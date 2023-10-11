Challenger Bratislava 2, Malaga, Buenos Aires 2, Shenzhen 2 e Fairfield: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Stefano Travaglia nella foto
CHALLENGER Bratislava 2 (Slovacchia) – 1°-2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Otto Virtanen
vs [5] Liam Broady
ATP Bratislava 2
Otto Virtanen•
0
2
Liam Broady [5]
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
O. Virtanen
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
O. Virtanen
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Milos Karol / Peter Benjamin Privara vs Theo Arribage / Luca Sanchez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Andrew Paulson vs Luca Nardi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Lukas Pokorny vs [7] Maxime Cressy (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [6] Zsombor Piros vs Damir Dzumhur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Gabriel Diallo vs [SE] Arthur Fery
ATP Bratislava 2
Gabriel Diallo•
40
3
Arthur Fery
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
G. Diallo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Diallo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [LL] Akira Santillan vs [Q] Martin Damm
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [SE] Benjamin Hassan vs Stefano Travaglia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Roman Jebavy / Petr Nouza vs [2] Ariel Behar / Adam Pavlasek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [4] Constantin Frantzen / Hendrik Jebens vs Sander Arends / Mick Veldheer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [PR] N.Sriram Balaji / Andre Begemann vs Andrew Paulson / Vitaliy Sachko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Malaga (Spagna) – 2° Turno, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Flavio Cobolli
vs Dimitar Kuzmanov
ATP Malaga
Flavio Cobolli•
30
2
Dimitar Kuzmanov
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Cobolli
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
F. Cobolli
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Maxime Janvier vs [7] Thiago Agustin Tirante
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Ugo Blanchet vs [6] Constant Lestienne
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1/WC] Roberto Bautista Agut vs [Q] Billy Harris (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Nicolas Barrientos / Victor Vlad Cornea vs Marco Bortolotti / Sergio Martos Gornes
ATP Malaga
Nicolas Barrientos / Victor Vlad Cornea [3]
0
3
Marco Bortolotti / Sergio Martos Gornes•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bortolotti / Martos Gornes
N. Barrientos / Vlad Cornea
2-2 → 3-2
M. Bortolotti / Martos Gornes
2-1 → 2-2
N. Barrientos / Vlad Cornea
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Bortolotti / Martos Gornes
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
N. Barrientos / Vlad Cornea
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Alberto Barroso Campos / Pablo Llamas Ruiz vs Mattia Bellucci / Moez Echargui
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Andrew Harris / John-Patrick Smith vs [WC] David Marrero / Dhruva Mulye
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov vs [2] Julian Cash / Robert Galloway
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Divij Sharan vs Michael Geerts / Maximilian Neuchrist
ATP Malaga
Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Divij Sharan•
40
2
Michael Geerts / Maximilian Neuchrist
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Geerts / Neuchrist
2-3 → 2-4
A. Qureshi / Sharan
1-3 → 2-3
M. Geerts / Neuchrist
1-2 → 1-3
A. Qureshi / Sharan
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Geerts / Neuchrist
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Qureshi / Sharan
0-0 → 1-0
2. Anirudh Chandrasekar / Vijay Sundar Prashanth vs [4] Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela / David Vega Hernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Francisco Cabral / Henry Patten vs Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli / Arjun Kadhe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] John Echeverria / Adria Soriano Barrera vs Inigo Cervantes / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Buenos Aires 2 (Argentina) – 1°-2° Turno, terra battuta
CANCHA CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Guido Andreozzi
/ Guillermo Duran
vs Alternate
/
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Jozef Kovalik vs [7] Francisco Comesana
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [LL] Gastao Elias vs [4] Tomas Barrios Vera (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [SE] Andrea Pellegrino vs [2] Juan Manuel Cerundolo (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Facundo Diaz Acosta vs [Q] Renzo Olivo (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Riccardo Bonadio / Jozef Kovalik vs Andrea Collarini / Andrea Pellegrino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 8 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Vit Kopriva vs Luciano Darderi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [6] Alejandro Tabilo vs Franco Agamenone
ATP Buenos Aires
Alejandro Tabilo [6]
0
4
6
0
Franco Agamenone•
0
6
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Tabilo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
F. Agamenone
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-0 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Tabilo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Tabilo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Tabilo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 3-2
A. Tabilo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Tabilo
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [4] Fernando Romboli / Marcelo Zormann vs Federico Delbonis / Marco Trungelliti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Luciano Darderi / Murkel Dellien vs Vit Kopriva / Dalibor Svrcina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 7 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Roman Andres Burruchaga
/ Ignacio Carou
vs [3] Diego Hidalgo
/ Cristian Rodriguez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Alex Barrena / Hernan Casanova vs Orlando Luz / Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Pedro Boscardin Dias / Gonzalo Villanueva vs Luca Margaroli / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Fairfield (USA) – 2° Turno, cemento
Tad Taube Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Brandon Holt
vs [Alt] Christian Langmo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Alt] Skander Mansouri vs [4] Zachary Svajda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Cannon Kingsley / Christian Langmo vs [2] William Blumberg / Luis David Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Alexander Chang / Ryder Jackson vs Mac Kiger / Benjamin Sigouin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Eve Zimmerman Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Mitchell Krueger vs [Q] Learner Tien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Evan King / Reese Stalder vs Alex Lawson / Calum Puttergill
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Hans Hach Verdugo / Artem Sitak vs Federico Agustin Gomez / Kelsey Stevenson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Vasil Kirkov / Denis Kudla vs [WC] Eliot Spizzirri / Tyler Zink
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kennedy-Grossman Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Alexander Ritschard vs [WC] Aidan Mayo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Alexandr Cozbinov / August Holmgren vs Kris Van Wyk / Mark Whitehouse
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski / Alexander Ritschard vs Ruben Gonzales / Nicolas Moreno De Alboran
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. George Goldhoff / Alfredo Perez vs [3] Luke Johnson / Skander Mansouri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Shenzhen 2 (Cina) – 1° Turno, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Sheng Tang
vs Alibek Kachmazov
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Sheng Tang
3
4
Alibek Kachmazov
6
6
Vincitore: Kachmazov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kachmazov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
S. Tang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
3-5 → 4-5
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
S. Tang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Kachmazov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Kachmazov
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Kachmazov
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
2-4 → 2-5
A. Kachmazov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
S. Tang
0-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
2. [1] Thanasi Kokkinakis vs [Q] Colin Sinclair
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Thanasi Kokkinakis [1]
6
3
6
Colin Sinclair
2
6
3
Vincitore: Kokkinakis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
C. Sinclair
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
C. Sinclair
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
C. Sinclair
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
C. Sinclair
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Sinclair
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
5-2 → 6-2
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
C. Sinclair
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
C. Sinclair
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Denis Yevseyev vs [4/WC] Fabio Fognini
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Denis Yevseyev
6
7
Fabio Fognini [4]
4
6
Vincitore: Yevseyev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
df
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
F. Fognini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
4-4 → 5-4
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
df
0-3 → 1-3
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
4. Yunchaokete Bu / Ray Ho vs [2] Piotr Matuszewski / Matthew Christopher Romios
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Yunchaokete Bu / Ray Ho
3
6
Piotr Matuszewski / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
6
7
Vincitore: Matuszewski / Romios
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
df
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Bu / Ho
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Bu / Ho
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Bu / Ho
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
3-5 → 3-6
Y. Bu / Ho
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Bu / Ho
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Philip Sekulic
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Aleksandar Kovacevic [6]
6
6
Philip Sekulic
1
4
Vincitore: Kovacevic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
15-15
ace
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
5-4 → 6-4
P. Sekulic
15-0
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
ace
5-3 → 5-4
A. Kovacevic
0-15
ace
15-15
ace
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
ace
4-3 → 5-3
P. Sekulic
15-40
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
df
ace
4-2 → 4-3
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
3-2 → 4-2
P. Sekulic
15-0
30-0
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
1-2 → 2-2
P. Sekulic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
P. Sekulic
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Kovacevic
0-15
ace
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
5-1 → 6-1
P. Sekulic
0-15
ace
15-15
15-30
ace
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
ace
4-1 → 5-1
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
15-15
ace
15-30
df
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
2-0 → 3-0
P. Sekulic
0-15
ace
0-30
ace
0-40
ace
df
1-0 → 2-0
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Dominik Palan vs Tung-Lin Wu
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Dominik Palan
4
6
Tung-Lin Wu
6
7
Vincitore: Wu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
ace
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Palan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Palan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
T. Wu
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
D. Palan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Wu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Palan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Palan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Wu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
D. Palan
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
D. Palan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
D. Palan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
T. Wu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
3. Beibit Zhukayev vs [Q] Zhe Li
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Beibit Zhukayev
6
6
Zhe Li
4
4
Vincitore: Zhukayev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
B. Zhukayev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
4-3 → 5-3
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
B. Zhukayev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-1 → 3-1
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Zhukayev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
5-4 → 6-4
Z. Li
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 5-4
B. Zhukayev
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
B. Zhukayev
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
B. Zhukayev
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lorenzo Giustino vs [7] Terence Atmane
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Lorenzo Giustino
6
3
Terence Atmane [7]
7
6
Vincitore: Atmane
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Atmane
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
T. Atmane
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
T. Atmane
30-40
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
T. Atmane
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
1-1*
1*-2
ace
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Atmane
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
T. Atmane
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 2-3
2. [Q] Rigele Te vs [8] Yu Hsiou Hsu
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Rigele Te
2
1
Yu Hsiou Hsu [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Hsu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Te
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Te
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
R. Te
15-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Qian Sun vs [Q] Jie Cui
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Qian Sun
3
3
Jie Cui
6
6
Vincitore: Cui
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Q. Sun
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Q. Sun
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Q. Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Cui
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Q. Sun
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
J. Cui
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Q. Sun
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Cui
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-3 → 2-3
Q. Sun
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Q. Sun
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
4. [4] Francis Casey Alcantara / Fajing Sun vs Yu Hsiou Hsu / Tsung-Hao Huang
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Francis Casey Alcantara / Fajing Sun [4]
3
1
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Tsung-Hao Huang
6
6
Vincitore: Hsu / Huang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
1-5 → 1-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
1-4 → 1-5
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
1-2 → 1-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
3-5 → 3-6
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
2-2 → 2-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
1-1 → 1-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Huang
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Luke Saville vs Chun-Hsin Tseng
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Luke Saville
2
5
Chun-Hsin Tseng
6
7
Vincitore: Tseng
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Saville
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
L. Saville
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
L. Saville
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Saville
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
2-5 → 2-6
L. Saville
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-4 → 1-5
L. Saville
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
L. Saville
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
2. [3] Nuno Borges vs Steven Diez (non prima ore: 05:00)
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Nuno Borges [3]
7
6
Steven Diez
5
2
Vincitore: Borges
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Diez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
S. Diez
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
N. Borges
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
S. Diez
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. Li Tu vs [Q] Egor Gerasimov
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Li Tu
6
4
4
Egor Gerasimov
4
6
6
Vincitore: Gerasimov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
L. Tu
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
L. Tu
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
E. Gerasimov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Tu
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-1 → 3-2
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
L. Tu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
L. Tu
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
L. Tu
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
L. Tu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Tu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
E. Gerasimov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Tu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Gerasimov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
L. Tu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. [Q] Yan Bai vs [2] Pedro Cachin
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Yan Bai
4
3
Pedro Cachin [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Cachin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Bai
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-5 → 3-5
P. Cachin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Y. Bai
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
P. Cachin
0-15
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Bai
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Bai
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
P. Cachin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Bai
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
P. Cachin
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
