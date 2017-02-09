ATP Montpellier e Sofia: I risultati del secondo turno con il Live dettagliato (In campo Andreas Seppi)

Risultati dal circuito ATP
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dai tornei ATP 250 di Montpellier e Sofia.
ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – 2° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [5] Gilles Muller vs Mikhail Youzhny
ATP Sofia
Gilles Muller [5]
6
7
Mikhail Youzhny
3
5
Vincitore: G. MULLER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Youzhny
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
M. Youzhny
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Youzhny
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-3 → 3-3
G. Muller
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
2-1 → 2-2
M. Youzhny
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Muller
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
M. Youzhny
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Youzhny
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-3 → 3-3
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
M. Youzhny
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
2. Robin Haase vs [9] Viktor Troicki
ATP Sofia
Robin Haase•
30
6
1
Viktor Troicki [9]
30
2
1
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Haase
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
V. Troicki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
V. Troicki
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
4-1 → 4-2
V. Troicki
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
3-0 → 3-1
V. Troicki
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
3. [1] Dominic Thiem vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Grigor Dimitrov vs [PR] Jerzy Janowicz (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Dimitar Kuzmanov / Alexandar Lazov vs [2] Mate Pavic / Alexander Peya
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Daniel Brands vs [8] Martin Klizan
ATP Sofia
Daniel Brands
6
2
Martin Klizan [8]
7
6
Vincitore: M. KLIZAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Brands
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
M. Klizan
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
1*-5
2-5*
2-6*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
D. Brands
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
D. Brands
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
D. Brands
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 4-4
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
D. Brands
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. Brands
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
D. Brands
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
2. Radu Albot / Dudi Sela vs Mikhail Elgin / Andrey Kuznetsov
ATP Sofia
Radu Albot / Dudi Sela
0
2
2
Mikhail Elgin / Andrey Kuznetsov•
15
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Albot / Sela
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Elgin / Kuznetsov
1-0 → 1-1
R. Albot / Sela
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Elgin / Kuznetsov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-5 → 2-6
R. Albot / Sela
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Elgin / Kuznetsov
2-3 → 2-4
R. Albot / Sela
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
M. Elgin / Kuznetsov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
R. Albot / Sela
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
M. Elgin / Kuznetsov
1-0 → 1-1
3. Mariusz Fyrstenberg / Martin Klizan vs Ken Skupski / Neal Skupski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Steve Darcis vs Andreas Seppi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Jean-Julien Rojer / Horia Tecau vs Viktor Troicki / Nenad Zimonjic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – 2° Turno
Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Aljaz Bedene vs [4/WC] Alexander Zverev
ATP Montpellier
Aljaz Bedene
30
5
5
Alexander Zverev [4]•
30
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Zverev
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
A. Bedene
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
A. Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
A. Bedene
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
A. Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bedene
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Zverev
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
A. Bedene
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Zverev
0-15
0-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Zverev
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 4-5
A. Zverev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
A. Zverev
15-0
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bedene
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Bedene
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Zverev
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Richard Gasquet vs Malek Jaziri (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Benoit Paire vs [5/WC] Feliciano Lopez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs [2] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [8] Fernando Verdasco vs Daniil Medvedev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Jeremy Chardy vs Paul-Henri Mathieu
ATP Montpellier
Jeremy Chardy
0
3
6
1
Paul-Henri Mathieu•
0
6
1
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Chardy
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Chardy
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
5-1 → 6-1
J. Chardy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
J. Chardy
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
J. Chardy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Mathieu
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
J. Chardy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
P. Mathieu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
J. Chardy
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
1-4 → 2-4
P. Mathieu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
J. Chardy
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
P. Mathieu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Illya Marchenko vs [Q] Kenny De Schepper (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Julien Benneteau / Jeremy Chardy vs [4] Marcus Daniell / Marcelo Demoliner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Robert Lindstedt / Michael Venus vs Alexander Zverev / Mischa Zverev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Malek Jaziri / Albano Olivetti vs Purav Raja / Divij Sharan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Jonathan Eysseric / Nikola Mektic vs [2] Fabrice Martin / Daniel Nestor
Il match deve ancora iniziare
