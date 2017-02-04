Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Launceston: Il Main Draw. Presente Riccardo Bellotti

04/02/2017 11:34 12 commenti
Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991
AUS Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $75.000
(1) Soeda, Go JPN vs De Minaur, Alex AUS
Qualifier vs (WC) Bolt, Alex AUS
O’Connell, Christopher AUS vs Kelly, Dayne AUS
(WC) Bourchier, Harry AUS vs (6) Safwat, Mohamed EGY

(3) Jung, Jason TPE vs (WC) Banes, Maverick AUS
(WC) Nolan, Daniel AUS vs Qualifier
Jasika, Omar AUS vs Popko, Dmitry KAZ
Krueger, Mitchell USA vs (8) Santillan, Akira JPN

(7) Rubin, Noah USA vs Saville, Luke AUS
Qualifier vs Uchiyama, Yasutaka JPN
Klein, Brydan GBR vs Mott, Blake AUS
Rola, Blaz SLO vs (4) Whittington, Andrew AUS

(5) Groth, Sam AUS vs Nguyen, Daniel USA
Polmans, Marc AUS vs King, Evan USA
Qualifier vs Purcell, Max AUS
Bellotti, Riccardo ITA vs (2) Satral, Jan CZE

12 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Antonio (Guest) 04-02-2017 12:49

Che sfiga!! C erano giocatori molto inferiori a lui

 12
Dany 04-02-2017 12:42

RUBIN

JASIKA

DE MINAUR
SATRAL

O’CONNELL
JUNG
MOTT
GROTH

 11
Figologo (Guest) 04-02-2017 12:30

Ma che sorteggio di sta ceppa,ma porca miseria.

 10
Campa (Guest) 04-02-2017 12:26

Sorteggio sempre benevolo per Bellotti. Purtroppo uscirà subito al primo turno. Un vero peccato considerando altri giocatori in tabellone sopra la 300esima posizione

 9
brizz 04-02-2017 12:20

groth

bolt

santillan
rubin

o’connell
banes
whittington
satral

 8
miky85 04-02-2017 12:18

groth

soeda

jasika
witthington

o connell
nolan
saville
satral

 7
drop 04-02-2017 12:12

Bolt

Rubin

Santillan
Groth

Kelly
Banes
Klein
Satral

 6
fore…dberg 04-02-2017 12:00

Groth

Bolt

Santillan
Mott

Safwat
Jung
Saville
Satral

 5
Alessandro6.9 04-02-2017 11:46

De Minaur b O’Connell
Santillan b Banes
Mott b Saville
Groth b Purcell

De Minaur b Santillan
Mott b Groth

De Minaur b Mott

 4
nico 04-02-2017 11:43

QF:SOEDA O CONNEL
JUNG SANTILLAN
UCHIYAMA ROLA
GROTH SATRAL

SD:SOEDA JUNG
ROLA GROTH

FIN:GROTH B SOEDA

 3
Lorenzoj 04-02-2017 11:42

Bellotti sono più che sicuro che sia italiano… 😐

 2
emilio 04-02-2017 11:40

C’e’ Bellotti redazione!

 1
