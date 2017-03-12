WTA Indian Wells: Montagne russe nel match tra Vinci e Kuznetsova. La russa si impone per 6-1 al terzo set

Niente da fare per Roberta Vinci sconfitta al terzo turno del torneo WTA Premier Mandatory di Indian Wells ($7.669.423, hard).

La tennista pugliese si è arresa a Svetlana Kuznetsova 31 anni e n.8 del mondo, con il risultato di 62 26 61 dopo 1 ora e 37 minuti di partita.

Stranissimo l’andamento della partita con la Vinci che dopo aver perso il primo set per 2 a 6 e vinto la seconda frazione con lo stesso punteggio, nel terzo parziale Roberta perdeva il servizio nel secondo gioco, quando dal 30 a 0 commetteva diversi errori e cedeva a 30 il turno di battuta.

Sullo 0 a 3 l’azzurra subiva un nuovo break (a 15) e nel gioco successivo, sul 15-40, mancava due palla break per rientrare in partita.

La russa poi sul 5 a 1 teneva a 0 il turno di battuta chiudendo la partita per 6 a 1.

La partita punto per punto



WTA Indian Wells Roberta Vinci [26] Roberta Vinci [26] 2 6 1 Svetlana Kuznetsova [8] Svetlana Kuznetsova [8] 6 2 6 Vincitore: S. KUZNETSOVA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-5 → 1-6 R. Vinci 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-5 → 1-5 S. Kuznetsova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-4 → 0-5 R. Vinci 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 S. Kuznetsova 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 R. Vinci 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 R. Vinci 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 R. Vinci 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 S. Kuznetsova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 4-0 → 4-1 R. Vinci 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 S. Kuznetsova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 R. Vinci 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 R. Vinci 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 S. Kuznetsova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 R. Vinci 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 R. Vinci 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 R. Vinci 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 S. Kuznetsova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

R. Vinci – S. Kuznetsova

01:36:05

2 Aces 4

0 Double Faults 2

74% 1st Serve % 73%

30/52 (58%) 1st Serve Points Won 40/63 (63%)

10/18 (56%) 2nd Serve Points Won 14/23 (61%)

4/8 (50%) Break Points Saved 7/9 (78%)

11 Service Games Played 12

23/63 (37%) 1st Return Points Won 22/52 (42%)

9/23 (39%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/18 (44%)

2/9 (22%) Break Points Won 4/8 (50%)

12 Return Games Played 11

40/70 (57%) Total Service Points Won 54/86 (63%)

32/86 (37%) Total Return Points Won 30/70 (43%)

72/156 (46%) Total Points Won 84/156 (54%)

29 Ranking 8

34 Age 31

Taranto, Italy Birthplace St. Petersburg, Russia

Taranto, Italy Residence Moscow, Russia

5′ 4″ (1.63 m) Height 5′ 8 1/2″ (1.74 m)

132 lbs. (60 kg) Weight 161 lbs. (73 kg)

Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed

Pro (1999) Turned Pro Pro (2000)

5/6 Year to Date Win/Loss 7/4

0 Year to Date Titles 0

10 Career Titles 17

$11,479,621 Career Prize Money $22,071,750