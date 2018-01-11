La Pagina degli Italiani - 11 Gennaio 2018 Challenger, Copertina

La pagina degli italiani Live (Challenger). Gli azzurri in campo l’11 Gennaio 2018. Andreas Seppi in semifinale a Canberra. Matteo Viola ai quarti a Bangkok (Video)

11/01/2018 07:26 2 commenti
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.87 ATP
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.87 ATP

AUS Challenger Canberra | Cemento | $75.000
QF Seppi ITA – Garcia-Lopez ESP (6-1) ore 03:00

CH Canberra
Andreas Seppi [7]
6
6
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [3]
3
4
Vincitore: A. SEPPI
Mostra dettagli

01:23:17
1 Aces 4
0 Double Faults 3
55% 1st Serve % 65%
26/36 (72%) 1st Serve Points Won 25/39 (64%)
16/29 (55%) 2nd Serve Points Won 9/21 (43%)
1/2 (50%) Break Points Saved 5/8 (63%)
10 Service Games Played 9
14/39 (36%) 1st Return Points Won 10/36 (28%)
12/21 (57%) 2nd Return Points Won 13/29 (45%)
3/8 (38%) Break Points Won 1/2 (50%)
9 Return Games Played 10
42/65 (65%) Total Service Points Won 34/60 (57%)
26/60 (43%) Total Return Points Won 23/65 (35%)
68/125 (54%) Total Points Won 57/125 (46%)

Seppi ITA – Garcia-Lopez ESP
87. Singles ranking 70.
21. 2. 1984 Birthdate 4. 6. 1983
190 cm Height 187 cm
70 kg Weight 81 kg
right Plays right
2002 Turned pro 2002

In caso di vittoria sfiderà in semifinale
[5] Victor Estrella Burgos DOM vs [2] Florian Mayer GER (non prima ore: 06:00)
CH Canberra
Victor Estrella Burgos [5]
0
7
0
0
Florian Mayer [2]
0
6
6
0
Mostra dettagli



THA Challenger Bangkok Cemento | $50.000
2T Viola ITA – Trongcharoenchaikul THA (0-0) ore 04:00

CH Bangkok 1A
Matteo Viola [8]
6
7
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul
4
6
Vincitore: M. VIOLA
Mostra dettagli

01:29:24
1 Aces 7
3 Double Faults 4
60% 1st Serve % 58%
28/43 (65%) 1st Serve Points Won 27/43 (63%)
16/29 (55%) 2nd Serve Points Won 12/31 (39%)
5/8 (63%) Break Points Saved 2/6 (33%)
11 Service Games Played 11
16/43 (37%) 1st Return Points Won 15/43 (35%)
19/31 (61%) 2nd Return Points Won 13/29 (45%)
4/6 (67%) Break Points Won 3/8 (38%)
11 Return Games Played 11
44/72 (61%) Total Service Points Won 39/74 (53%)
35/74 (47%) Total Return Points Won 28/72 (39%)
79/146 (54%) Total Points Won 67/146 (46%)

Viola ITA – Trongcharoenchaikul THA
284. Singles ranking 487.
7. 7. 1987 Birthdate 8. 4. 1995
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà ai quarti di finale
Lopez-Perez Enrique ESP
Born: 3. 6. 1991
Current/Highest rank – singles: 265. / 161.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 297. / 141.
Sex: man
Plays: right



THA Challenger Bangkok Cemento | $50.000
2T M. Granollers ESP – Cipolla ITA (3-2) 2 incontro dalle ore 04:00

CH Bangkok 1A
Marcel Granollers [1]
6
6
Flavio Cipolla
3
1
Vincitore: M. GRANOLLERS
Mostra dettagli

01:19:00
3 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 1
73% 1st Serve % 72%
25/37 (68%) 1st Serve Points Won 20/42 (48%)
8/14 (57%) 2nd Serve Points Won 8/16 (50%)
5/6 (83%) Break Points Saved 4/9 (44%)
8 Service Games Played 8
22/42 (52%) 1st Return Points Won 12/37 (32%)
8/16 (50%) 2nd Return Points Won 6/14 (43%)
5/9 (56%) Break Points Won 1/6 (17%)
8 Return Games Played 8
33/51 (65%) Total Service Points Won 28/58 (48%)
30/58 (52%) Total Return Points Won 18/51 (35%)
63/109 (58%) Total Points Won 46/109 (42%)

Granollers ESP – Cipolla ITA
149. Singles ranking 1028.
12. 4. 1986 Birthdate 20. 10. 1983
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà ai quarti di finale
[Q] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs [7] Yusuke Takahashi JPN
CH Bangkok 1A
Emil Ruusuvuori
6
3
3
Yusuke Takahashi [7]
3
6
6
Vincitore: Y. TAKAHASHI
Mostra dettagli



THA Challenger Bangkok Cemento | $50.000
2T Bega ITA – Lopez Perez ESP (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 04:00

CH Bangkok 1A
Alessandro Bega
3
4
Enrique Lopez Perez [2]
6
6
Vincitore: E. LOPEZ PEREZ
Mostra dettagli

01:03:21
2 Aces 9
2 Double Faults 3
56% 1st Serve % 56%
15/25 (60%) 1st Serve Points Won 24/36 (67%)
7/20 (35%) 2nd Serve Points Won 14/28 (50%)
2/7 (29%) Break Points Saved 4/7 (57%)
9 Service Games Played 10
12/36 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 10/25 (40%)
14/28 (50%) 2nd Return Points Won 13/20 (65%)
3/7 (43%) Break Points Won 5/7 (71%)
10 Return Games Played 9
22/45 (49%) Total Service Points Won 38/64 (59%)
26/64 (41%) Total Return Points Won 23/45 (51%)
48/109 (44%) Total Points Won 61/109 (56%)

Bega ITA – Lopez Perez ESP
343. Singles ranking 265.
11. 1. 1991 Birthdate 3. 6. 1991
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà ai quarti di finale
Viola ITA – Trongcharoenchaikul THA

TAG: , , , , , , , ,

2 commenti

ASHTONEATON 11-01-2018 04:41

Bene Andreas in questo Challenger di ottimo livello!!!
Vince in scioltezza sciorinando diversi vincenti… Pelo nell’uovo non mi è sembrato riesca a spingere molto la prima di servizio!!!
Attendo sempre con ansia i mitici post di Hoila Seppi….

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: NexGenItaly
Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 11-01-2018 01:07

Cambiate il peso di Seppi , 1,90 x 70 non puo’ essere…. Seppi pesa almeno 75KG a meno che non abbia iniziato uno “ sciopero della fame” :-))

 1
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: clipo