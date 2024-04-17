Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Oeiras 3, Gwangju, Acapulco, San Miguel de Tucuman e Tallahassee: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

17/04/2024 08:56 Nessun commento
CHALLENGER 🇵🇹 Oeiras 3 (Portogallo) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE vs [WC] Jaime Faria POR
Il match deve ancora iniziare



Campo 3 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Franco Agamenone ITA vs Dennis Novak AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [6] Terence Atmane FRA vs Vilius Gaubas LTU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Andre Goransson SWE / Sem Verbeek NED vs Dan Added FRA / Orlando Luz BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [9] Jesper de Jong NED vs [Q] Valentin Royer FRA (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Campo 4 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Ivan Sabanov SRB / Matej Sabanov SRB vs [3] Fernando Romboli BRA / Marcelo Zormann BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Marco Bortolotti ITA / Jonathan Eysseric FRA vs Petr Nouza CZE / Patrik Rikl CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Filip Bergevi SWE / Mick Veldheer NED vs [2] Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Luca Margaroli SUI / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG vs David Vega Hernandez ESP / Szymon Walkow POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Petros Tsitsipas GRE vs [Alt] Franco Agamenone ITA / Adam Taylor AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER 🇰🇷 Gwangju (Sud Corea) – 2° Turno, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alibek Kachmazov vs [WC] JiSung Nam KOR
ATP Gwangju
Alibek Kachmazov
6
6
JiSung Nam
4
3
Vincitore: Kachmazov
Mostra dettagli

2. Sanhui Shin KOR / Woobin Shin KOR vs Blake Ellis AUS / Dane Sweeny AUS (non prima ore: 05:00)

ATP Gwangju
Sanhui Shin / Woobin Shin
6
1
10
Blake Ellis / Dane Sweeny
4
6
8
Vincitore: Shin / Shin
Mostra dettagli

3. Yun seong Chung KOR / Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE vs [2] Ray Ho TPE / JiSung Nam KOR (non prima ore: 07:15)

ATP Gwangju
Yun seong Chung / Yu Hsiou Hsu
6
7
Ray Ho / JiSung Nam [2]
4
6
Vincitore: Chung / Hsu
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Jea Moon Lee KOR / MinKyu Song KOR vs Hiroki Moriya JPN / Rio Noguchi JPN

ATP Gwangju
Jea Moon Lee / MinKyu Song
40
6
2
Hiroki Moriya / Rio Noguchi
30
1
0
Mostra dettagli



Show Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Coleman Wong HKG vs [Alt] Tung-Lin Wu TPE

ATP Gwangju
Coleman Wong [8]
3
6
5
Tung-Lin Wu
6
1
7
Vincitore: Wu
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Toshihide Matsui JPN / Kaito Uesugi JPN vs Ricardas Berankis LTU / Illya Marchenko UKR (non prima ore: 05:00)

ATP Gwangju
Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi [1]
4
4
Ricardas Berankis / Illya Marchenko
6
6
Vincitore: Berankis / Marchenko
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Jie Cui CHN / Duckhee Lee KOR vs [4] Alex Bolt AUS / Luke Saville AUS (non prima ore: 07:15)

ATP Gwangju
Jie Cui / Duckhee Lee
6
6
Alex Bolt / Luke Saville [4]
2
3
Vincitore: Cui / Lee
Mostra dettagli

4. Egor Gerasimov / Mikalai Haliak vs Mattia Bellucci ITA / Moez Echargui TUN

ATP Gwangju
Egor Gerasimov / Mikalai Haliak
0
4
0
Mattia Bellucci / Moez Echargui
15
6
0
Mostra dettagli



Court 4 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE vs Alex Bolt AUS

ATP Gwangju
Yu Hsiou Hsu
6
6
Alex Bolt
4
4
Vincitore: Hsu
Mostra dettagli

2. Arthur Fery GBR vs [5] Yunchaokete Bu CHN

ATP Gwangju
Arthur Fery
30
3
7
4
Yunchaokete Bu [5]
40
6
6
4
Vincitore: Bu
Mostra dettagli

3. Antoine Escoffier FRA / Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs Jake Delaney AUS / Li Tu AUS (non prima ore: 07:45)

ATP Gwangju
Antoine Escoffier / Tung-Lin Wu
15
0
Jake Delaney / Li Tu
15
4
Mostra dettagli

4. [3] Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Fajing Sun CHN vs Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN / Coleman Wong HKG

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER 🇦🇷 San Miguel de Tucuman (Argentina) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG vs Franco Roncadelli URU
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Bautista Vilicich ARG vs [WC] Lautaro Midon ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Gonzalo Zeitune ARG / Maximo Zeitune ARG vs Tomas Farjat ARG / Ignacio Monzon ARG (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Jose Pereira BRA / Kaichi Uchida JPN vs Mateo Del Pino ARG / Lautaro Midon ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Hernan Casanova ARG vs [Q] Felix Corwin USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA vs [4] Ergi Kirkin TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Preston Brown USA / Felix Corwin USA vs [4] Ignacio Carou URU / Hernan Casanova ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Seita Watanabe JPN / Takeru Yuzuki JPN vs Guido Ivan Justo ARG / Ergi Kirkin TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 7 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Leonardo Aboian ARG / Valerio Aboian ARG vs Roy Stepanov ISR / Andres Urrea COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Andrea Collarini ARG / Renzo Olivo ARG vs [WC] Julian Cundom ARG / Ezequiel Simonit ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Igor Gimenez BRA / Franco Roncadelli URU vs [2] Luis Britto BRA / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER 🇺🇸 Tallahassee (USA) – 2° Turno, terra battuta (verde)

Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Mitchell Krueger USA vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Hady Habib LIB vs Oliver Crawford GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ajeet Rai NZL / Kelsey Stevenson CAN vs [2] Christian Harrison USA / Marcus Willis GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] William Blumberg USA / Luis David Martinez VEN vs Tristan Boyer USA / Tennyson Whiting USA (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Stefan Kozlov USA vs Tennys Sandgren USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Henry Searle GBR vs Joel Josef Schwaerzler AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA / Alex Lawson USA vs Simon Freund SWE / Johannes Ingildsen DEN (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Scott Duncan GBR / Federico Agustin Gomez ARG vs Mitchell Krueger USA / Ethan Quinn USA (non prima ore: 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 5 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alexander Ritschard SUI / Benjamin Sigouin CAN vs Arthur Gea FRA / Calvin Hemery FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Corentin Denolly FRA / Clement Tabur FRA vs [WC] Strong Kirchheimer USA / Toby Kodat USA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER 🇲🇽 Acapulco (Messico) – 2° Turno, cemento

ESTADIO ARENA GNP SEGUROS – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [WC] Adolfo Daniel Vallejo PAR vs [6] Alexis Galarneau CAN
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [SE] Nicolas Mejia COL vs [WC] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Rinky Hijikata AUS vs [Q] Bor Artnak SLO (non prima ore: 03:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [8] Maxime Cressy USA vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [5] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard FRA vs Gijs Brouwer NED (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Luke Johnson GBR / Skander Mansouri TUN vs Maxime Cressy USA / Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX / Adolfo Daniel Vallejo PAR vs [2] Piotr Matuszewski POL / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [4] Adam Walton AUS vs [Alt] Aidan McHugh GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Gonzalo Oliveira VEN vs [3] Zachary Svajda USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Hans Hach Verdugo MEX vs Charles Broom GBR / Adam Walton AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alternate XXX / XXX vs [PR] Benjamin Lock ZIM / Courtney John Lock ZIM

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 3 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. Tristan Schoolkate AUS vs [7] Beibit Zhukayev KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Arjun Kadhe IND / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND vs Antoine Bellier SUI / Luca Sanchez FRA (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ryan Seggerman USA / Patrik Trhac USA vs Joshua Paris GBR / Matias Soto CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

