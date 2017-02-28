Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Wroclaw: Primo Turno. Live Caruso vs Griekspoor

28/02/2017 17:32 4 commenti
Salvatore Caruso nella foto
POL Challenger Wroclaw CH | Indoor | e85.000
1T Griekspoor NED – Caruso ITA (0-0) ore 17:30

CH Wroclaw
Tallon Griekspoor
A
5
4
Salvatore Caruso
40
7
2
Game Point
Mostra dettagli

Griekspoor NED – Caruso ITA
Jul 02, 1996 Birthday: Dec 15, 1992
20 years Age: 24 years
Netherlands Netherlands Country: Italy Italy
323 Current rank: 235
315 (Feb 20, 2017) Highest rank: 206 (Sep 14, 2015)
201 Total matches: 350
$30 886 Prize money: $134 530
152 Points: 218
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


4 commenti

fore…dberg 28-02-2017 19:00

Vai Caruso!!! (cit. Pippo Baudo)

 4
edo (Guest) 28-02-2017 18:22

scusate ma non c’è possibilità di vedere caruso?

 3
edberg (Guest) 28-02-2017 18:08

dajeee!!!

 2
Paolo03 28-02-2017 17:51

Forza Salvatore

 1
