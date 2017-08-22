ATP Winston Salem: Secondo Turno. Live Andreas Seppi e Paolo Lorenzi
ATP Winston-Salem 250 | Cemento | $664.825 – 2° Turno
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [12] Aljaz Bedene vs Andreas Seppi
Bedene – Seppi (0-1)
Jul 18, 1989 Birthday: Feb 21, 1984
28 years Age: 33 years
Great Britain Great Britain Country: Italy Italy
48 Current rank: 86
45 (Jan 04, 2016) Highest rank: 18 (Apr 29, 2013)
517 Total matches: 1 010
$1 633 238 Prize money: $8 160 172
958 Points: 626
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
2. Thiago Monteiro vs [7] Paolo Lorenzi
Monteiro – Lorenzi (0-0)
May 31, 1994 Birthday: Dec 15, 1981
23 years Age: 35 years
Brazil Brazil Country: Italy Italy
114 Current rank: 40
74 (Feb 27, 2017) Highest rank: 33 (Jul 03, 2017)
413 Total matches: 1 013
$211 269 Prize money: $2 887 642
491 Points: 1 100
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Andreas Seppi, ATP Winston Salem, ATP Winston Salem 2017, Paolo Lorenzi
Forza Andreas e forza Paolino!