Challenger Bratislava 2, Malaga, Buenos Aires 2, Shenzhen 2 e Fairfield: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Stefano Travaglia nella foto
Stefano Travaglia nella foto

SVK CHALLENGER Bratislava 2 (Slovacchia) – 1°-2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Otto Virtanen FIN vs [5] Liam Broady GBR
ATP Bratislava 2
Otto Virtanen
0
2
Liam Broady [5]
0
5
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Milos Karol SVK / Peter Benjamin Privara SVK vs Theo Arribage FRA / Luca Sanchez FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Andrew Paulson CZE vs Luca Nardi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Lukas Pokorny SVK vs [7] Maxime Cressy USA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [6] Zsombor Piros HUN vs Damir Dzumhur BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Gabriel Diallo CAN vs [SE] Arthur Fery GBR

ATP Bratislava 2
Gabriel Diallo
40
3
Arthur Fery
15
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [LL] Akira Santillan AUS vs [Q] Martin Damm USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [SE] Benjamin Hassan LIB vs Stefano Travaglia ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Roman Jebavy CZE / Petr Nouza CZE vs [2] Ariel Behar URU / Adam Pavlasek CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [4] Constantin Frantzen GER / Hendrik Jebens GER vs Sander Arends NED / Mick Veldheer NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [PR] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Andre Begemann GER vs Andrew Paulson CZE / Vitaliy Sachko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ESP CHALLENGER Malaga (Spagna) – 2° Turno, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Flavio Cobolli ITA vs Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL
ATP Malaga
Flavio Cobolli
30
2
Dimitar Kuzmanov
0
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Maxime Janvier FRA vs [7] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Ugo Blanchet FRA vs [6] Constant Lestienne FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1/WC] Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs [Q] Billy Harris GBR (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Nicolas Barrientos COL / Victor Vlad Cornea ROU vs Marco Bortolotti ITA / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP

ATP Malaga
Nicolas Barrientos / Victor Vlad Cornea [3]
0
3
Marco Bortolotti / Sergio Martos Gornes
0
2
Mostra dettagli

2. Alberto Barroso Campos ESP / Pablo Llamas Ruiz ESP vs Mattia Bellucci ITA / Moez Echargui TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Andrew Harris AUS / John-Patrick Smith AUS vs [WC] David Marrero ESP / Dhruva Mulye USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Ivan Sabanov SRB / Matej Sabanov SRB vs [2] Julian Cash GBR / Robert Galloway USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK / Divij Sharan IND vs Michael Geerts BEL / Maximilian Neuchrist AUT

ATP Malaga
Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Divij Sharan
40
2
Michael Geerts / Maximilian Neuchrist
0
4
Mostra dettagli

2. Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND vs [4] Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX / David Vega Hernandez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Francisco Cabral POR / Henry Patten GBR vs Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli IND / Arjun Kadhe IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] John Echeverria ESP / Adria Soriano Barrera COL vs Inigo Cervantes ESP / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ARG CHALLENGER Buenos Aires 2 (Argentina) – 1°-2° Turno, terra battuta

CANCHA CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Guido Andreozzi ARG / Guillermo Duran ARG vs Alternate XXX / XXX
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Jozef Kovalik SVK vs [7] Francisco Comesana ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [LL] Gastao Elias POR vs [4] Tomas Barrios Vera CHI (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [SE] Andrea Pellegrino ITA vs [2] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG vs [Q] Renzo Olivo ARG (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Riccardo Bonadio ITA / Jozef Kovalik SVK vs Andrea Collarini ARG / Andrea Pellegrino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CANCHA 8 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Vit Kopriva CZE vs Luciano Darderi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [6] Alejandro Tabilo CHI vs Franco Agamenone ITA

ATP Buenos Aires
Alejandro Tabilo [6]
0
4
6
0
Franco Agamenone
0
6
3
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Fernando Romboli BRA / Marcelo Zormann BRA vs Federico Delbonis ARG / Marco Trungelliti ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Luciano Darderi ITA / Murkel Dellien BOL vs Vit Kopriva CZE / Dalibor Svrcina CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 7 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG / Ignacio Carou URU vs [3] Diego Hidalgo ECU / Cristian Rodriguez COL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Alex Barrena ARG / Hernan Casanova ARG vs Orlando Luz BRA / Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Luca Margaroli SUI / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



USA CHALLENGER Fairfield (USA) – 2° Turno, cemento

Tad Taube Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Brandon Holt USA vs [Alt] Christian Langmo USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Alt] Skander Mansouri TUN vs [4] Zachary Svajda USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Cannon Kingsley USA / Christian Langmo USA vs [2] William Blumberg USA / Luis David Martinez VEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Alexander Chang USA / Ryder Jackson MLT vs Mac Kiger USA / Benjamin Sigouin CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Eve Zimmerman Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Mitchell Krueger USA vs [Q] Learner Tien USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Evan King USA / Reese Stalder USA vs Alex Lawson USA / Calum Puttergill AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / Artem Sitak NZL vs Federico Agustin Gomez ARG / Kelsey Stevenson CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Vasil Kirkov USA / Denis Kudla USA vs [WC] Eliot Spizzirri USA / Tyler Zink USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Kennedy-Grossman Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Alexander Ritschard SUI vs [WC] Aidan Mayo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Alexandr Cozbinov MDA / August Holmgren DEN vs Kris Van Wyk RSA / Mark Whitehouse GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA / Alexander Ritschard SUI vs Ruben Gonzales PHI / Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. George Goldhoff USA / Alfredo Perez USA vs [3] Luke Johnson GBR / Skander Mansouri TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CHN CHALLENGER Shenzhen 2 (Cina) – 1° Turno, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Sheng Tang CHN vs Alibek Kachmazov
ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Sheng Tang
3
4
Alibek Kachmazov
6
6
Vincitore: Kachmazov
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS vs [Q] Colin Sinclair NMI

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Thanasi Kokkinakis [1]
6
3
6
Colin Sinclair
2
6
3
Vincitore: Kokkinakis
Mostra dettagli

3. Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs [4/WC] Fabio Fognini ITA

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Denis Yevseyev
6
7
Fabio Fognini [4]
4
6
Vincitore: Yevseyev
Mostra dettagli

4. Yunchaokete Bu CHN / Ray Ho TPE vs [2] Piotr Matuszewski POL / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Yunchaokete Bu / Ray Ho
3
6
Piotr Matuszewski / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
6
7
Vincitore: Matuszewski / Romios
Mostra dettagli


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs Philip Sekulic AUS

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Aleksandar Kovacevic [6]
6
6
Philip Sekulic
1
4
Vincitore: Kovacevic
Mostra dettagli

2. Dominik Palan CZE vs Tung-Lin Wu TPE

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Dominik Palan
4
6
Tung-Lin Wu
6
7
Vincitore: Wu
Mostra dettagli

3. Beibit Zhukayev KAZ vs [Q] Zhe Li CHN

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Beibit Zhukayev
6
6
Zhe Li
4
4
Vincitore: Zhukayev
Mostra dettagli


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs [7] Terence Atmane FRA

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Lorenzo Giustino
6
3
Terence Atmane [7]
7
6
Vincitore: Atmane
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Rigele Te CHN vs [8] Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Rigele Te
2
1
Yu Hsiou Hsu [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Hsu
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Qian Sun CHN vs [Q] Jie Cui CHN

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Qian Sun
3
3
Jie Cui
6
6
Vincitore: Cui
Mostra dettagli

4. [4] Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Fajing Sun CHN vs Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE / Tsung-Hao Huang TPE

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Francis Casey Alcantara / Fajing Sun [4]
3
1
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Tsung-Hao Huang
6
6
Vincitore: Hsu / Huang
Mostra dettagli


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Luke Saville AUS vs Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Luke Saville
2
5
Chun-Hsin Tseng
6
7
Vincitore: Tseng
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Nuno Borges POR vs Steven Diez CAN (non prima ore: 05:00)

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Nuno Borges [3]
7
6
Steven Diez
5
2
Vincitore: Borges
Mostra dettagli

3. Li Tu AUS vs [Q] Egor Gerasimov

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Li Tu
6
4
4
Egor Gerasimov
4
6
6
Vincitore: Gerasimov
Mostra dettagli

4. [Q] Yan Bai CHN vs [2] Pedro Cachin ARG

ATP Shenzhen (Longhua)
Yan Bai
4
3
Pedro Cachin [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Cachin
Mostra dettagli

