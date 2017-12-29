Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Brisbane: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. Nessun azzurro al via

29/12/2017 09:30 1 commento
Sebastian Ofner nella foto
AUS ATP Brisbane 250 | Cemento | $468.910 – Qualificazioni
(1) Bublik, Alexander KAZ vs Bachinger, Matthias GER
Galovic, Viktor CRO vs (7) Olivo, Renzo ARG

(2) Hanfmann, Yannick GER vs (WC) Groth, Sam AUS
Peliwo, Filip CAN vs (5) Polansky, Peter CAN

(3) Escobedo, Ernesto USA vs (WC) Duckworth, James AUS
Kudla, Denis USA vs (8) Kovalik, Jozef SVK

(4) Halys, Quentin FRA vs Mmoh, Michael USA
Arevalo, Marcelo ESA vs (6) Ofner, Sebastian AUT

1 commento

oscaro 29-12-2017 14:58

Facile Sam Groth

