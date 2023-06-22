Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 22 Giugno 2023

W15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
[7] Giulia Crescenzi vs Tanisha Kashyap 2 incontro dalle 10:30
ITF Monastir
G. Crescenzi [7]
0
5
T. Kashyap•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Crescenzi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
T. Kashyap
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
T. Kashyap
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
G. Crescenzi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
T. Kashyap
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Beatrice Stagno vs Marente Sijbesma ore 10:30
ITF Monastir
B. Stagno
6
6
M. Sijbesma
3
4
Vincitore: B. Stagno
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Stagno
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
M. Sijbesma
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 5-4
B. Stagno
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Sijbesma
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
M. Sijbesma
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
B. Stagno
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Sijbesma
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 2-1
B. Stagno
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
M. Sijbesma
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Stagno
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Sijbesma
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
B. Stagno
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
B. Stagno
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
W15 Bucharest 15000 – 2nd Round
[4] Lavinia Tanasie vs Laura Mair ore 11:00
ITF Bucharest
L. Tanasie [4]
6
6
L. Mair
1
1
Vincitore: L. Tanasie
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Mair
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
L. Mair
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
L. Tanasie
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
L. Mair
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
L. Tanasie
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Tanasie
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
L. Mair
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
L. Mair
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
L. Tanasie
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
L. Mair
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
L. Tanasie
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Virginia Ferrara vs [8] Patricia Maria Tig 2 incontro dalle 11:00
ITF Bucharest
V. Ferrara
0
6
0
P. Tig [8]•
0
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Ferrara
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
5-4 → 6-4
P. Tig
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
4-4 → 5-4
V. Ferrara
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
P. Tig
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
V. Ferrara
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
P. Tig
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Ferrara
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
P. Tig
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
W15 Gdansk 15000 – 2nd Round
Gloria Ceschi vs [2] Carolina Kuhl Non prima delle 10:30
ITF Gdansk
G. Ceschi
3
0
C. Kuhl [2]
6
6
Vincitore: C. Kuhl
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Ceschi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-5 → 0-6
C. Kuhl
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
G. Ceschi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-3 → 0-4
C. Kuhl
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
C. Kuhl
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Ceschi
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
C. Kuhl
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
C. Kuhl
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
G. Ceschi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
1 commento
Bella vittoria Beatrice stagno