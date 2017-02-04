Challenger Launceston: Il Main Draw. Presente Riccardo Bellotti.

Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $75.000

(1) Soeda, Go vs De Minaur, Alex

Qualifier vs (WC) Bolt, Alex

O’Connell, Christopher vs Kelly, Dayne

(WC) Bourchier, Harry vs (6) Safwat, Mohamed

(3) Jung, Jason vs (WC) Banes, Maverick

(WC) Nolan, Daniel vs Qualifier

Jasika, Omar vs Popko, Dmitry

Krueger, Mitchell vs (8) Santillan, Akira

(7) Rubin, Noah vs Saville, Luke

Qualifier vs Uchiyama, Yasutaka

Klein, Brydan vs Mott, Blake

Rola, Blaz vs (4) Whittington, Andrew

(5) Groth, Sam vs Nguyen, Daniel

Polmans, Marc vs King, Evan

Qualifier vs Purcell, Max

Bellotti, Riccardo vs (2) Satral, Jan