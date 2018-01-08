ATP Sydney 250 | Cemento | $468.910 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Liam Caruana entra nei top 400
08/01/2018 09:20 1 commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (08-01-2018)
27
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1670
Punti
24
Tornei
45
Best: 33
▼
-2
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1095
Punti
34
Tornei
72
Best: 70
▲
1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
701
Punti
27
Tornei
87
Best: 18
▼
-1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
616
Punti
25
Tornei
106
Best: 82
▲
3
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
543
Punti
30
Tornei
130
Best: 120
▲
5
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
442
Punti
20
Tornei
131
Best: 125
▲
3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
440
Punti
25
Tornei
161
Best: 84
▼
-7
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
341
Punti
22
Tornei
174
Best: 36
▼
-3
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
305
Punti
16
Tornei
209
Best: 156
▼
-5
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
254
Punti
32
Tornei
217
Best: 152
▼
-6
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
243
Punti
25
Tornei
218
Best: 204
▼
-6
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
243
Punti
20
Tornei
230
Best: 153
▲
4
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
228
Punti
32
Tornei
239
Best: 100
▼
-3
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
220
Punti
23
Tornei
256
Best: 146
▼
-2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
203
Punti
24
Tornei
259
Best: 165
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
198
Punti
32
Tornei
268
Best: 159
▼
-1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
192
Punti
24
Tornei
284
Best: 118
▲
1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
178
Punti
30
Tornei
333
Best: 319
--
0
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
139
Punti
23
Tornei
335
Best: 240
--
0
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
138
Punti
11
Tornei
340
Best: 204
▲
3
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
134
Punti
22
Tornei
343
Best: 259
▲
2
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
134
Punti
26
Tornei
360
Best: 354
▼
-1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
123
Punti
24
Tornei
380
Best: 369
▲
3
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
110
Punti
25
Tornei
397
Best: 397
▲
33
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
100
Punti
18
Tornei
413
Best: 402
▲
2
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
93
Punti
24
Tornei
423
Best: 394
--
0
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
90
Punti
23
Tornei
426
Best: 423
--
0
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
89
Punti
36
Tornei
438
Best: 290
▲
2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
84
Punti
16
Tornei
466
Best: 457
▲
4
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
77
Punti
25
Tornei
476
Best: 355
▲
2
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
74
Punti
33
Tornei
489
Best: 489
▲
3
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
72
Punti
33
Tornei
509
Best: 375
--
0
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
66
Punti
27
Tornei
521
Best: 521
▲
1
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
62
Punti
20
Tornei
525
Best: 523
▲
1
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
61
Punti
20
Tornei
534
Best: 292
▲
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
59
Punti
9
Tornei
549
Best: 542
▲
1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
56
Punti
28
Tornei
562
Best: 548
▼
-1
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
54
Punti
30
Tornei
566
Best: 546
▼
-1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
53
Punti
27
Tornei
580
Best: 327
▼
-1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
51
Punti
23
Tornei
595
Best: 556
--
0
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
47
Punti
23
Tornei
638
Best: 178
--
0
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
40
Punti
15
Tornei
650
Best: 526
--
0
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
38
Punti
25
Tornei
651
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
38
Punti
26
Tornei
658
Best: 472
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
36
Punti
34
Tornei
681
Best: 299
--
0
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
33
Punti
20
Tornei
694
Best: 678
--
0
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
31
Punti
20
Tornei
708
Best: 703
--
0
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
29
Punti
14
Tornei
713
Best: 282
--
0
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
29
Punti
29
Tornei
727
Best: 590
--
0
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
27
Punti
19
Tornei
733
Best: 598
--
0
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
27
Punti
24
Tornei
765
Best: 765
▲
1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
24
Punti
19
Tornei
788
Best: 384
▲
2
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
22
Punti
15
Tornei
805
Best: 450
▲
2
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
21
Punti
23
Tornei
822
Best: 805
▲
1
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
20
Punti
24
Tornei
878
Best: 878
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
16
Punti
11
Tornei
933
Best: 743
▲
1
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
13
Punti
18
Tornei
974
Best: 908
▲
2
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
11
Punti
14
Tornei
978
Best: 949
▲
2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
11
Punti
17
Tornei
992
Best: 222
▲
2
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1020
Best: 989
▲
1
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
19
Tornei
1023
Best: 873
▲
1
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
21
Tornei
1028
Best: 70
--
0
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
9
Punti
4
Tornei
1047
Best: 1047
--
0
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
9
Punti
14
Tornei
1051
Best: 793
--
0
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
9
Punti
17
Tornei
1080
Best: 1066
▼
-1
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1089
Best: 1001
▼
-1
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1111
Best: 854
--
0
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1120
Best: 1105
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1144
Best: 1133
▼
-1
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1154
Best: 1135
▼
-1
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1169
Best: 912
▼
-1
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
6
Punti
15
Tornei
1189
Best: 1183
--
0
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1190
Best: 1184
--
0
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1190
Best: 1190
--
0
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1204
Best: 664
▲
1
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1206
Best: 1165
▲
1
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1211
Best: 943
▲
1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1214
Best: 945
▲
1
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1255
Best: 1252
▲
1
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1255
Best: 1142
▲
1
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1261
Best: 903
▲
2
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1270
Best: 835
▲
2
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1278
Best: 590
▲
1
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1290
Best: 1163
▲
2
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1330
Best: 1307
▲
3
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1337
Best: 1337
▲
3
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1337
Best: 1322
▲
3
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1349
Best: 1004
▲
3
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1373
Best: 1373
▲
4
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1373
Best: 1373
▲
4
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1388
Best: 1388
▲
4
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1412
Best: 1251
▲
3
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1461
Best: 1461
▲
4
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1461
Best: 1461
▲
4
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1461
Best: 1461
▲
4
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1461
Best: 267
▲
4
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1489
Best: 1489
▲
5
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1523
Best: 1402
▲
4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1523
Best: 1461
▲
4
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1523
Best: 1522
▲
4
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1559
Best: 1559
▲
2
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1603
Best: 1603
▲
3
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1603
Best: 988
▲
3
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1686
Best: 1676
▲
4
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 1686
▲
4
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 980
▲
4
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 715
▲
4
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 1678
▲
4
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 430
▲
4
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 1312
▲
4
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 1686
▲
4
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1770
Best: 842
▲
4
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1770
Best: 1497
▲
4
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1770
Best: 1770
▲
4
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1770
Best: 1770
▲
4
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1770
Best: 1694
▲
4
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1845
Best: 1676
▲
3
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1845
Best: 1845
▲
3
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1845
Best: 1552
▲
3
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1845
Best: 1793
▲
3
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1902
Best: 1856
▲
3
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1938
Best: 1938
▲
4
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1966
Best: 1620
▲
4
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
8
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani
1 commento
Ma Munafo da quando è italiano?