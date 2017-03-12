Out la Vinci Copertina, WTA

WTA Indian Wells: Montagne russe nel match tra Vinci e Kuznetsova. La russa si impone per 6-1 al terzo set

12/03/2017 22:58 2 commenti
Roberta Vinci classe 1983, n.29 del mondo
Niente da fare per Roberta Vinci sconfitta al terzo turno del torneo WTA Premier Mandatory di Indian Wells ($7.669.423, hard).

La tennista pugliese si è arresa a Svetlana Kuznetsova 31 anni e n.8 del mondo, con il risultato di 62 26 61 dopo 1 ora e 37 minuti di partita.

Stranissimo l’andamento della partita con la Vinci che dopo aver perso il primo set per 2 a 6 e vinto la seconda frazione con lo stesso punteggio, nel terzo parziale Roberta perdeva il servizio nel secondo gioco, quando dal 30 a 0 commetteva diversi errori e cedeva a 30 il turno di battuta.
Sullo 0 a 3 l’azzurra subiva un nuovo break (a 15) e nel gioco successivo, sul 15-40, mancava due palla break per rientrare in partita.
La russa poi sul 5 a 1 teneva a 0 il turno di battuta chiudendo la partita per 6 a 1.

La partita punto per punto

WTA Indian Wells
Roberta Vinci [26]
2
6
1
Svetlana Kuznetsova [8]
6
2
6
Vincitore: S. KUZNETSOVA
R. Vinci ITA – S. Kuznetsova RUS
01:36:05
2 Aces 4
0 Double Faults 2
74% 1st Serve % 73%
30/52 (58%) 1st Serve Points Won 40/63 (63%)
10/18 (56%) 2nd Serve Points Won 14/23 (61%)
4/8 (50%) Break Points Saved 7/9 (78%)
11 Service Games Played 12
23/63 (37%) 1st Return Points Won 22/52 (42%)
9/23 (39%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/18 (44%)
2/9 (22%) Break Points Won 4/8 (50%)
12 Return Games Played 11
40/70 (57%) Total Service Points Won 54/86 (63%)
32/86 (37%) Total Return Points Won 30/70 (43%)
72/156 (46%) Total Points Won 84/156 (54%)

29 Ranking 8
34 Age 31
Taranto, Italy Birthplace St. Petersburg, Russia
Taranto, Italy Residence Moscow, Russia
5′ 4″ (1.63 m) Height 5′ 8 1/2″ (1.74 m)
132 lbs. (60 kg) Weight 161 lbs. (73 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
Pro (1999) Turned Pro Pro (2000)
5/6 Year to Date Win/Loss 7/4
0 Year to Date Titles 0
10 Career Titles 17
$11,479,621 Career Prize Money $22,071,750

