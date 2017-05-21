Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Shymkent: Quali. Riccardo Ghedin al turno finale

21/05/2017 10:00 7 commenti
Riccardo Ghedin nella foto
Riccardo Ghedin approda al turno decisivo dove sfiderà ora Evgeny Tyurnev.

Tyurnev Evgeny RUS
Country: Russia
Born: 8. 4. 1997
Current/Highest rank – singles: 494. / 368.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 1185. / 441.
Sex: man
Plays: right

KAZ Challenger Shymkent | Terra | $50.000
2TQ Shyla BLR – Ghedin ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 07:00

CH Shymkent
Yaraslav Shyla [1]
4
4
Riccardo Ghedin
6
6
Vincitore: R. GHEDIN
Mostra dettagli

01:06:41
6 Aces 4
7 Double Faults 4
59% 1st Serve % 50%
26/38 (68%) 1st Serve Points Won 20/29 (69%)
7/26 (27%) 2nd Serve Points Won 15/29 (52%)
3/8 (38%) Break Points Saved 2/5 (40%)
10 Service Games Played 10
9/29 (31%) 1st Return Points Won 12/38 (32%)
14/29 (48%) 2nd Return Points Won 19/26 (73%)
3/5 (60%) Break Points Won 5/8 (63%)
10 Return Games Played 10
33/64 (52%) Total Service Points Won 35/58 (60%)
23/58 (40%) Total Return Points Won 31/64 (48%)
56/122 (46%) Total Points Won 66/122 (54%)

367 Ranking N/A
24 Age 31
Minsk, Belarus Birthplace Rome, Italy
Minsk, Belarus Residence Rome, Italy
6’4″ (193 cm) Height N/A
190 lbs (86 kg) Weight 172 lbs (78 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2011 Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$98,286 Career Prize Money $307,360

Grande (Guest) 21-05-2017 10:04

Bravo! Non fermarti qui.

 7
fore…dberg 21-05-2017 09:41

Colpaccio! Bravissimo Riccardo.

 6
Campa (Guest) 21-05-2017 09:27

Scritto da Gian50
il povero Ghedin proprio con la tds n.1 delle quali doveva andare a sbattere occorre una piccola impresa dai Riccardo siamo tutti con te

Fatta

 5
Gian50 21-05-2017 09:19

benissimo Riccardo!!

 4
Grande (Guest) 21-05-2017 09:00

Per me Ghedin può superare il turno.

 3
Gian50 21-05-2017 08:20

il povero Ghedin proprio con la tds n.1 delle quali doveva andare a sbattere occorre una piccola impresa dai Riccardo siamo tutti con te

 1
