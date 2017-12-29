ATP Brisbane 250 | Cemento | $468.910 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Brisbane: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. Nessun azzurro al via
29/12/2017 09:30 1 commento
ATP Brisbane 250 | Cemento | $468.910 – Qualificazioni
(1) Bublik, Alexander vs Bachinger, Matthias
Galovic, Viktor vs (7) Olivo, Renzo
(2) Hanfmann, Yannick vs (WC) Groth, Sam
Peliwo, Filip vs (5) Polansky, Peter
(3) Escobedo, Ernesto vs (WC) Duckworth, James
Kudla, Denis vs (8) Kovalik, Jozef
(4) Halys, Quentin vs Mmoh, Michael
Arevalo, Marcelo vs (6) Ofner, Sebastian
