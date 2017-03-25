Challenger Quanzhou: Live la Finale tutta italiana. Thomas Fabbiano vs Matteo Berrettini. LiveVideo
Challenger Quanzhou | Cemento | $50.000 – Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Thomas Fabbiano vs [Q] Matteo Berrettini
Berrettini – Fabbiano
Apr 12, 1996 Birthday: May 26, 1989
20 years Age: 27 years
Italy Italy Country: Italy Italy
338 Current rank: 168
338 (Mar 20, 2017) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
131 Total matches: 704
$21 375 Prize money: $619 381
139 Points: 342
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
