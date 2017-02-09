Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Montpellier e Sofia: I risultati del secondo turno con il Live dettagliato (In campo Andreas Seppi)

09/02/2017
Risultati dal circuito ATP
Risultati dal circuito ATP

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dai tornei ATP 250 di Montpellier e Sofia.

BUL ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [5] Gilles Muller LUX vs Mikhail Youzhny RUS

ATP Sofia
Gilles Muller [5]
6
7
Mikhail Youzhny
3
5
Vincitore: G. MULLER
Mostra dettagli

2. Robin Haase NED vs [9] Viktor Troicki SRB

ATP Sofia
Robin Haase
30
6
1
Viktor Troicki [9]
30
2
1
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Dominic Thiem AUT vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Grigor Dimitrov BUL vs [PR] Jerzy Janowicz POL (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL / Alexandar Lazov BUL vs [2] Mate Pavic CRO / Alexander Peya AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Daniel Brands GER vs [8] Martin Klizan SVK

ATP Sofia
Daniel Brands
6
2
Martin Klizan [8]
7
6
Vincitore: M. KLIZAN
Mostra dettagli

2. Radu Albot MDA / Dudi Sela ISR vs Mikhail Elgin RUS / Andrey Kuznetsov RUS

ATP Sofia
Radu Albot / Dudi Sela
0
2
2
Mikhail Elgin / Andrey Kuznetsov
15
6
1
Mostra dettagli

3. Mariusz Fyrstenberg POL / Martin Klizan SVK vs Ken Skupski GBR / Neal Skupski GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Steve Darcis BEL vs Andreas Seppi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Jean-Julien Rojer NED / Horia Tecau ROU vs Viktor Troicki SRB / Nenad Zimonjic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare


FRA ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – 2° Turno

Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Aljaz Bedene GBR vs [4/WC] Alexander Zverev GER

ATP Montpellier
Aljaz Bedene
30
5
5
Alexander Zverev [4]
30
7
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Richard Gasquet FRA vs Malek Jaziri TUN (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Benoit Paire FRA vs [5/WC] Feliciano Lopez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs [2] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [8] Fernando Verdasco ESP vs Daniil Medvedev RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Jeremy Chardy FRA vs Paul-Henri Mathieu FRA

ATP Montpellier
Jeremy Chardy
0
3
6
1
Paul-Henri Mathieu
0
6
1
1
Mostra dettagli

2. Illya Marchenko UKR vs [Q] Kenny De Schepper FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Julien Benneteau FRA / Jeremy Chardy FRA vs [4] Marcus Daniell NZL / Marcelo Demoliner BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Robert Lindstedt SWE / Michael Venus NZL vs Alexander Zverev GER / Mischa Zverev GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Malek Jaziri TUN / Albano Olivetti FRA vs Purav Raja IND / Divij Sharan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Jonathan Eysseric FRA / Nikola Mektic CRO vs [2] Fabrice Martin FRA / Daniel Nestor CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

