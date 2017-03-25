Circuito Challenger Altro, Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Quanzhou: Live la Finale tutta italiana. Thomas Fabbiano vs Matteo Berrettini. LiveVideo

25/03/2017 02:28 Nessun commento
La finale tutta italiana
La finale tutta italiana

CHN Challenger Quanzhou | Cemento | $50.000 – Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs [Q] Matteo Berrettini ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Berrettini ITA – Fabbiano ITA
Apr 12, 1996 Birthday: May 26, 1989
20 years Age: 27 years
Italy Italy Country: Italy Italy
338 Current rank: 168
338 (Mar 20, 2017) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
131 Total matches: 704
$21 375 Prize money: $619 381
139 Points: 342
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


TAG: , , ,