faults 3
55% 1st Serve % 65%
26/36 (72%) 1st Serve Points Won 25/39 (64%)
16/29 (55%) 2nd Serve Points Won 9/21 (43%)
1/2 (50%) Break Points Saved 5/8 (63%)
10 Service Games Played 9
14/39 (36%) 1st Return Points Won 10/36 (28%)
12/21 (57%) 2nd Return Points Won 13/29 (45%)
3/8 (38%) Break Points Won 1/2 (50%)
9 Return Games Played 10
42/65 (65%) Total Service Points Won 34/60 (57%)
26/60 (43%) Total Return Points Won 23/65 (35%)
68/125 (54%) Total Points Won 57/125 (46%)
Seppi – Garcia-Lopez
87. Singles ranking 70.
21. 2. 1984 Birthdate 4. 6. 1983
190 cm Height 187 cm
70 kg Weight 81 kg
right Plays right
2002 Turned pro 2002
In caso di vittoria sfiderà in semifinale [5] Victor Estrella Burgos vs [2] Florian Mayer (non prima ore: 06:00)
CH Canberra
Victor Estrella Burgos [5]•
0
7
0
0
Florian Mayer [2]
0
6
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Mayer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 0-6
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-4 → 0-5
F. Mayer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-3 → 0-4
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-6 → 6-6
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
V. Estrella Burgos
3-4 → 4-4
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Challenger Bangkok Cemento | $50.000
2T Viola – Trongcharoenchaikul (0-0) ore 04:00
01:29:24
CH Bangkok 1A
Matteo Viola [8]
6
7
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul
4
6
Vincitore: M. VIOLA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
df
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
5-4 → 5-5
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
3-4 → 4-4
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-2 → 2-2
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
5-4 → 6-4
M. Viola
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
W. Trongcharoenchaikul
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
1 Aces 7
3 Double Faults 4
60% 1st Serve % 58%
28/43 (65%) 1st Serve Points Won 27/43 (63%)
16/29 (55%) 2nd Serve Points Won 12/31 (39%)
5/8 (63%) Break Points Saved 2/6 (33%)
11 Service Games Played 11
16/43 (37%) 1st Return Points Won 15/43 (35%)
19/31 (61%) 2nd Return Points Won 13/29 (45%)
4/6 (67%) Break Points Won 3/8 (38%)
11 Return Games Played 11
44/72 (61%) Total Service Points Won 39/74 (53%)
35/74 (47%) Total Return Points Won 28/72 (39%)
79/146 (54%) Total Points Won 67/146 (46%)
Viola – Trongcharoenchaikul
284. Singles ranking 487.
7. 7. 1987 Birthdate 8. 4. 1995
right Plays right
In caso di vittoria sfiderà ai quarti di finale Lopez-Perez Enrique
Born: 3. 6. 1991
Current/Highest rank – singles: 265. / 161.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 297. / 141.
Sex: man
Plays: right
Challenger Bangkok Cemento | $50.000
2T M. Granollers – Cipolla (3-2) 2 incontro dalle ore 04:00
01:19:00
CH Bangkok 1A
Marcel Granollers [1]
6
6
Flavio Cipolla
3
1
Vincitore: M. GRANOLLERS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Granollers
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
F. Cipolla
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 5-1
M. Granollers
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
F. Cipolla
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
M. Granollers
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
F. Cipolla
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Granollers
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Cipolla
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
F. Cipolla
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
M. Granollers
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
F. Cipolla
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 1
73% 1st Serve % 72%
25/37 (68%) 1st Serve Points Won 20/42 (48%)
8/14 (57%) 2nd Serve Points Won 8/16 (50%)
5/6 (83%) Break Points Saved 4/9 (44%)
8 Service Games Played 8
22/42 (52%) 1st Return Points Won 12/37 (32%)
8/16 (50%) 2nd Return Points Won 6/14 (43%)
5/9 (56%) Break Points Won 1/6 (17%)
8 Return Games Played 8
33/51 (65%) Total Service Points Won 28/58 (48%)
30/58 (52%) Total Return Points Won 18/51 (35%)
63/109 (58%) Total Points Won 46/109 (42%)
Granollers – Cipolla
149. Singles ranking 1028.
12. 4. 1986 Birthdate 20. 10. 1983
right Plays right
In caso di vittoria sfiderà ai quarti di finale
[Q] Emil Ruusuvuori
vs [7] Yusuke Takahashi
CH Bangkok 1A
Emil Ruusuvuori
6
3
3
Yusuke Takahashi [7]
3
6
6
Vincitore: Y. TAKAHASHI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Takahashi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Takahashi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Takahashi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-0 → 2-1
Y. Takahashi
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Takahashi
0-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Takahashi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Takahashi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Challenger Bangkok Cemento | $50.000
2T Bega – Lopez Perez (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 04:00
01:03:21
CH Bangkok 1A
Alessandro Bega
3
4
Enrique Lopez Perez [2]
6
6
Vincitore: E. LOPEZ PEREZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 1-3
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
E. Lopez Perez
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2 Aces 9
2 Double Faults 3
56% 1st Serve % 56%
15/25 (60%) 1st Serve Points Won 24/36 (67%)
7/20 (35%) 2nd Serve Points Won 14/28 (50%)
2/7 (29%) Break Points Saved 4/7 (57%)
9 Service Games Played 10
12/36 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 10/25 (40%)
14/28 (50%) 2nd Return Points Won 13/20 (65%)
3/7 (43%) Break Points Won 5/7 (71%)
10 Return Games Played 9
22/45 (49%) Total Service Points Won 38/64 (59%)
26/64 (41%) Total Return Points Won 23/45 (51%)
48/109 (44%) Total Points Won 61/109 (56%)
Bega – Lopez Perez
343. Singles ranking 265.
11. 1. 1991 Birthdate 3. 6. 1991
right Plays right
In caso di vittoria sfiderà ai quarti di finale Viola – Trongcharoenchaikul
2 commenti
Bene Andreas in questo Challenger di ottimo livello!!!
Vince in scioltezza sciorinando diversi vincenti… Pelo nell’uovo non mi è sembrato riesca a spingere molto la prima di servizio!!!
Attendo sempre con ansia i mitici post di Hoila Seppi….
Cambiate il peso di Seppi , 1,90 x 70 non puo’ essere…. Seppi pesa almeno 75KG a meno che non abbia iniziato uno “ sciopero della fame” :-))