Challenger Oeiras 3, Gwangju, Acapulco, San Miguel de Tucuman e Tallahassee: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Franco Agamenone ITA, 1993.04.15
CHALLENGER 🇵🇹 Oeiras 3 (Portogallo) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Chun-Hsin Tseng
vs [WC] Jaime Faria
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 3 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Franco Agamenone vs Dennis Novak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [6] Terence Atmane vs Vilius Gaubas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek vs Dan Added / Orlando Luz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [9] Jesper de Jong vs [Q] Valentin Royer (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 4 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov vs [3] Fernando Romboli / Marcelo Zormann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Marco Bortolotti / Jonathan Eysseric vs Petr Nouza / Patrik Rikl
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer vs [2] Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Luca Margaroli / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna vs David Vega Hernandez / Szymon Walkow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Sergio Martos Gornes / Petros Tsitsipas vs [Alt] Franco Agamenone / Adam Taylor
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER 🇰🇷 Gwangju (Sud Corea) – 2° Turno, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alibek Kachmazov vs [WC] JiSung Nam
ATP Gwangju
Alibek Kachmazov
6
6
JiSung Nam
4
3
Vincitore: Kachmazov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kachmazov
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
J. Nam
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Kachmazov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 4-1
J. Nam
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
A. Kachmazov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
J. Nam
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Kachmazov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
J. Nam
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
2. Sanhui Shin / Woobin Shin vs Blake Ellis / Dane Sweeny (non prima ore: 05:00)
ATP Gwangju
Sanhui Shin / Woobin Shin
6
1
10
Blake Ellis / Dane Sweeny
4
6
8
Vincitore: Shin / Shin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Ellis / Sweeny
1-0
1-1
1-2
1-3
2-3
3-3
4-3
4-4
5-4
5-5
6-5
ace
7-5
7-6
7-7
df
8-7
8-8
8-9
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Ellis / Sweeny
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-5 → 1-6
S. Shin / Shin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-4 → 1-5
B. Ellis / Sweeny
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
B. Ellis / Sweeny
0-2 → 0-3
S. Shin / Shin
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
B. Ellis / Sweeny
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Ellis / Sweeny
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
S. Shin / Shin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
B. Ellis / Sweeny
4-2 → 5-2
B. Ellis / Sweeny
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
B. Ellis / Sweeny
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Ellis / Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Yun seong Chung / Yu Hsiou Hsu vs [2] Ray Ho / JiSung Nam (non prima ore: 07:15)
ATP Gwangju
Yun seong Chung / Yu Hsiou Hsu
6
7
Ray Ho / JiSung Nam [2]
4
6
Vincitore: Chung / Hsu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
Y. seong Chung / Hsiou Hsu
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
R. Ho / Nam
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
Y. seong Chung / Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
R. Ho / Nam
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
4-4 → 4-5
Y. seong Chung / Hsiou Hsu
3-4 → 4-4
R. Ho / Nam
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
Y. seong Chung / Hsiou Hsu
1-4 → 2-4
Y. seong Chung / Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Y. seong Chung / Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. seong Chung / Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Ho / Nam
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
Y. seong Chung / Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Ho / Nam
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
Y. seong Chung / Hsiou Hsu
3-2 → 4-2
R. Ho / Nam
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
Y. seong Chung / Hsiou Hsu
2-1 → 3-1
R. Ho / Nam
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Y. seong Chung / Hsiou Hsu
0-1 → 1-1
4. [WC] Jea Moon Lee / MinKyu Song vs Hiroki Moriya / Rio Noguchi
ATP Gwangju
Jea Moon Lee / MinKyu Song
40
6
2
Hiroki Moriya / Rio Noguchi•
30
1
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Moriya / Noguchi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
J. Moon Lee / Song
1-0 → 2-0
H. Moriya / Noguchi
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Moon Lee / Song
5-1 → 6-1
H. Moriya / Noguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
4-1 → 5-1
J. Moon Lee / Song
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
H. Moriya / Noguchi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
J. Moon Lee / Song
2-0 → 3-0
H. Moriya / Noguchi
1-0 → 2-0
J. Moon Lee / Song
0-0 → 1-0
Show Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Coleman Wong vs [Alt] Tung-Lin Wu
ATP Gwangju
Coleman Wong [8]
3
6
5
Tung-Lin Wu
6
1
7
Vincitore: Wu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Wong
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
C. Wong
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Wu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
C. Wong
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 5-2
T. Wu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
C. Wong
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
T. Wu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Wu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-0 → 5-1
T. Wu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
C. Wong
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-0 → 3-0
C. Wong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
C. Wong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
T. Wu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
T. Wu
40-A
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Wong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
T. Wu
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi vs Ricardas Berankis / Illya Marchenko (non prima ore: 05:00)
ATP Gwangju
Toshihide Matsui / Kaito Uesugi [1]
4
4
Ricardas Berankis / Illya Marchenko
6
6
Vincitore: Berankis / Marchenko
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Berankis / Marchenko
4-5 → 4-6
T. Matsui / Uesugi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
R. Berankis / Marchenko
3-4 → 3-5
T. Matsui / Uesugi
3-3 → 3-4
R. Berankis / Marchenko
3-2 → 3-3
T. Matsui / Uesugi
2-2 → 3-2
R. Berankis / Marchenko
2-1 → 2-2
T. Matsui / Uesugi
1-1 → 2-1
R. Berankis / Marchenko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
T. Matsui / Uesugi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Berankis / Marchenko
4-5 → 4-6
T. Matsui / Uesugi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
R. Berankis / Marchenko
3-4 → 3-5
T. Matsui / Uesugi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
R. Berankis / Marchenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
T. Matsui / Uesugi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Berankis / Marchenko
2-1 → 2-2
T. Matsui / Uesugi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-0 → 2-1
R. Berankis / Marchenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
T. Matsui / Uesugi
0-0 → 1-0
3. [WC] Jie Cui / Duckhee Lee vs [4] Alex Bolt / Luke Saville (non prima ore: 07:15)
ATP Gwangju
Jie Cui / Duckhee Lee
6
6
Alex Bolt / Luke Saville [4]
2
3
Vincitore: Cui / Lee
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bolt / Saville
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-2 → 5-3
J. Cui / Lee
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 5-2
A. Bolt / Saville
4-1 → 5-1
A. Bolt / Saville
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
J. Cui / Lee
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
A. Bolt / Saville
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Cui / Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bolt / Saville
5-2 → 6-2
J. Cui / Lee
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
A. Bolt / Saville
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
A. Bolt / Saville
2-1 → 3-1
A. Bolt / Saville
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
4. Egor Gerasimov / Mikalai Haliak vs Mattia Bellucci / Moez Echargui
ATP Gwangju
Egor Gerasimov / Mikalai Haliak•
0
4
0
Mattia Bellucci / Moez Echargui
15
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bellucci / Echargui
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
E. Gerasimov / Haliak
4-4 → 4-5
M. Bellucci / Echargui
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
E. Gerasimov / Haliak
4-2 → 4-3
M. Bellucci / Echargui
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
E. Gerasimov / Haliak
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Bellucci / Echargui
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
2-1 → 2-2
E. Gerasimov / Haliak
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
M. Bellucci / Echargui
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
E. Gerasimov / Haliak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Yu Hsiou Hsu vs Alex Bolt
ATP Gwangju
Yu Hsiou Hsu
6
6
Alex Bolt
4
4
Vincitore: Hsu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 6-4
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Bolt
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Bolt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
A. Bolt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Arthur Fery vs [5] Yunchaokete Bu
ATP Gwangju
Arthur Fery•
30
3
7
4
Yunchaokete Bu [5]
40
6
6
4
Vincitore: Bu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Fery
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
Y. Bu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Fery
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
Y. Bu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Y. Bu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
3-0 → 3-1
A. Fery
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Bu
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
A. Fery
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
df
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
9*-8
ace
6-6 → 7-6
Y. Bu
15-0
30-0
ace
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-5 → 5-6
Y. Bu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Bu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Fery
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Fery
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
A. Fery
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Fery
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
Y. Bu
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
ace
2-3 → 2-4
A. Fery
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Bu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Bu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Fery
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
3. Antoine Escoffier / Tung-Lin Wu vs Jake Delaney / Li Tu (non prima ore: 07:45)
ATP Gwangju
Antoine Escoffier / Tung-Lin Wu
15
0
Jake Delaney / Li Tu•
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Escoffier / Wu
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
A. Escoffier / Wu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
4. [3] Francis Casey Alcantara / Fajing Sun vs Patrik Niklas-Salminen / Coleman Wong
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER 🇦🇷 San Miguel de Tucuman (Argentina) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Genaro Alberto Olivieri
vs Franco Roncadelli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Bautista Vilicich vs [WC] Lautaro Midon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Gonzalo Zeitune / Maximo Zeitune vs Tomas Farjat / Ignacio Monzon (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Jose Pereira / Kaichi Uchida vs Mateo Del Pino / Lautaro Midon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Hernan Casanova vs [Q] Felix Corwin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Daniel Dutra da Silva vs [4] Ergi Kirkin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Preston Brown / Felix Corwin vs [4] Ignacio Carou / Hernan Casanova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Seita Watanabe / Takeru Yuzuki vs Guido Ivan Justo / Ergi Kirkin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 7 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Leonardo Aboian / Valerio Aboian vs Roy Stepanov / Andres Urrea
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Andrea Collarini / Renzo Olivo vs [WC] Julian Cundom / Ezequiel Simonit
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Igor Gimenez / Franco Roncadelli vs [2] Luis Britto / Gonzalo Villanueva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER 🇺🇸 Tallahassee (USA) – 2° Turno, terra battuta (verde)
Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Mitchell Krueger
vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Hady Habib vs Oliver Crawford
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Ajeet Rai / Kelsey Stevenson vs [2] Christian Harrison / Marcus Willis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] William Blumberg / Luis David Martinez vs Tristan Boyer / Tennyson Whiting (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Stefan Kozlov vs Tennys Sandgren
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Henry Searle vs Joel Josef Schwaerzler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski / Alex Lawson vs Simon Freund / Johannes Ingildsen (non prima ore: 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Scott Duncan / Federico Agustin Gomez vs Mitchell Krueger / Ethan Quinn (non prima ore: 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alexander Ritschard / Benjamin Sigouin vs Arthur Gea / Calvin Hemery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Corentin Denolly / Clement Tabur vs [WC] Strong Kirchheimer / Toby Kodat (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER 🇲🇽 Acapulco (Messico) – 2° Turno, cemento
ESTADIO ARENA GNP SEGUROS – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [WC] Adolfo Daniel Vallejo
vs [6] Alexis Galarneau
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [SE] Nicolas Mejia vs [WC] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Rinky Hijikata vs [Q] Bor Artnak (non prima ore: 03:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [8] Maxime Cressy vs Juan Pablo Ficovich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [5] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Gijs Brouwer (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Luke Johnson / Skander Mansouri vs Maxime Cressy / Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez / Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs [2] Piotr Matuszewski / Matthew Christopher Romios
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [4] Adam Walton vs [Alt] Aidan McHugh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Gonzalo Oliveira vs [3] Zachary Svajda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Anirudh Chandrasekar / Hans Hach Verdugo vs Charles Broom / Adam Walton
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Alternate / vs [PR] Benjamin Lock / Courtney John Lock
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 3 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. Tristan Schoolkate vs [7] Beibit Zhukayev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Arjun Kadhe / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan vs Antoine Bellier / Luca Sanchez (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Ryan Seggerman / Patrik Trhac vs Joshua Paris / Matias Soto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit