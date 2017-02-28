Challenger Wroclaw: Primo Turno. Live Caruso vs Griekspoor

Salvatore Caruso nella foto
Challenger Wroclaw CH | Indoor | e85.000
1T Griekspoor – Caruso (0-0) ore 17:30
CH Wroclaw
Tallon Griekspoor•
A
5
4
Salvatore Caruso
40
7
2
Game Point
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Griekspoor
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
S. Caruso
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
S. Caruso
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Caruso
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-6 → 5-7
T. Griekspoor
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Caruso
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
ace
4-4 → 5-4
S. Caruso
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
S. Caruso
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
ace
2-2 → 3-2
T. Griekspoor
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Griekspoor – Caruso
Jul 02, 1996 Birthday: Dec 15, 1992
20 years Age: 24 years
Netherlands Netherlands Country: Italy Italy
323 Current rank: 235
315 (Feb 20, 2017) Highest rank: 206 (Sep 14, 2015)
201 Total matches: 350
$30 886 Prize money: $134 530
152 Points: 218
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
4 commenti
Vai Caruso!!! (cit. Pippo Baudo)
scusate ma non c’è possibilità di vedere caruso?
dajeee!!!
Forza Salvatore