Italiani nei Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati Live 26 Luglio 2017. Live dettagliato

25/07/2017 22:09 1 commento
Filippo Baldi nella foto
USA USA F25 – $25,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
In attesa……


FRA France F17 – $25,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Louis Tessa FRA vs. Adelchi Virgili ITA [7] 3 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


MAR Morocco F2 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Filippo Baldi ITA [6] vs. Juan Manuel Benitez Chavarriaga COL ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Filippo Leonardi ITA vs. Elliot Benchetrit FRA [7] Non prima delle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Davide Galoppini ITA [5] vs. Hugo Daubias FRA Non prima delle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


POR Portugal F13 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Clement Larriere FRA vs. Erik Crepaldi ITA [6] 2 incontro dalle ore 17:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


EGY Egypt F22 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Vignesh Peranamallur IND vs. Filippo Borella ITA ore 16:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


ITA Italy F23 – Pontedera – $25,000 H – Terra – 2° Turno
In attesa……..


ESP Spain F23 – $25,000 – terra – 2° Turno
Raul Brancaccio ITA vs. Albert Alcaraz Ivorra ESP [7] Non prima delle ore 18:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


POL Poland F7 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Samuel Bensoussan FRA [3] vs. Marco Di Prima ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Santiago Maresca URU vs. Fabrizio Ornago ITA [2] Non prima delle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



AUT Austria F4 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Yvo Panak CZE vs. Alexander Weis ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare


SVK Slovakia F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Nessun azzurro in campo oggi.


MDE Macedonia F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Tomislav Jotovski MKD [7] vs. Luca Narcisi ITA Non prima delle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

David Micevski MKD vs. Claudio Fortuna ITA [5] ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Francesco Garzelli ITA vs. Rrezart Cungu MNE ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giovanni Fonio ITA vs. Nicholas Horton AUS ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


TUR Turkey F27 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Berke Eser Coskun TUR vs. Cristian Carli ITA [4] ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


ROU Romania F7 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Dragos Nicolae Madaras SWE [5] vs. Francesco Ferrari ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dan Alexandru Tomescu ROU vs. Alessandro Petrone ITA [2] 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1° Turno
Stefan Palosi ROU vs. Nicola Ghedin ITA [4] ore 09:00
ITF Romania F7
S. Palosi
0
2
N. Ghedin [4]
0
3
Mostra dettagli

Davide Pontoglio ITA vs. Maximilian Gatev SUI ore 09:00

ITF Romania F7
D. Pontoglio
0
6
3
M. Gatev
0
2
2
Mostra dettagli

1 commento

Simone (Guest) 25-07-2017 22:12

Redazione in Marocco è secondo turno

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!