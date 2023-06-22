Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 22 Giugno 2023

22/06/2023 06:40 1 commento
Laura Mair nella foto
Laura Mair nella foto

TUN W15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
[7] Giulia Crescenzi ITA vs Tanisha Kashyap IND 2 incontro dalle 10:30

ITF Monastir
G. Crescenzi [7]
0
5
T. Kashyap
0
2
Mostra dettagli

Beatrice Stagno ITA vs Marente Sijbesma NED ore 10:30

ITF Monastir
B. Stagno
6
6
M. Sijbesma
3
4
Vincitore: B. Stagno
Mostra dettagli



ROU W15 Bucharest 15000 – 2nd Round
[4] Lavinia Tanasie ROU vs Laura Mair ITA ore 11:00

ITF Bucharest
L. Tanasie [4]
6
6
L. Mair
1
1
Vincitore: L. Tanasie
Mostra dettagli

Virginia Ferrara ITA vs [8] Patricia Maria Tig ROU 2 incontro dalle 11:00

ITF Bucharest
V. Ferrara
0
6
0
P. Tig [8]
0
4
0
Mostra dettagli



POL W15 Gdansk 15000 – 2nd Round
Gloria Ceschi ITA vs [2] Carolina Kuhl GER Non prima delle 10:30

ITF Gdansk
G. Ceschi
3
0
C. Kuhl [2]
6
6
Vincitore: C. Kuhl
Mostra dettagli

TAG:

1 commento

Vasco90 22-06-2023 12:11

Bella vittoria Beatrice stagno

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!